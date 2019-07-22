Mallinckrodt: A Lot Of Noise, But It's Not At All What It Looks Like

To say that Mallinckrdot (MNK) stock took a dive lately is an understatement. Investors have witnessed 70% of their investment value evaporate, just since the highs of $25 in April. At that valuation, arguably the stock was already considered undervalued by many metrics. Even insiders had purchased shares heavily on the open market. I, and few other SA contributors, had written bullish articles over the past year or two. Regardless, let's examine all the facts without omission, what happened in the past 3 months, where the company stands today, and what the future holds for investors.

So What Happened?

Let's go through the bad news and the risks that surround the company and quantify their impact.

Lawsuit against CMS

This is one of the highest near term risks on the company. On May 21st Acthar filed a lawsuit against U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ((HHS_) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) regarding its decision to require Mallinckrodt to change the base date average manufacturer price (AMP) used to calculate Medicaid drug rebates for Acthar, the drug that contributes little over 30% of total net sales and somewhere around 40% to the bottom line. Not only that, but CMS directed Mallinckrodt to revert to the prior base date all the way back to 2012, which could cost the company as much as $600 million. If you'd like to learn more about the lawsuit, you can read the complaint filed by Mallinckrodt here. Since then, the government has responded to the complaint and Mallinckrodt responded back. If you care and have some free time, I encourage you to read all the filings. For those of you who just want the summary, here's why I think that Mallinckrodt will likely get a ruling in their favor.

There's two part to this lawsuit. The first part is the fact that CMS is asking for an AMP change after they have, twice in writing, granted Questcor permission to use the updated AMP back in 2012. Note that Questcor got acquired by Mallinckrodt back in 2014. The second part is asking Mallinckrodt to retroactively "correct" its AMP, which again would cost the company over $600 million. The company states that the retroactive part violates principles of Fair Notice and cited many precedent cases in support.

From the supporting document to the complaint:

Put aside all the legalese for a moment. Imagine that a police officer tells a pedestrian that the pedestrian can lawfully cross the street at a certain place. The pedestrian carefully and precisely follows the officer’s direction. After the pedestrian arrives at the other side of the street, however, the officer hands the pedestrian a $1,000 jaywalking ticket. No one would seriously contend that the officer had acted fairly or in a manner consistent with basic due process in that situation.

CMS then argued that the reason they changed their mind is that, at the time they granted Questcor the base date, some information regarding the NDA for the Acthar IS indication was not known to them. That was simply not true because Mallinckrodt's response showed that, as part of the administrative record (an undisputed evidence), they had all the information that they're claiming they didn't have at the time they made the original decision.

Again, If interested, encourage you to read the last response, at the very least. But, in my opinion, the company's odds are pretty high on this one. At worse, they'll be forced to accept the new base date change going forward, as opposed to retroactive, which would cost the company roughly 10% of Acthar's revenue that comes from Medicaid, without having to refund $600 million. Even that seems like a stretch because the reality is, the company would essentially be giving away the product for free (at the discounted AMP), which would not make sense and was part of the original reason Questcor demanded a better AMP. They were losing money on the drug with the original AMP.

There's a hearing at the end of July, now that all the motions are filed. However, the judge is not expected to rule on the spot. The company projects that the ruling should come by year end. Until then, nothing changes to the way business is being done with Medicaid.

DOJ/whistleblower lawsuit

This lawsuit was the start of the recent downtrend of the stock. On April 30, CNN reported that the Justice Department (DOJ) is joining a whistleblower lawsuit against the company. This lawsuit, again, was two-fold. The first part was regarding legacy Questcor sales and marketing activities. This part was quickly settled on June 5 for a negligible amount ($15 million).

The second part of this lawsuit is still ongoing. It's involving legacy Questcor charitable foundation activities. Here is a quote from the CEO, Mark Turdeau, regarding this matter during the BMO capital market webcast on June 25.

The government showed us a little smoke no fire, so we wanted to dispose of that (marketing activities). In the case of the foundation piece, the government didn't really present even any smoke, so there was no reason actually to settle anything because we don't know that there's anything there. We haven't seen anything.

