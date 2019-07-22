Alcon: A Big Opportunity, And A Big Valuation

It's possible this type of business simply deserves a premium multiple - and investors selling on valuation in this market have generally been punished.

An ongoing turnaround can drive growth for the next few years - but even quite a bit of success looks priced in.

The qualitative bull case for eye care leader Alcon (ALC) looks rock-solid - and almost self-evident. Populations worldwide are aging. Consumers in developing economies are moving into the middle class by the millions. Demand for Alcon products, and the ability to meet that demand, thus should rise in tandem.

The fundamental bull case, on the other hands, looks much more dicey. ALC trades at over 30x 2019 EPS estimates (which appear informed by the company's own guidance). Yet growth of late has been stagnant, with revenue last year below 2014 levels, and operating income growing less than 4% annually the last two years.

To be fair, Alcon no doubt suffered from neglect, if not outright mismanagement under Novartis (NVS), from which the company was spun earlier this year. A turnaround is underway, and the company expects significant improvement in operating results over the next few years. Meanwhile, it's possible that, valuations simply are different now, particularly for a company with the long-term growth opportunity in front of Alcon. I've already made the mistake of focusing on valuation at peer Cooper Companies (COO), and missed out on impressive upside as a result.

But even in that context, operational improvement looks close to priced in at this point - and in vision care, in particular, Alcon will face significant competition. The effects of recent weakness can't be simply waved away. Investors seem to be pricing in significant success at ALC right now - which leaves the company very little room for error.

An Alcon Overview

Per the spinoff prospectus, Alcon is the largest eye care devices company in the world. The company operates in two broad end markets. The Surgical segment targets a $9 billion market (by 2017 sales), split between equipment (used for procedures including the well-known LASIK), implantables (devices designed to remain in the eye), and consumables:

This actually is Alcon's stronger business: $4 billion in 2018 revenue suggests market share over 40%. Consumables generated over half that revenue, thanks to Alcon's market-leading installed base. They no doubt contribute to the 20%+ margins the segment generated in 2018.

The Vision Care segment serves a larger market: $14 billion (again, a 2017 estimate). But Alcon's share is smaller, likely in the low 20s, based on $3.1 billion in 2018 segment revenue. Those sales are split roughly 60/40 between contact lenses and ocular health, including the company's Systane and GenTeal eye care products.

Both markets are attractive, with Alcon citing estimates of 4% annual growth through 2023. Again, demographic tailwinds are a key factor. In contact lenses in particular, two key market shifts can provide more fuel to both revenue and margins. First, particularly in the US and increasingly overseas, contact lens manufacturers are pushing consumers into higher-margin and higher-revenue daily disposables. Secondly, lenses are moving from sphericals into higher-priced specialty categories like torics and multifocals.

In recent years, Alcon has lost share in lenses to Cooper, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Bausch Health (BHC) unit Bausch + Lomb. But, as noted, the company is undergoing a turnaround - which aims to improve the company's positioning not just in contact lenses, but across the business.

The Alcon Turnaround Takes Hold

In 2015, Alcon's results fell off the proverbial table. Revenue, as defined in the prospectus, declined almost 9% year-over-year. That said, currency was a factor: per the Novartis 20-F that year (when the Alcon segment included pharmaceutical products that didn't go with the spin), constant-currency vision care revenue fell just 2% with the surgical category down 1%.

Still, that performance suggested clear share loss on both fronts. Novartis replaced the unit's head and embarked on a turnaround plan. As described in the prospectus, the first step was to "Fix the Foundation", reinvesting in the business and, particularly, innovation. Optical pharmaceuticals were shifted to the company's pharmaceutical segment, leaving Alcon responsible for just the surgical and vision care businesses. In 2016, according to that year's 20-F, revenue still fell (again, in constant currency) 3% in surgical and was flat in vision care. Operating income, meanwhile - thanks to those investments - declined 27% even excluding FX impacts.

But since then, Alcon has returned to growth. Revenue rose 3% in 2017 (as defined in the prospectus) and 5.4% in 2019. Profits dipped again in 2017, but rallied last year, moving above 2016 levels. After Q1 results in May, Novartis guided for 3-5% constant-currency growth for the full year and core operating margin between 17% and 18%. That suggests improvement from 2018's 17% - despite ~150 bps of pressure in Q1, in large part due to an SAP implementation.

Alcon is moving in the right direction at the moment, to be sure. But the company sees even brighter days ahead. It's guiding for mid-single-digit growth on an annualized basis through 2023 - and an enormous improvement in core operating margins to "the low-to-mid 20% range" by the same year. Free cash flow is expected to rise 150-200% over that period.

