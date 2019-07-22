Summer Rally Time At Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) common shares had an early run-up but then backtracked with the price of oil. The market has not yet seen the benefits of the merger with WildHorse Resource Development. So, the weakening price of oil brought out the bears with lots of cries of "failed merger" and "overpriced acquisition". There will still be some merger costs in the second and third quarters. But the cash flow benefits of this merger and the sale of the Utica Shale leases should become readily apparent over the next several months. Not only that, but strengthening oil prices and the summer heat wave boost to gas pricing should also aid the stock price. In short, there are several decent reasons that the common stock price should rally again over the next few months.

Stock Price Action

The stock has now touched the low prices that were seen at the end of 2018.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website July 20, 2019

The stock had nearly doubled the low price seen at the end of 2018. Then, the weakening price of oil began to have an effect on the stock price. Now though, the production of WildHorse Resource Development will be available for the first full quarter. Even weaker oil prices often mean that oil is still more profitable than the gas business replaced. The latest news of a recent large drop in some key inventories and some key production cutbacks worldwide along with some Middle East tensions could further propel the price of oil forward.

The fact that Chesapeake has long had a fairly comprehensive hedging program does not appear to matter much to the market. The speculative fever gripping this market has often meant that facts do not matter much. The emphasis has been on the story and the momentum. Some well trained and disciplined traders can take advantage of the current speculative fever.

Source: NASDAQ Website June 27, 2019

Insiders have been net buyers of the common stock for some time. The major exception to this has been NGP Energy Capital Management L.L.C. This seller acquired a lot of shares during the sale of WildHorse Resource Development to Chesapeake. Investors can expect this company to continue to sell shares from time to time as needed to properly service the funds managed by the company. Those sales may or may not put a lid on capital appreciation prospects until the company right-sizes its investment or potentially exists the common position in Chesapeake entirely.

In the meantime, the other insiders see some decent long-term possibilities for the company. This may be one of the last times that Chesapeake Energy common shares trade at this level. The oil percentage of production will be steadily increasing. The relatively high returns on oil and particularly the acquired oil leases should lead to a rapid cash flow from operating activities build. That increasing cash flow should lead to higher common stock pricing in the future.

Cash Flow

The cash flow reported in the first quarter decreased slightly. The Utica Shale lease revenue was completely gone and the newly acquired leases were only owned for part of the quarter. Merger expenses also impacted cash flow. Those merger expenses should reduce each quarter until the fourth quarter will probably be free of non-recurring charges.

Source: Chesapeake Energy First Quarter 2019 10-Q

The cash flow from operating activities before changes in assets and liabilities actually increased over the previous year in the first quarter despite any extraordinary expenses resulting from the merger. Usually, some administrative costs as well as operating activities to efficiently combine operations begin to cloud comparisons. There could still be some severance and other optimizing charges as the WildHorse Resources acquisition activities proceed with the combination of operations.

In the meantime, rising oil prices and the full inclusion of the acquired properties point to a significantly higher cash flow in the second quarter. Management also has rigs on these properties to significantly increase production by the end of the fiscal year.

Currently, cash flow does not properly service the debt load. However, the hope is that the rapid payback of oil wells will lead to a significant cash flow build by year-end to provide a clear pathway to investment-grade debt ratios.

Operation Hopes And Accomplishments

Management has long been trumpeting the savings gained on the acquired properties. Investors will be watching for those gains to appear on the bottom line.

Source: Chesapeake Energy June 2019, Investor Update

The continuing production improvements imply a faster payback or recovery of well costs. That means the well flows at a greater rate after costs are recovered and the "pure profit" part of the production begins. The faster the payback, the less time production has to decline from initial well production rates.

This is important to cash flow buildup because unconventional well production typically declines sharply during the first year or two. Eagle Ford paybacks run as low as six months. Therefore, the company can not only redeploy the initial costs but will also have significant cash flow to use to expand operations.

The continuing operational improvements shown above mean that this company will better withstand oil pricing declines in the future. The longer the company has to improve operations before the next decline, the lower oil prices can go (in a sustained drop) and this merger will still show benefits. In short, the coming oil price rally has perfect timing. Now, let's hope it lasts for a while.

Source: Chesapeake Energy June 2019, Investor Update

Some of these gains are not only improvements on the acquired acreage, but they also constitute permanent gains across the company. That implies continuing corporate breakeven declines which will show as decreases in depreciation charges as well as operating expense declines. Some gains will be project-specific with varying transferability to other geographic areas.

The savings above are fairly dramatic. Hopefully, at some point, the management of the company will put together a presentation demonstrating the overall payback and profitability improvement of the wells.

Source: Chesapeake Energy June 2019, Investor Update

Really, a milestone was surpassed when annual production passed the 200,000 BOE mark. Now, the industry is heading towards 200,000 BO mark. That will mark a very significant increase in industry profitability over the last five years or so once that production benchmark is achieved with regularity.

The Austin Chalk success shown above provides further upside potential for the acquired leases. The continuing advances make the merger look like a better deal all the time as more profit opportunities arise.

Source: Chesapeake Energy June 2019, Investor Update

Other areas are also showing production improvements. This is the first area where management has shown a significant change in EBITDAX. The size gained in reaching some production thresholds has obviously allowed a change to far more cheaper ways of producing and marketing the oil.

The Future

Chesapeake Energy headed towards a liquids-based emphasis some time ago. However, a large company often takes a year or two before investors see significant results from the strategy change. Those significant results seem to be about to appear.

Therefore, this company could outperform investor expectations as the fiscal year unfolds. Profitability appears to be ready to accelerate as the corporate breakeven declines.

Nonetheless, the current debt balance still makes another cash-raising sale or another acquisition for stock a likely possibility. Chesapeake Energy gained a significant amount of cash flow from the latest acquisition. Cash flow from operating activities before changes in assets and liabilities should easily exceed the $3 billion rate when the fourth quarter is annualized. Most likely, management will want cash flow to be about two-thirds of long-term debt to provide a cushion for the periodic industry downturns. That goal is still a couple of years away. But for the first time in a long time, it appears to be an achievable goal.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Chesapeake Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that are not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.



I may purchase more CHK at any time.