When asked about the potential impact, they said many similar cases were settled under $50 million. So over all, this is a low risk and should have little to no impact on the business.

Opioid Epidemic

It is clear that this topic is carrying a lot of emotions with daily headlines and public exposure. This has been going on for a while and intensified lately with the Washington Post report. Data shows that Mallinckrodt, through its subsidiary SpecGX, was named the leading manufacturer with nearly 38 percent of the market from 2006 to 2012. However, what the headlines forget to tell you is Mallinckrodt does not market their generic opioid, unlike Teva (TEVA), Johnson and Johnson (JNJ), and Purdue, etc. The company manufacturers and supplies based on market demand. Here's a the response from the company to the Washington Post report.

The Drug Enforcement Administration determines the total quantity of Schedule II opioids needed each year to meet legitimate medical, scientific and research needs in the U.S. Our DEA registrant company, SpecGx LLC, cannot and does not produce more opioids than the annual limit set for the company by the DEA. SpecGx sells only to DEA-approved distributors and other entities, who are themselves registered with and monitored by the DEA. In addition, through its ARCOS database, DEA monitors the flow of these DEA controlled substances from their point of manufacture through commercial distribution channels to point of sale or distribution at the dispensing/retail level. Mallinckrodt has for years been at the forefront of preventing prescription drug diversion and abuse, and has invested millions of dollars in a multi-pronged program to address opioid abuse. Those efforts include the purchase and donation of nearly two million drug disposal pouches, and working with policymakers, community leaders, law enforcement and industry partners to ensure the responsible use of pain medication and preventing unused medications from ending up in the wrong hands. The company will continue to support these efforts.

It is tough to quantify what the impact of the opioid lawsuits will be on the company, if any. But one thing we do know is that trials will likely drag on for at least another year or two, unless a settlement comes through. Either way, the impact is overblown and may actually not amount to anything significant. It will be interesting to see how the judge rules in the Oklahoma case against Johnson and Johnson, sometime in August. The trial just wrapped up last week. This case is highly monitored by the market since it's the first one and may set a precedent to upcoming trials.

Update: The Washington Post seems to have struck again with another bad headline around opioid liability. It quotes an account manager being insensitive and unethical about opioids. However, this is another case where this "news" is not new and was already out on April 1st. Here's the link to the April article. As you can tell, the company had already replied by calling the comment callous and antithetical. Here's the quote from the company:

The Mallinckrodt spokesman called it "an outrageously callous email from an individual who has not been employed by the company for many years." "It is antithetical to everything that Mallinckrodt stands for and has done to combat opioid abuse and misuse," he continued.

Again, this is the definition of noise. As usual, our news cycle is so fast that the same headline can hit twice.

Inomax competition and loss of exclusivity

The Inomax business and the hospital business in general has been posting high single digits growth consistently and is expected to do so in 2019. It's important to know that the company still has a pending appeal ongoing with Inomax and Praxair regarding intellectual property. The company expects this appeal to be resolved by the end of the year. At this point, the company is fully assuming that the appeal maybe negative, despite the strong case. This has been known for a while now. As a result, the company expects the near term impact on Inomax maybe little choppy for a couple of quarters. However, they feel good about it in the long term as the delivery methods for nitric oxide are enhanced. In this context, the company plans on introducing the next generation device, EVOLVE, in the second half of 2020. From the first quarter transcript:

What EVOLVE enables users to do is have something that's much more convenient, much more portable with a lot less likelihood of human error because typically the existing systems require a fair amount of calibration and other things which can introduce human error. Our current DSIR system is designed to minimize that. There's significant amount of safety enhancements that have been put on to that device, but EVOLVE really helps reduce those things by increasing automation, ease of use and reducing the potential for human error. But the biggest advantage, frankly, is its portability. It can be easily moved around the hospital, almost like carrying a briefcase. So we think that's a significant advantage over our current system and any other technology that's likely out there.

