Second Time Is A Charm: Guardion Health Sciences Pops On Patent News For Now

Guardion's technology is compelling. It is worth watching closely for quarter-to-quarter improvement in financial performance and re-evaluating a long position at a lower price in the future.

The Hong Kong patent grant news may have been used to create a liquidity event as over 22 million shares were registered for sale a few days beforehand.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) increased 94% to $1.86 and hit as high as $3.05 on Wednesday on over 30 million shares traded after announcing that its proprietary medical device, the MapcatSF®, received a patent from the Hong Kong Patents Registry. The patent was granted specifically for "Apparatus for Use in the Measurement of Macular Pigment Optical Density and/or Lens Optical Density of an Eye".

While a patent grant is always good news for a company, GHSI had hardly any reaction to the announcement of the exact same patent being granted for the same medical device from the European Union on June 20th. On that day, the stock traded 630,000 shares, which was ten times higher than the normal daily volume, but still very little overall for a $2 stock. While it hit a high of $2.19, the stock finished up a mere 7%. Europe is a bigger market than Hong Kong, so it would be reasonable to think that the EU news would drive a bigger or at least comparable reaction.

What is really going on here?

While Guardion openly announces all of its patent approvals, it quietly filed an S-1A on July 11th to sell over 22 million shares:

This prospectus will be used from time to time by the selling securityholders, or the Selling Securityholders, named in this prospectus to resell up to 19,824,170 shares of common stock, 261,538 shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of common stock purchase warrants and 2,612,500 shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of stock options, which are collectively referred to as the Shares. The Selling Securityholders acquired the securities in private offerings or issuances exempt from registration under the Securities Act.

As these shares are coming out of lock-up since the IPO, the company will not be receiving any cash from the proceeds of the sale of the stock. It may receive up to $9.3 million upon exercise of outstanding warrants and options.

Guardion completed its IPO in early April, bringing in $4 million of much needed money to the company. As of the end of Q1, it was quickly running out of cash:

While the $4 million keeps the company going for a while, looking at the income statement suggests that it won't be too long before GHSI has to dilute once again:

The company saw reasonable growth in revenue and gross margin of approximately 25% and 30%, respectively, but with numbers in the low six digits, it's going to need a lot faster growth in order to get to positive cash flow any time soon. Guardion lost $1.4 million in Q1, which is actually a drastic improvement of a $2.3 million loss for the period in 2018. It slashed SG&A by nearly half while R&D costs were almost non-existent for Q1 2019. That may be a by-product of delays in closing the IPO, leaving the company starved of cash and in need of making drastic decisions to maintain solvency. It remains to be seen whether austerity is the new norm or if Guardion reverts to a higher burn rate now that it has some cash.

Given the sudden surge in volume on the Hong Kong patent news a week after registering over 22 million shares for sale, it should be quite apparent that the selling stockholders are taking advantage of the liquidity. I strongly suggest selling and avoiding this stock in the near term as I think the stock price will revert back to where it was immediately before the Hong Kong patent news. Though it might be prudent to keep GHSI on your watch list and give it a fair chance to see if it can grow its revenue and reevaluate a possible buy down the road at a cheaper price.

