First Republic Bank: Little Space For Growth In 2019

Founded in 1985, First Republic Bank (FRC) specialize in providing personalized, relationship-based services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the US.

For Q2 2019, FRC were expected to grow EPS to $1.27, however only managed to produce an EPS of $1.24, a negative surprise of 2.42%. The market’s reaction on the day was to be expected. FRC closed on 15/07 (the day before their Q2 announcement) at $98.66 and fell to a low of $93.94 on 16/07 as investors took in the Revenue and EPS misses. The stock ended the day at $94.23, a drop of 4.70%. Essentially, the reasons for the EPS miss and fall in investor confidence surrounds revisions to two interrelated items: Net Interest Margin (NIM) compression and the Operating Efficiency.

After suggesting that the 2.90% midpoint was a “reasonable” expectation, management “now expect net interest margin to be in the low end of our range of 2.85% to 2.95%”.

The lower NIM and Net Interest Income will put pressure on the Efficiency ratio. After guiding to an efficiency ratio of 63-64% in Q1, management now expect the metric to be “little bit under 65” in FY2019. Source: FRC Q2 Transcripts

NIM vs Loan Growth vs Deposits

FRC is a California-chartered commercial bank and 62% of their outstanding loans were in California as at YE2018. The flat yield curve was always going to be challenging for FRC in 2019, however the bank was also hounded by intense competition in California. This last factor has been echoed by other players in the market describing the landscape as “challenging operating conditions for commercial banks, marked by a rapidly changing rate environment and coupled with intense competition” (Hope Bancorp).

Despite elevated levels of competition FRC was able to grow the loan book by 18.9% (at least half of this growth came from existing clients), and attract a significant amount of deposit funding (+14.6%). The impressive $9.4bn loan origination volume was down to growth in single family residential loan volume, which we expected to boost bank revenues this year as buyers take advantage of low rates and higher wages on the back of low unemployment (See: F-Stat: Financials).

Real estate lending looks particularly safe and well positioned for growth. The US saw record levels of borrowing in 2018 which continued into Q1 2019. The level of commercial/multifamily mortgage debt outstanding rose by $45.4bn (1.3%) between Q4 2018 and Q1 2019, as loan originations rose 12% compared to Q1 2018 (MBA). FRC has noted that going into Q3, their pipeline is “stronger than it was at the beginning of the second quarter and stronger than it was a year ago.” (Source: Q2 Transcript) So, for H2 2019, we expect FRC to keep up their record level of loan growth, which will bring in higher fees to mitigate the falling NIM.

An impediment to the firm’s loan growth is their already high level of Loans to Deposits which ended Q2 at 98%. The bank does not manage to a specific ratio, however logically, only so much further loan growth is possible without an expansion in deposits. Should competition intensify in California, FRC may have to increase rates to attract depositors which could further depress NIM.

Interest Rate Risk

The key issue with FRC relates to its asset sensitivity. The proportion of Interest Bearing Assets (IBA) and Liabilities (IBL) with reset periods or maturities of less than 1 year are shown below. FRC lends along the yield curve so their deposits are more affected by short term rates, while their assets are more affected by long term rates. The rate increase late in 2018 means that their lagged deposits are still re-pricing upwards, while the inversion of the yield curve means that their interest earning assets yields are lower relative to deposit rates.

Source: FRC Q1 2019 10-Q

Should rates decrease, FRC will see lower interest income from their interest earning assets, especially on the 31.6% due to reset this year. The 36.6% of deposits due to reset in under 1 year may provide some relief in the form of lower rates, however most of these will re-price by only 72% of the change in short term interest rates. Management also expect deposit re-pricing to lag by a quarter or so, in the case of a rate cut, which would add to the NIM misery.

To put some figures to the potential situation, FRC have stated in their Investor presentation that a 100 bps fall in Interest rates over the next 12 months could result in a 1.3% reduction in Net Interest Income, going up to a 4.0% reduction in FY2021. We see this as the greatest risk to FRC meeting their 2019 EPS expectations.

Source: FRC Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Full Year 2019 Expectations

We are less optimistic about FRC’s ability to mitigate lower NIMs with higher loan growth (we estimate a full year loan growth to be 13%-15%), and so expect the full year NIM to come in close to 2.85%-2.88%, right at the bottom of the guidance range.

Although we expect Non-Interest Income to fair well in 2019, and help propel income growth, we do not see this adequately covering the increase in operating expenses meaning that the efficiency ratio could go higher, even upwards of the range provided by management who now expect the full year efficiency ratio be between 64-65%

One bright spot is that management revised downwards their effective tax rate by 100bps to 18-19%.

Given that H2 typically sees higher EPS, Q3 and Q4 EPS should come in slightly higher at around $1.30 - 1.35, meaning that the bank should be able to meet estimates for FY19 (see below).

Source: Yahoo

In order for the First Republic to produce an estimate beating EPS, the bank would need to grow total revenue by more than 10%. This assumes Loan growth of 15%, a NIM of 2.85%, an efficiency ratio towards the higher end of guidance at c. 65%, and a mid-point in the tax range of 18.5%. This should be within reach of a bank that has grown Y-o-Y revenues by 13.5% and 10.1% in Q1 2019 and Q2 2019, respectively.

Having said this, without a more pronounced increase in Loan Growth, and an increase in cheap deposit funding, we do not see FRC growing their bottom line significantly enough to meaningfully beat estimates over the next year. In addition, our forecast does not factor in further rate cuts which could put more pain towards the bank’s topline growth.

Given the intense competition in California, we do not anticipate more robust loan growth from FRC this year. However, there still exist various avenues through which FRC can surprise to the upside. For example, their Efficiency ratio is above 60% which we see as high for a bank of its stature, so a positive is that the bank has quite a lot of space to reduce the ratio by controlling and reducing operating expenses.

In addition, and contrary to the picture painted above under Interest Rate Sensitivity, a reduction in interest rates could actually help FRC in 2019. Should the Fed cut rates at the end of this month, we may see the yield curve steepen which is key for FRC's yield spread and NIM.

Conclusion

FRC should end 2019 in line with analyst estimates, which would not be too bad considering the current shape of the yield curve and highly competitive environment. However, FRC does not provide enough upside potential to expect the stock price to outperform the wider banking market.

To be clear, we see FRC as a stable, well managed, growing bank that has the potential to become a huge player in the industry within the next few years. The Bank is entering new lucrative markets (especially in New York), they have demonstrated their ability to attract and retain clients, and the bank still has a relatively small market share in its jurisdictions. The issue is that with the flat yield curve and competition in California, we do not see the bank outperforming in 2019. Also, FRC is looks be either appropriately valued or even somewhat overvalued with Price to Book and Price to Earnings ratios that we estimate to be c. 52-56% above average for a bank of its type.

Full year EPS should arrive at $5.15 - $5.18 which gives the Bank a valuation of $92.70 - $93.24 with a P/E of 18x. At the time of writing the share price is hovering just above this at $94.50, so, at this point, we do not see FRC as a potential buy. We do however expect the firm to grow significantly once the interest rate environment returns to one of ascension, and/or the yield curve begins to steepen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.