Similarly, the company expects to lose exclusivity on OFIRMEV in a little over a year (December 2020). When that happens, its revenue is likely to start to decline in 2021.

Can we move on to the good news?

With the flood of negative headlines, it's becoming increasingly hard to find the good news. So let's cover what the market is missing.

Acthar and RA

Over the course of last year, Acthar was facing a lot of pressure from payers as a result of an environment that was affecting the whole industry. Since then, the company managed to stabilize Acthar's sales decline and continues to project north of $1 billion in yearly revenue for 2019.

In addition, Mallinckrodt recently reported that all primary and secondary outcome targets were met in Acthar's Phase 4 rheumatoid arthritis (RA) clinical trial. The drug proved strong efficacy in a very difficult to treat population. To be clear, since many seemed to have missed this point, the patients of this trial had been on conventional biologics, the likes of Abbvie's Humira (ABBV), but have not responded for 12 weeks period. This is great news for Acthar and the company as it makes up the third indication, besides IS and MS, that is backed with modern controlled clinical data demonstrating strong efficacy. This should help put Acthar back on the growth trajectory as the company is already engaging payers with the RA results.

Furthermore, there are a handful more clinical trials that are ongoing and will start to read out in the fourth quarter into the first quarter of 2020.

The Upcoming Spin-off

The company is planning on separating the specialty brands and generics businesses into two different companies. This will happen sometime by end of year. This is expected to unlock value in each of the companies, separately, without one of them weighing on the other. The spin-off is expected to be tax-free for tax purposes.

The completed spin-off is projected to occur in the second half of 2019. It is anticipated that Mallinckrodt Inc. will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and will assume the MNK ticker symbol along with the Mallinckrodt name. At separation, the remaining Specialty Brands company will continue to be listed on the NYSE, renamed Sonorant Therapeutics plc, and is expected to adopt (SRTX) as its ticker symbol.

The first quarter showed that the specialty generics business has returned to growth and has a healthy pipeline. It has nearly 20 products in development, approximately 70% of which are non-controlled substance molecules. Note that the branded versions of those products currently aggregate to more than $10 billions of net sales. What helped the spinoff is the ability to put leverage on this business. The plan is to put about $300 million of debt on it, with an anticipated $150 million in EBITDA.

The remainco, Sonorant, will have the specialty brands, inclusive of AMITIZA. This business have brought in over $2.5 billions of revenue in the 12 months ended March 2019. It is anticipated that debt repayment will remain the company's top capital allocation priority, after the spin-off, to reducing the net debt leverage to under 4x.

To the effect of the generics business liability weighing on the specialty business, the company is pretty confident with the way the separation is being executed such that any liability on the generics business would not weigh affect the specialty brands, unlike what other misconceptions you maybe reading out there about this topic. Here's a relevant quote from CFO, Bryan Reasons, during the Raymond James Life Sciences Conference on June 19.

We’re very comfortable that that exposure legally separates from remainco. One of the things people try to compare to some others spin examples and this is a little unique and that the generic business that’s being spun has always sat in the separate legal entity. Lots of times you look at the spins and the spins that I’ve worked on businesses have a whole bunch of different non-strategic assets that are sitting all over the place and they move them all into separate legal and spend them. That’s where you start to have liabilities that could creep back legally. So, we’re comfortable that Mallinckrodt has a very clean legal structure to spin these things off legally.

The Debt

The company generates a very healthy cash flow. When the spin-off was first announced in the fourth quarter of 2018, the company committed to reducing the debt by over $1 billion by the time they spin. They're on schedule for that goal and are taking advantage of their debt trading at a discount under these market conditions.

Just recently, on July 11th, the company announced that during the second quarter, they reduced debt by another $302 million, contributing to a total debt reduction of $669 million since September 2018. Along with that announcement, they declared that they borrowed $400 million as a revolving loan under a revolving credit facility, with another $95 million still available. This allowed the company to recognize a gain of approximately $65 million in conjunction with second quarter debt repurchases transacted at a discount. This revolver draw provides increased liquidity and will continue to allow the company to redeem higher cost or discounted debt and accelerate the process toward the deleveraging goals. Below is the status of the debt as of June 28 2019, as stated in the Form 8-k.

