ICF's High-Quality Portfolio Should Help Deliver Strong Fund Performance

ETF Overview

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF) has a portfolio of large-cap U.S. REITs. The fund tracks the investment results of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index. The fund's focuses on large-cap REITs is beneficial because large-cap REIT tend to have better portfolio mix and financial position than small or mid-cap REIT. ICF's higher exposure to specialized REITs such as data centers and communication towers should help drive its fund performance as these subsectors should experience strong growth in the next few years. ICF’s fund performance is inversely correlated to the treasury yield. Given the fact that the market has likely already priced in 1 or 2 rate cuts, we think the risk/reward profile is not particularly compelling. Therefore, investors may want to wait on the sideline.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

A portfolio of mostly large-cap REITs

Unlike other REIT ETFs such as Vanguard REIT Index ETF (VNQ) that includes small and mid-cap REITs, ICF’s portfolio of REITs only include about 30 large-cap REITs. As we know, large-cap companies usually are more stable and have industry leading positions than small and mid-cap stocks. The same is true for REITs. Large-cap REITs are more stable and usually have better portfolio mix than small and mid-cap REITs. They also tend to have better financial positions. Therefore, ICF’s portfolio of large-cap REITs also holds these advantages. In fact, ICF’s fund has outperformed VNQ in the past 10 years despite its higher management expense ratio (ICF’s MER is 0.35%, and VNQ’s MER is only 0.10%). As can be seen from the chart below, ICF’s total return of 353.5% in the past 10 years is better than VNQ’s 334.9%.

Data by YCharts

No single REIT represents more than 8% of the total portfolio

Since ICF holds only 30 large-cap REITs, the fund implements a strategy to limit its exposure to each REIT by market-weight. The fund will re-balance its stock each quarter so that no REIT represents more than 8% of the total portfolio. As can be seen from the table below, only American Tower (REIT)">AMT) and Prologis (PLD) have weightings over 8%. We expect their weightings to be capped at 8% in the next rebalance date.

Source: iShares Website

High exposure to specialized REIT is beneficial

While ICF limits its exposure to individual REITs, it does not attempt to reduce exposure to any subsectors. As can be seen from the table below, specialized REITs and residential REITs represents 28.7% and 19.7% of ICF’s total portfolio respectively.

Source: iShares Website

We actually like the fund’s exposure to specialized REITs. ICF’s portfolio of specialized REITs include communication towers (8.4% of the portfolio), data centers (11.5%), and storage spaces (8.8%). As we know, communication towers are in hot demand as telecom services providers need to keep on adding towers to improve the coverage and meet the demand for data speeds. These towers can also host multiple services providers. Data centers are also in hot demand thanks to the rise of Internet of Things. Therefore, we think ICF’s exposure to specialized REITs such as communication towers and data centers will help drive its fund performance.

We also like its exposure to residential and industrial REITs

ICF also has a high exposure to residential REITs. This subsector should continue to benefit from the trend of declining homeownership. In PwC’s latest report, the organization also observed the trend of younger generation population that seems to prefer rent to owning homes. As can be seen from the chart below, homeownership rates by age of household in the United States have gradually declined in the past two decades. PwC believes that this has to do with many people, whether retired or millennial, who prefer to live in “high-end, highly amenitized, connected, urban-chic communities.”

Source: Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2019

Besides residential REITs, industrial REITs should also perform well thanks to the rise of e-commerce. Although valuation of industrial REITs have expanded considerably in the past few years, we think this trend will continue. This is because consumers increasingly demand quick delivery once they ordered their products online (e.g. within 24 hours). In order to satisfy the demand, the need for more warehouse and distribution centers closer to customers will not diminish any time soon. As an article published by National Real Estate Investor states,

We are likely still in the middle stages of building out the necessary infrastructure to continue to meet growing consumer demand and thus the industrial sector likely continues to expand (albeit at a much slower pace) even in the face of a minor recession.

Minimal exposure to hotel REITs

Hotel REITs only represent about 3.2% of ICF’s portfolio. We like its low exposure because hotel REITs are cyclical and they are one of the first subsectors to feel the impact in an economic recession because businesses and consumers will quickly cut travel and lodging expenses.

A 2.5%-yielding dividend

ICF pays a 2.5%-yielding dividend. As the chart below shows, its dividend yield is towards the low end of its 5-year yield range .

Data by YCharts

ICF is rate sensitive

ICF’s fund performance is sensitive to the interest rate. As can be seen from the chart below, its fund performance is inversely correlated to the 10-year treasury yield. As the treasury yield drops lower, ICF’s fund price increases. On the other hand, when treasury yield rises, ICF underperforms.

Data by YCharts

Is this the time to invest now?

The current economic cycle has been well into its 10th year. Nevertheless, there are already many signs that we are in the late cycle environment. For example, investors are rotating their capitals from riskier assets (e.g., energy, industrial, etc.) towards defensive sectors (e.g. telecom, utilities, some REITs, etc.). We believe investors are concerned that the escalation of the global trade tensions will lead the U.S. and global economy into a recession. However, we believe a large portion of this concern is reflected in the treasury yield already. The decline in treasury yield in H1 2019 suggests that the market has already priced in 1 or 2 rate cuts in the U.S.

Perhaps, the Fed may need to cut its interest rate to boost business confidence. However, what if the economy proves to be stronger than the market thought? In that case, there is no reason for the Fed to cut its interest rate once or even twice. In that case, treasury yield will likely trend higher. Since ICF’s fund performance is inversely correlated with the treasury yield, its fund price will likely decline.

Investor Takeaway

We like ICF’s portfolio of large-cap REITs. However, the market appears to already priced in a few rate cuts already. Therefore, we do not think it is the right time to invest now. We recommend investors to wait on the sideline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.