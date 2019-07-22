Wyndham Hotels & Resorts: Recent Spin-Off With An Attractive Business Model

Introduction

Over the past 18 months, Wyndham Worldwide Corporation transformed from a hospitality conglomerate made-up of franchising, vacation network, and timeshare businesses into two more focused companies. The franchising piece of the business spun-off as Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) in May 2018 (click here to see the recent spin-offs). It is a pure-play franchising business that generates significant free cash flow and has a variety of growth opportunities.

2018 Portfolio Transformation

2018 was a transformational year for the company. On February 15th, they announced the sale of the European vacation rental business to Platinum Equity for ~$1.3 billion. On May 31st, they acquired La Quinta Holding’s hotel franchising and hotel management business for $1.95 billion in cash (the real estate assets were spun-off into a REIT called CorePoint Lodging). Then, on June 1st, Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (currently known as Wyndham Destinations) spun-off La Quinta and the hotel franchising business as Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Source: Spin-Off Insights

This transaction came on the heels of other large, public hotel operators separating off the franchising business from the timeshare and owned real estate. For instance, on January 3, 2017, Hilton spun-off of Park Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Grand Vacations. Post-transaction Hilton Worldwide is a capital-light management and franchising business, Park Hotels & Resorts is a REIT, and Hilton Grand Vacations is a timeshare company.

In these hotel transactions, the franchised hotels, owned real estate, and timeshare businesses all have different margin profiles, capital requirements, and key drivers. As a result, each individual business deserves a different valuation multiple. Thus, the rationale for separating these businesses apart is to remove the conglomerate discount by allowing investors to value and own each of the different businesses based on the underlying economic merits.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Overview

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) operates through two segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management

Hotel Franchising (61% of Total Revenue; 45% Segment Adj. EBITDA Margin)

They are one of the largest hotel franchisors in the economy and midscale segments, with ~9,200 affiliated hotels in over 80 countries. In recent years, they have also been actively growing their presence in the upscale segment. You can see all their brands below, organized by market segment.

Source: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Form 10-K

Under the franchise model, they grant the use of their 20 different brand names to hotel owners (“franchisees”) in exchange for royalty fees, which are typically 4% - 5% percent of gross room revenues, and provide marketing and reservation services for a fee which is typically 3% - 5% of gross room revenues. The franchisee operators range from sole owner-operators to large real estate investment trusts.

Wyndham Hotels is required to spend the marketing and reservation fees generated from franchisees on marketing and reservation activities. Since this expense is based on revenue, it allows Wyndham Hotels to match this revenue stream with offsetting expenses which dampen the impact on profits in down years.

The franchise model is a very attractive business for the franchisor. Simply put, someone else (the hotel operator) puts up the capital that the franchisor generates a return on. This means that they can add affiliated hotels with little to no upfront capital investment which results in very high incremental returns on capital for Wyndham Hotels. The characteristics of a franchise model are low operating costs, attractive margins, stable revenue, and high free cash flow conversion (limited working capital).

Franchise agreements between Wyndham Hotels and the franchisees are typically 10 – 20 years long with termination fees for exiting early. In addition to the contracts and associated termination fees, there are other frictional costs associated with the franchisee exiting the contract. For instance, they would need to rebrand their property as well as renovate it to get it in compliance with a new franchise agreement.

While it seems like the franchisee gets the raw end of the deal, it is actually a win-win relationship. Being a Wyndham Hotels franchisee saves operators money by booking a large percentage of guests directly through the Wyndham reservation system rather than through a travel agent which takes a large commission. Furthermore, it allows small operators to leverage the marketing/advertising and technology resources of a multi-national company (eliminates the need to have on-site servers). Lastly, it gives the hotel owners access to Wyndham Hotel’s 75-million-member loyalty program. This program allows members to accrue points to use at over 9,100 hotels and 20,000 Wyndham rentals. The loyalty program helps keep occupancy rates high for the franchisees and also brings in high spending guests (25% higher than non-affinity guests). As a result, Wyndham franchisees are generally happy and Wyndham Hotels retains ~94% of their total properties each year (95% in the most recent quarter).