Clearly, the near term tranche to worry about is the 4.875% notes due April 2020. The company has stated on the BMO capital webcast linked above that they are deep into their negotiations on the restructuring for this tranche.

Pipeline

The pipeline is very healthy. Aside from returning Acthar to growth and the data readouts that are expected to continue rolling, I specifically want to highlight a couple of very exciting products that the market is completely dismissing: Terlipressin and StrataGraft. Both in Phase 3 trials, where the trials' end points are similar to the ones in Phase 2 making the likelihood of success high, unlike other recent trials such as ALS (for Acthar), which had very low chances of succeeding.

Terlipressin is a potential treatment for patients with hepatorenal syndrome type 1 (HRS-1). It's a life threatening condition that consists of rapid deterioration in kidney function in individuals with cirrhosis or liver failure. It was granted "orphan drug" status. Currently, there are no treatments approved in the U.S. and Canada for this serious disease. Terlipressin is expected to enjoy exclusivity until 2027.

StrataGraft is a potential treatment for partial thickness burns (also known as second degree burns). Results from a previous study in deep partial thickness burns demonstrated that StrataGraft skin tissue closed wounds and reduced the need for autografting. It is expected to enjoy exclusivity until 2032.

Both hospital-based businesses have estimated combined global peak sales north of $450 million. The Phase 3 data readouts for both are expected in the next 2 to 3 months. The company expects that launches will be rapid (2020), assuming positive data. This is especially important because the anticipated revenue can make up or exceed the projected decline in revenue that will come from Ofirmev in 2021 and the Inomax competition, if any.

Near Term and Potential Catalysts

Let's go through the few catalysts that could move the stock price in the short to medium term.

August 6: Q2 earnings announcement.

August 2019: Oklahoma ruling regarding the Opioid case against Johnson and Johnson. A positive ruling for Johnson and Johnson could give the drug manufacturers and distributors some relief from negative press.

September-October 2019: data Readouts for Terlipressin and StrataGraft.

By end of year: the spin-off, which again, with the debt restructuring, could unlock value and remove the Opioid overhang off the specialty brands business.

An announcement of restructuring of the debt tranche due April 2020.

This company has a relatively low float. With the extremely high short interest, any unexpected or positive news can spark a significant short covering causing a big upward swing.

Potential settlements with one or more of the legal issues stated above.

As a result of the depressed stock price of this company along with similar in the field, it wouldn't be surprising if we start to see consolidation in this industry via M&A activity.

Summary

In this article, I've laid out facts that are backed by sources throughout. I've touched on the negatives as well as the positives for readers to be able to come up with their own conclusion. Healthy returns on investments are achieved when investors ignore the noise and focus on balance sheets and fundamentals.

The irony with this stock drop is that the market has completely forgotten that company actually reported Q1 earnings beat across the board in May and raised guidance for 2019. The company guided for an earning per share of $8.30 to $8.60 for 2019. Yes, you read that right. The stock is trading below its EPS. A company bringing in north of $3 billion in revenue, as of Friday July 19th's close, is trading at 0.8x EPS with a market cap under $600 million.

This is a company that's clearly being priced for bankruptcy. However, with their huge cash flow and the rate at which they're paying debt, it's of course unrealistic to assume that. This risk should be completely mitigated as soon as the company announces their plans for the debt due in April. If you agree that the company is unlikely to go bankrupt anytime soon based on the facts laid out in this article, do the math for what you think is a fair valuation from an EPS multiple perspective. If the debt continues to be paid at this rate, it is not unrealistic to expect the company to trade at high single digits multiples. As an example, a common multiple of 8, puts this company north of $60 a share. But, as a long term shareholder, I'll take baby steps and will be happy to see this company back in the $20s sometime early in 2020. I have recently added to my position on this decline, as well as have bought October calls. I expect to see light at the end of this tunnel.

