Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Sweeping Cuts To BlackRock Muni CEFs

PCI boosts distribution by 6% and it also scored "10" for distribution safety in our monthly PIMCO report.

24 out of 31 CEF sectors positive on price and 30 out of 31 sectors positive on NAV this week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, July 5, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

24 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (down from 25 last week) and the average price return was +0.54% (down from +0.47% last week). The leading gainers were MLPs (+2.15%), Global Growth & Income (+1.48%), and U.S. Tax Advantaged Equity (+1.41%), while Emerging Market Equity (-0.47%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

30 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 17 last week), while the average NAV return was +0.71% (up from -0.07% last week). The top sector by NAV was MLPs (+2.28%), followed by U.S. Real Estate (+2.09%). The lowest sector was Emerging Market Equity (-0.06%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Only 4 sectors showed premium this week, these sectors were Preferreds (+2.10%), Multisector Income (+0.92%%), Emerging Market Income (+0.27%), and U.S. Utilities (+0.22%) while the sector with the highest discount is Non-US Equity (-11.98%). The average sector discount is -6.16% (down from -6.01% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase High Yield Munis (+1.14%), while U.S. Utilities showed the largest premium/discount decline (-0.91%). The average change in premium/discount was -0.15% (down from +0.47% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is California Munis (+1.39). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score is U.S. Energy/Resources Equity (-0.63). The average z-score is +0.54 (down from +0.64 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (11.15%), global equity dividend (9.83%), Global Growth & Income (9.22%), Emerging Market Income (8.89%), and Covered Call (8.49%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +6.95% (down from +6.99% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change (GGO) -6.02% 5.20% -10.95% -0.9 -3.94% 2.55% (RSF) -3.72% % -8.62% -4.0 -3.92% 0.00% (GAB) -2.98% 9.72% 2.66% 0.7 -0.16% 2.74% (BHV) -2.90% 3.29% 8.70% -0.3 -2.47% 0.13% (STK) -2.60% 9.13% -0.25% -0.8 -1.03% 1.55% (GPM) -2.57% 11.88% 0.87% 0.1 -0.62% 1.91% (GLU) -2.39% 6.41% -7.10% 0.3 -0.53% 2.03% (JSD) -2.36% 8.01% -8.35% -0.2 -2.40% 0.12% (ETB) -2.32% 8.39% 3.49% 0.3 -1.34% 0.88% (FFA) -2.30% 7.19% -1.73% 1.3 -0.81% 1.51%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (ECC) 6.17% 12.79% 33.14% 2.6 4.86% 0.00% (PCQ) 5.30% 4.75% 38.28% 2.0 4.28% 0.28% (CMU) 4.10% 4.62% 1.23% 2.7 4.44% 0.21% (JHAA) 3.37% % 2.50% 0.0 3.61% 0.19% (DDF) 3.12% 7.49% 32.19% 2.2 4.11% 1.65% (ZF) 3.04% 13.04% -3.40% 2.0 4.43% 1.15% (PTY) 2.96% 8.36% 26.78% 1.3 2.81% 0.41% (VBF) 2.94% 4.24% -4.52% 2.0 3.28% 0.10% (PCN) 2.70% 7.68% 17.53% 0.0 2.69% 0.34% (PGP) 2.51% 8.77% 28.60% -1.0 3.13% 1.11%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount, and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters, and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date BlackRock MD Muni Bond (BZM) -23.2% 0.0474 0.0364 3.01% -4.60% 0.5 110% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Muniyield Inv Qty (MFT) -15.3% 0.059 0.05 4.33% -2.19% 1.2 106% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock VA Municipal Bond (BHV) -15.0% 0.0535 0.0455 3.29% 8.70% -0.3 105% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings Inv Qty (MFL) -13.3% 0.0525 0.0455 4.13% -9.08% 0.3 108% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield PA Quality (MPA) -13.2% 0.053 0.046 3.95% -12.59% 0.7 115% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Muni Inc Inv Qty Tr (BAF) -12.0% 0.0585 0.0515 4.36% -7.21% 0.9 107% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield Qty III (MYI) -11.9% 0.0505 0.0445 4.08% -10.95% 0.1 108% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield CA Quality (MCA) -11.5% 0.052 0.046 3.92% -10.09% 1.3 111% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniEnhanced (MEN) -11.4% 0.044 0.039 4.20% -6.77% 1.6 110% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield CA (MYC) -10.4% 0.048 0.043 3.70% -9.76% 0.9 109% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings Qty II (MUE) -10.2% 0.049 0.044 4.21% -9.47% 