Magellan Midstream: A Blue-Chip MLP To Consider

This has been a great year for midstream master limited partnerships whose units have outperformed oil producers. That's because oil prices have remained volatile and weak but the supplies of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products have been hovering close to record levels. That's made it easier for midstream MLPs, who are responsible for gathering, processing, storing, and transporting the fuels, to post volume growth which has driven earnings and cash flow growth. Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) is one such MLP which is well positioned to grow in the near future.

Magellan Midstream is working on some major projects which will be placed into service over the next twelve years. That's going to further strengthen the MLP's already dominating position in the refined products space and fuel earnings and distributable cash flow growth. Magellan Midstream is also in great financial health and comes with a rich history of consistently rewarding investors with distribution growth. Although its units are looking slightly expensive at the moment, this is a high-quality MLP which investors should closely follow and look to buy on any future dips.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Magellan Midstream is a petroleum midstream infrastructure MLP which is mainly engaged in the transportation of crude oil and refined products, though it gets a majority of its earnings from the refined products division. Last year, Magellan Midstream got 59% of its operating margin (adjusted operating profit) from the refined products segment, 34% from crude oil, and the remaining 7% from its marine storage business. Magellan Midstream's biggest strength is its refined products pipeline system which is spread over 9,700 miles stretching from North Dakota to the Texas Gulf Coast. In fact, it is the country's longest refined products pipeline system which connects with nearly half of the US refining capacity. The MLP's refined products system also includes 53 terminals and 45 million barrels of storage capacity.

Magellan Midstream refined products system puts it in a great position to benefit from the strong demand for gasoline and diesel from several industries, particularly automobile and power sectors. Magellan Midstream's refined products operations are closer to the demand center - such as gasoline stations - than crude oil-focused MLPs such as Plains All American (PAA) whose business is linked with the supply center - such as the wellhead. Theoretically, this puts Magellan Midstream in a better position to handle persistent weakness in oil prices than crude oil or NGL focused MLPs. That's because an extended dip in oil prices might push crude oil production lower which could hurt those MLPs which transport oil from the wellhead to refineries. On the other hand, the softness in the crude oil market will push gasoline prices lower which could give a boost to the fuel's demand and that will benefit Magellan Midstream which ships the refined products from the refineries to various locations throughout the country.

Image: Magellan Midstream Partners Investor Presentation, June 2019.

Magellan Midstream has made the smart move of further building on its strength by expanding its refined products asset base. The company has spent around $5.8 billion in the last ten years primarily on refined products projects. It currently plans to spend $1.25 billion in the current and next year ($1.1B in 2019, $150M in 2020) mainly on increasing its transportation and storage capacity of refined products. The two major projects which will be placed into service shortly are the East Houston to Hearne, Texas pipeline and the ramp-up of the West Texas Refined Products pipeline.

The $425 million Houston-to-Hearne will be a 135-mile pipeline which, as the name suggests, will be used to transport refined products from Houston to Hearne from where the fuel will have access to a number of key markets in the north such as Temple, Waco, and Dallas in Texas as well as Midcontinent markets such as Arkansas. The line will help increase Magellan Midstream's Houston area capacity by 85,000 bpd. The MLP has nearly finished work on this project which will be placed into service by the end of August.

The expansion work of the western leg of Texas refined products pipeline system, on the other hand, started in May and is forecasted to finish by mid-2020. This project, which requires an investment of $500 million, will help Magellan Midstream in expanding the refined products transportation capacity of this system from 100,000 bpd to 175,000 bpd. In addition to this, Magellan Midstream has been working on constructing a new refined products terminal in Midland, Texas which will further bolster its West Texas expansion work and will also come online by mid-2020.

Magellan Midstream is also developing a marine terminal on 200 acres in Pasadena, Texas through a 50/50 joint venture with the oil refiner Valero Energy (VLO). The facility will be capable of handling several refined products including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels. The first phase of this terminal with a million barrels of storage capacity and a Panamax-capable dock became operational earlier this year while the second and the much larger phase, which includes four million barrels of storage, Aframax-capable dock, three-bay truck rack, and connectivity to Valero's refineries in Texas, will be placed into service by the end of the year. Magellan Midstream's share of investment in this project is $410 million. Magellan and Valero are looking for additional customers which could support further expansion of the terminal in the future.