Hotel Management (39% of Total Revenue; Adj. 6% EBITDA Margin)

They conduct the day-to-day operations of the hotel on behalf of the owner. This means they are responsible for the hiring, training, and supervision of all hotel associates. The segment generates revenue from base fees, typically a percentage of the total hotel revenue, incentive fees, and their two owned hotels. They also record revenue for cost reimbursements which are reimbursable payroll-related costs for operational employees and other reimbursable costs at certain managed hotels. These costs are funded by hotel owners but accounting rules require them to report these fees on a gross basis as both revenue and expenses. They don’t mark up the costs, so the revenue and related expenses have no impact on profits.

Excluding the cost reimbursements, the segment generates 11% of total company revenue and over 30% adjusted EBITDA margins.

Investment Opportunity

Since Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is a spin-off, there is not a large dataset of historical financials for investors to assess the business’ historical performance. As a result, investors must think through the business model to evaluate the company. The opportunity for long-term investors boils down to owning a good business with growth opportunities.

As previously discussed, the hotel franchise business is a great business model. It has sticky, long-term customer relationships and requires very little capital to generate substantial profits – profits which the company sees in free cash flow rather than just net income. Furthermore, their profits are not dependent on incentive fees or hotel-level profits but just on gross revenue.

While generating high returns on capital and free cash flow is valuable, growing the business makes it substantially more valuable as a high percentage of incremental revenue flows through to free cash flow. Over the long-term, they have the opportunity to grow profits at a high single-digit rate or even higher through increasing rooms (attracting more franchisees -> 63% of the hotels in the world are currently independent), revenue per available room (RevPar), international exposure, and reinvesting in the business (share repurchases / acquiring brands).

Source: Company Presentation

Outside of these initiatives, profits will get a boost from the La Quinta cost synergies ($64 - $70 million run rate) and acquiring the previously made master license agreements in international markets (license their brands to a franchisor who then attracts franchisees).

Despite a similar business model, Wyndham Hotels trades at a discount to other public hotel franchisors. If they execute, then the valuation gap could close over time.

Data by YCharts

Risks to the Business

The main risk to the business is the cyclical nature of the lodging industry. When the economy rolls over, travel is a discretionary expense for individuals and businesses that is one of the first to be reduced. This results in lower hotel occupancy rates which leads to declining RevPar as the industry cuts pricing to compete with each other to fill up rooms. Since each incremental filled room is very high margin (costs a hotel very little to service an incremental guest), there is a massive incentive to get that incremental room occupied. This dynamic drives down pricing in times of weak demand.

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts’ profits won’t be hit nearly as hard as the actual hotel owners’ profits because Wyndham doesn’t have the huge fixed asset base that gets deleveraged (expenses reduced much less than revenue declines). However, the business will still be adversely impacted because their revenue is tied to franchise fees which are based on a percentage of gross room revenues.

The other risks include overbuilding (industry bringing on supply faster than demand), diminished brand value (unable to attract new franchisees), factors that put the member program at risk (such as a large data breach, like the one at Starwood), and financial leverage (~$2.1 billion of debt or ~3.4x net leverage –> importantly nothing is due until May 2025).

Conclusion

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the product of the Wyndham Worldwide's Hotels business spin-off and merger with La Quinta in 2018. The company has many of the characteristics of top-performing spin-offs. The business is one of the largest hotel franchisors in the world with 3 of the top 4 brands in the J.D. Power rankings of economy hotels and 3 of the top 4 mid-scale brands. Furthermore, it has an attractive financial profile and growth opportunities that should allow the business to grow per-share profits in excess of global economic growth. While the business is susceptible to economic and travel activity which can make the shares volatile in any given year, it is very capital-light and generates significant free cash flow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.