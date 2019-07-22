Danaher: Buy For Total Return With Earnings Beat Of $0.03 This Quarter

Danaher has increased its dividend eight of the last 10 years and presently has a yield of 0.5%, which is well below average.

Danaher’s three-year forward CAGR of 11% is good and will give you growth with the increasing demand for more medical and industrial products as the economy and population increases.

Danaher’s total return over-performed the Dow average for my 55 month test period by 64.21%, which is great for a company that has increased revenues, earnings, and dividends.

Danaher (DHR) is a buy for the total return growth investor. The company is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of medical, industrial, and commercial products. The last dividend increase declared in March 2019 was an increase from 0.16/Qtr to 0.17/Qtr or a 6.3% increase. For the last five years, the dividend growth rate is 53% making up a bit for the low yield.

Danaher is 1.2% of The Good Business Portfolio. The company has steady growth and has plenty of cash it uses to buy bolt-on companies and develop new products.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Danaher has a good chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for all five years adjusted for the spin-off in 2016.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Danaher passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Danaher does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with increasing dividends for 8 of the last ten years and a 0.5% yield. Danaher is, therefore, not a good choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year average payout ratio is low, at 13%. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying bolt-on companies and developing new products. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. DHR easily passes this guideline. DHR is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $98.5 Billion. Danaher 2019 projected cash flow at $4.1 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and new product development. Danaher recently bought General Electric’s Life Sciences (GE Biopharma) business which adds to DHR’s already strong business. I also require the S&P CFRA CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward CAGR of 11% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Danaher can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of medical products in the United States and foreign countries. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. DHR passes this guideline since the total return is 116.51%, more than the Dow's total return of 52.30%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $24,100 today. This makes Danaher a good investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow, and the need for more medical and industrial products are needed. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. DHR's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $140, passing the guideline. DHR's price is presently above the one year target. DHR is above the target price by 1.0% and has a current high PE of 26, making DHR a hold at this entry point unless you are a long term investor and can hold DHR for a year. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great, and the five-year growth rate makes up for the low yield making DHR a good business to own for growth, long-term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all, what makes DHR interesting is the potential long-term growth as the economy and population increase, giving you growth in a business that almost always has a growing demand.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Danaher is higher against the Dow baseline in my 55-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 55 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The great total return of 116.51% makes Danaher a good investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. DHR has a below-average dividend yield of 0.5%, but in recent years the dividend has a five-year growth rate of 53%. The Dividend was last increased March 2019 to $0.17/Qtr. from $0.16/Qtr. or a 6.3% increase.

DOW's 55 Month total return baseline is 52.30%

Company name 55 Month total return The Difference from Dow baseline Quarterly dividend percentage Danaher 116.51% +64.21% 0.5%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on July 18, 2019, Danaher reported earnings that beat expected by $0.03 at $1.19, compared to last year at $0.95. Total revenue was higher at $5.16 Billion more than a year ago by 3.6% year over year and beat expected revenue by $70 Million. This was a good report with bottom-line beating expected and the top line is increasing and having a good increase compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out October 2019 and is expected to be $1.14 compared to last year at $0.93 a nice increase. The graphic below shows the increased cash flow for the quarter that allows expanding the company.

Source: DHR 2nd quarter earnings call slides

Business Overview

Danaher is one of the largest developer and distributor of medical and industrial products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpt from Reuters

Danaher Corporation, designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service, and administrative facilities were located in over 60 countries. Danaher operates through four segments: Life Sciences; Diagnostics; Dental, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Company's Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites, and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines. The Life Sciences segment consists of the businesses, including microscopy, mass spectrometry, and filtration. The life sciences business markets its products under the BECKMAN COULTER, LEICA MICROSYSTEMS, MOLECULAR DEVICES, PALL, PHENOMENEX, and SCIEX brands. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Europe, Australia, Asia, and North America.