0.7 107% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 EV High Inc 2021 Target Term (EHT) -9.8% 0.041 0.037 4.40% 0.70% 2.5 104% 7/1/2019 7/10/2019 BlackRock MuniYield Inv Fund (MYF) -9.7% 0.062 0.056 4.54% 2.43% 1.4 109% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Municipal 2020 (BKK) -9.4% 0.0318 0.0288 2.29% -0.23% 1.7 111% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) -9.1% 0.044 0.04 3.68% -5.16% 1.1 103% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Municipal Income (BFK) -8.5% 0.0585 0.0535 4.61% -3.13% 1.1 105% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona (MZA) -8.5% 0.047 0.043 3.71% -4.92% 0 107% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Qty (MUC) -8.4% 0.0475 0.0435 3.83% -11.83% 0.9 110% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield Quality II (MQT) -8.3% 0.048 0.044 4.24% -11.13% 0 109% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II (MUH) -8.1% 0.0615 0.0565 4.44% -2.12% 1.6 108% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniVest (MVF) -7.8% 0.0385 0.0355 4.66% -4.49% 0.6 104% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Core Bond (BHK) -7.7% 0.065 0.06 5.08% -5.60% 1.6 97% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Muni Inc Qty Trust (BYM) -7.7% 0.052 0.048 4.18% -9.88% 0.9 108% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Municipal Income Inv (BBF) -6.9% 0.058 0.054 4.50% 2.35% 1.6 104% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock CA Municipal Income (BFZ) -6.7% 0.0445 0.0415 3.77% -12.76% 0.6 106% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (MVT) -6.7% 0.0595 0.0555 4.48% -1.52% 0.8 106% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD) -5.9% 0.0675 0.0635 4.43% 2.38% 2.5 104% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond (BBN) -5.9% 0.1188 0.1118 5.66% -2.07% 1 104% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield MI Quality (MIY) -5.8% 0.052 0.049 4.24% -11.15% 1.7 102% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield Quality (MQY) -5.4% 0.056 0.053 4.41% -9.77% 0.5 106% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield (MYD) -5.1% 0.059 0.056 4.67% -2.64% 0.9 105% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA) -3.7% 0.0545 0.0525 4.01% 10.08% 1.9 107% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Strategic Muni (BSD) -3.5% 0.057 0.055 4.68% -2.15% 2.2 104% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 MFS Investment Grade Muni (CXH) -2.8% 0.0355 0.0345 4.29% -9.82% 0.9 114% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 MFS High Income Municipal (CXE) -2.4% 0.021 0.0205 4.66% -2.40% 1.6 113% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) -2.2% 0.067 0.0655 7.79% -8.77% 0.4 102% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 EV Senior Floating Rate (EFR) -1.3% 0.076 0.075 6.68% -11.79% -0.6 99% 7/1/2019 7/23/2019 EV Floating Rate Income (EFT) -1.3% 0.076 0.075 6.40% -11.73% -0.5 89% 7/1/2019 7/23/2019 EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund (EFF) -1.2% 0.083 0.082 6.42% -12.83% -0.2 97% 7/1/2019 7/23/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) 0.4% 0.02012 0.0202 9.66% -2.71% -0.1 59% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) 0.9% 0.02858 0.02883 9.10% -6.63% 1.1 30% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) 1.1% 0.04148 0.04192 8.67% -9.09% 0.6 54% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) 1.3% 0.02854 0.02891 7.61% -4.80% 0.8 35% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 MFS Charter Income (MCR) 1.3% 0.05848 0.05925 8.69% -9.11% 1.3 49% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) 1.6% 0.04537 0.04611 9.69% 1.42% 0.4 29% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 Templeton Global Income (GIM) 2.3% 0.035 0.0358 6.69% -11.22% 0.7 89% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 Invesco VK Dynamic Cred Opps (VTA) 4.0% 0.0625 0.065 7.00% -11.73% 1.1 75% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income (PCI) 6.1% 0.16406 0.174 8.60% 2.66% 0.9 96% 7/1/2019 7/11/2019 BlackRock Enhanced Equity Div (BDJ) 7.1% 0.0467 0.05 6.70% -7.64% 0.3 32% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Floating Rate Inc Tr (BGT) 8.1% 0.0618 0.0668 6.47% -12.07% -0.6 105% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 Invesco Senior Income (VVR) 9.5% 0.021 0.023 6.48% -10.69% 1.2 88% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