What's great about the above-mentioned developments is that the investment is backed by long-term commitments from customers. Once these projects come online, they will meaningfully push the company's volumes higher and drive reliable earnings and cash flow growth.

As indicated earlier, Magellan Midstream also has a large crude oil segment which is typically responsible for around a third of the MLP's earnings. The firm owns 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and 33 million barrels of storage capacity primarily located in four key oil-producing regions - the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountain, Midcontinent, and the US Gulf Coast. Although Magellan Midstream is currently not developing any new crude oil pipeline, I think this could change in the near future. That's because the MLP has some major projects under review.

Magellan Midstream is currently looking for customers for the proposed Voyager Pipeline which will be used to transport crude oil from Cushing, Oklahoma and Midland, Texas to Houston. The line will have a design capacity of 400,000 bpd and could become operational by early 2021 if sufficient commitments from oil producers are received.

Furthermore, Magellan Midstream is also interested in expanding the Saddle Horn pipeline which can currently ship 190,000 bpd of crude oil and condensates from the DJ Basin and the Powder River Basin to Magellan and Plains All American's storage plants in Cushing, Oklahoma. Magellan, Plains, and Western Midstream Partners (WES), who own the Saddle Horn pipeline, have recently launched an open season and intend to increase the capacity to 290,000 bpd by the end of next year.

As a reminder, in the first quarter, Magellan Midstream posted a 19.1% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $386.37 million while its distributable cash flows surged by 22.8% to record levels of $318 million. Moving forward, I expect Magellan Midstream to post higher levels of refined products and terminal volumes which will fuel additional earnings and distributable cash flow growth. That's going to drive distribution growth.

One of the things that I like about Magellan Midstream is that it has an investor-friendly business model with no sister entities or limited partners and no incentive distribution rights. As a result, all of the MLP's cash distributions go to ordinary unit-holders as opposed to an MLP like Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) which contains IDRs and has to pay a higher proportion of the incremental cash distributions to the general partner. Moreover, due to a lack of IDRs, Magellan Midstream benefits from having a lower cost of equity as compared to the MLPs with IDRs.

Magellan Midstream is also in good financial health and is well placed to continue spending on growth projects while rewarding unit-holders with higher levels of distributions. The MLP has been keeping its leverage ratio at healthy levels of under 4x. At the end of the first quarter, Magellan Midstream had $4.3 billion of debt outstanding which, taken together with the forecasted adjusted EBITDA of $1.47 billion for 2019, translates into a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.93x.

At the same time, the MLP has been successful in generating strong levels of cash flows and has maintained a solid distribution coverage ratio of more than 1x. In the first quarter, the company's distributions were $227.8 million against DCF of $318 million. From this, we can calculate a strong coverage ratio of 1.40x (318Mn/$227.8Mn). This shows that Magellan Midstream is generating cash flows in excess of distributions. A strong coverage, combined with the expected growth in earnings and cash flows, puts Magellan Midstream in a great position to continue growing distributions. The firm comes with an incredible track record of growing quarterly distributions by 68 times since its IPO in 2001. And it seems like it will likely continue going this way in the future.

Earnings and distributable cash flow growth should lift Magellan Midstream's units. The MLP has outperformed the broader energy market and MLP space in the last six months. Its units have risen by almost 7% in this period. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) and the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) have posted gains of 3.4% and 5.3% in the corresponding period. Magellan Midstream currently offers a distribution yield of 6% which is substantially higher than what income-seeking investors will get with dividend-paying sectors such as REITs and utilities where average yields are 3.6% and 3.3% respectively.

However, Magellan's units are trading around 13x in terms of EV/EBITDA ratio (fwd), as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential, and almost 12x annualized DCF. This makes it more expensive than some other higher quality MLPs, such as Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) which is priced 12x on an EV/EBITDA basis and 10x annualized DCF. I suggest investors should wait for a dip before buying Magellan Midstream's units.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.