Overall Danaher is a great business with 11% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing need for more medical-related products. The good earnings and revenue growth provides DHR the capability to continue its growth as the cash flow increases.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. At the March 20 meeting, the Fed lowered United States GDP projection for 2019 which they said are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting no rate increases for 2019. The Fed meeting Statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting. At the June 2019 meeting, the Fed suggested that there could be one or two rate cuts this year.

From July 18, 2019, earnings call Tom Joyce (Chief Executive Officer and President) said

We're very pleased about our strong second-quarter performance. We delivered 5.5% core revenue growth. We continued investments in innovation and commercial initiatives contributing to share gains across many of our businesses. This marks the seventh straight quarter of 5%, or better core growth which combined with solid operating margin expansion and strong free cash flow is a testament to our team’s focused execution and the power of the Danaher Business System. We also continue to make progress on our anticipated acquisition of GE Biopharma and the planned IPO of our Dental business, and both transactions remain on track relative to our previously communicated expectations. As we move into the second half of 2019, we’re excited about these important portfolio moods and the opportunities that lie ahead for Danaher. So now let’s turn to our second-quarter results. Sales grew 3.5% to $5.2 billion, with core revenue growth of 5.5%. Acquisitions increased revenues by 1%, while the impact of foreign currency translation decreased revenues by 3%. Geographically, high growth markets grew high single-digits led by double-digit growth in India and approximately 10% growth in China. We saw mid-single-digit growth across the developed markets with both the U.S. and Western Europe growing in that range. Gross margin for the first quarter was 55.8%, and operating profit margin was 17.1%, down 30 basis points year-over-year. However, core operating margin increased 15 basis points despite a meaningful foreign currency headwind from a stronger U.S. dollar year-on-year. We’ve generated $1 billion of free cash flow in the second quarter resulting in double-digit growth year-on-year and free cash flow to the net income conversion ratio of 137%. In Life Sciences, reported revenue increased 6.5% with 7.5% core revenue growth. This is the fifth consecutive quarter of high single-digit or better core revenue growth in the segment.

The graphic below shows the growth in Life Sciences, one of the prime parts of the company, which will be even stronger with the General Electric addition.

Source: DHR 2nd quarter earnings call slides

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Danaher business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. DHR has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy grows.

Takeaways

Danaher is a good investment choice for the total return growth investor. Danaher is 1.2% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be added too as cash is available. If you want a growing total return in a defensive business, DHR may be the right investment for you. The entry price right now is slightly above the one-year forward expectation. Long term investors may want to nibble, but traders should wait for a better entry point.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On June 17, I wrote covered calls against the DHR position to gain 2.6% of income from the holding in one month. July 19, I bought back the calls and made all of $0.40/share or 0.3%. I expected weak earnings, and DHR had a beat.

On May 24, I trimmed the position of Home Depot (HD) from 9.40% of the portfolio to 9.00%. I like HD, but it is getting too high a percentage in the portfolio. HD will be kept at 9% of the portfolio.

On May 6, I added to the position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) from 3.40% of the portfolio to 3.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows and want to get it to 4% of the portfolio, a full position.

On April 22, I sold all of the Hewlett Packard (HPQ) position. The company's last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%. It's time to sell HPQ for better a business.

On March 22, I added to the position of Simulations Plus (SLP) from 0.45% of the portfolio to 0.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 13, I increased the position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.85%. I needed a bit more steady monthly income.

On March 12, the portfolio closed out the position of Arconic Inc. (ARNC). I only have one more commodity play, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), that I think will go up over time. The dividend for ARNC was cut, and forward growth is under par.

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson at 7.9% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.3% of the portfolio, Home Depot at 9.6% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 8.2% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 13.2% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $938 Million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46, which has started delivery in 2019. Twelve KC-46A tankers have been delivered YTD for 2019. Boeing has dropped in the last 4 months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. This is just my opinion. An FAA representative said on May 23 that the 737 Max could be flying again by late June. The latest news has the 737-Max flying by October; it's taking much too long. On July 19th BA said that they expect to have the 737 Max flying by the early fourth quarter and BA went up $16.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 3.82%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, MMM, AMT, FCX, DIS, SLP, PEP, DHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.