A1 Investments presents JCQ: Be Wise With Your Senior Loan Exposure (Jun. 30)

ADS Analytics presents Why You Should Consider Diversifying Within And Across CEF Sectors (Jun. 30)

Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - A Slight Retracement For The Benchmark (Jul. 3), Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Benchmark Closed Above $113.00 Per Share (Jul. 4)

Dividend Seeker presents PMF: Paying A Premium For Municipal Debt (Jul. 2), PHK: High Income Meets High Risk (Jul. 5)

Edgar Torres presents A Simple ETF Would Be Better Than The Royce Value Trust (Jul. 5)

Nick Ackerman presents Closed-End Funds: These 5 Funds Have A History Of Raising Distributions (Jul. 1)

Power Hedge presents PSF: Recession Risks Increase, Making Preferred Stock Funds More Appealing (Jun. 29), UTF: Hide Out The Coming Economic Weakness In This Infrastructure Fund (Jun. 29), STK: An Interesting Tech Fund, If A Bit Overpriced (Jun. 30), FOF: A Stable CEF Fund Of Funds That Could Add Some Variety To Your Portfolio (Jul. 1)

*Stanford Chemist presents Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Saba Forces Invesco Tenders (Jul. 1), Note On NHF's Rights Offering Results (Part 1): Valuation Hit And Distribution Safety Analysis (Jul. 1), The Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report - June 2019: CEFs Still Fairly Valued Despite 'Extreme Fear' (Jul. 3)

Strubel Investment Management presents IGD: Another Fund That Pays Out More Than It Makes (Jul. 4)

Tom Roseen presents The Month In Closed-End Funds: June 2019 (Jul. 5)

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Secular Bull Market Rolls On. Another Victory Lap For The Bulls (Jul. 6)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Who Is Really Running The Fed? (Jul. 7)

Lance Roberts presents Quick Takes: Some Things I Am Thinking About (Jul. 7)

Commentary and actionable takeaway

Apologies for the delay in getting this out, we were working with SA management this weekend to get Nick Ackerman on board as an official analyst of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory!

The major news this week were sweeping cuts the BlackRock suite of muni fund, 31 by my count. The biggest cutter was BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust which chopped its payout by -23.2%. These cuts were all necessary because of the declining coverage of the funds.

The table below shows a comparison of the old yield and coverage before the cut to the new yield and coverage after the cut. As we can see, the majority of funds had sub-100% coverage at the old distribution rates. After the cuts, all funds now show full coverage, except BlackRock Core Bond Trust which is at 97%. BHK and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are the only two funds in the larger cutter list (>3% cut) that are not BlackRock muni funds.

This chart is a visual of the old and new coverage for the cutters in the table above.

For the boosters, it was pleasing to see that three funds that we own, BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Fund, PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund, and Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund raised their distributions by +7.1%, +6.1%, and +4.0% respectively. It is also pleasing to point out that PCI scored the maximum score "10" in the Distribution Safety Scorecard of our most recent PIMCO Tear Sheet. This gives another data point validating our multi-factor scoring model for the distribution safety of these CEFs.

For BDJ and VTA, I'm hoping that their higher yields may help narrow the discount of these two funds to boost their share price performance, hopefully allowing us to harvest this and rotate into more undervalued funds to execute our "compounding income on steroids" approach.