A big part of the optimism is coming from new products. AT-IOLs (advanced technology intraocular lenses), including the pending PanOptix, are expected to help drive growth in surgical. Alcon has improved service of its installed base in an effort to drive more high-margin consumable revenue. On the vision care side, Systane COMPLETE has helped growth in eye care, and Alcon is playing catch-up in dailies. The launch of Precision 1, likely late this year or in early 2020, should help on that front.

To be sure, it's not like this is a bad business at the moment. But there's an obvious plan to get Alcon back to the top of the industry in both categories. There are two problems, however, with the first being that rivals may not be so quick to give up their competitive positioning.

The Competitive Concern

One key roadblock to Alcon's turnaround is that in both end markets, past performance colors future results. The size of the installed base matters for consumable revenue - which, again, was over half of total segment revenue last year. In contact lenses, getting back customers is harder than losing them, given those customers have preferred brands at the moment.

And it's not as if Alcon is going up against lightweights, either. In surgical, competitors include Carl Zeiss (OTCPK:CZMWF), Bausch and J&J. All three companies are performing reasonably well at the moment. Zeiss grew constant-currency revenue 9%+ in its ophthalmic business in fiscal 2018 and is guiding for similar growth on a consolidated basis in FY19. Bausch's surgery business has improved of late, with 4% organic growth in each of Q4 and Q1 per commentary. J&J acquired its eye health business from Abbott Labs in early 2017, and appeared to post organic growth in 2018, per its 10-K.

The same issue holds in vision care. Cooper is posting strong growth: 8% pro forma in its CooperVision business last year (ending October), and over 4% in the first half, according to figures from its 10-Q. Bausch is "on a roll" in vision care, as CEO Joe Papa put it on the Q1 conference call, with 17% growth in the U.S. in Q1. J&J is no slouch, either, with ~9% growth the last two years.

To be sure, Alcon doesn't necessarily need to gobble up share to hit its targets. The company is guiding for mid-single-digit growth through 2023 in markets that it expects to grow ~4%. Still, there are some share gains required to hit that bogey - and in both businesses, tough competitors will be fighting to keep that share.

The Valuation Question

The second issue at this valuation is that even if Alcon hits its targets, the stock doesn't necessarily look all that cheap. Assuming 5.5% revenue growth, a 24% core EBIT margin (both toward the higher end of the range), an 18% tax rate (in line with guidance for 'high teens'), and 480 million shares (down from a current 489M), 2023 adjusted EPS gets to $3.63.

Even a 25x multiple on that figure gets ALC to $91. Free cash flow figures get in the same vicinity: even a tripling of 2018's $616M means ALC needs a ~23x multiple to hit the same $91 level.

That's almost 11% annual appreciation, and there should be very modest help from a dividend as well. (Alcon wrote in the prospectus it planned to pay out 10% of 2019 core net income as a dividend in 2020, which suggests a distribution of ~$0.20 per share, or a ~0.3% yield.) Still, this assumes that Alcon basically nails its targets for the coming years - and that the business still receives an out-year multiple well above where the market as a whole trades now.

Those are both big assumptions. 2019 results are off to a somewhat slow start relative to those targets on both the revenue and margin front. Competition is going to be tough. Alcon hasn't hit those bogeys in recent memory - and, again, factors like slower installed base growth and customer defections to rival contact lens brands aren't going to be fixed immediately, or even necessarily soon.

That said, it's possible performance will be that good - and it's possible ALC will receive that type of multiple, or higher. COO trades at 29x this year's guidance, with operating margins of 28%. That in turn suggests that ALC both can get a large out-year multiple - maybe 25x or higher - and that the 2023 operating margin targets aren't necessarily a long-term ceiling.

More broadly, there aren't a lot of businesses that offer the opportunity Alcon's end markets do. 4% growth plus defensiveness is awfully attractive. If interest rates aren't just temporarily low (a reasonable argument to make after a decade), and even meager growth lasts for years, ALC simply may have to re-rate permanently. Assume the company can reach those targets - and then assume 4% free cash flow growth annually for 20 years (again, there are decades of potential growth ahead from developing markets), with a 2% terminal rate. Cut the discount rate to 6% (lower risk, lower returns elsewhere) and ALC is worth $96 right now.

Again, I've been wrong in the space on COO, and investors in this bull market have been rewarded for focusing on the quality of the business over the valuation of the stock. Valuation isn't stretched to the point where it's untenable: indeed, the average Street target sits just below $63, albeit with a range of $44-$72.

But there's a lot of success being priced into ALC as it's climbed higher since the spin. Yes, the opportunity is there - but investors already are betting that Alcon is going to capitalize.

