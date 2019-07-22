Vishay: An Overlooked Gem

It has several end markets, which protects it from having a concentrated sale base and high dependency on few markets.

Vishay (VPG) develops sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, as well as specialty resistors and strain gages based upon its proprietary technology. The company owns several brands under Foil technology products, Force sensors and Weighting and control systems. An important part of Vishay's core strategy involves developing new products that are in line with the latest technology and offering cost savings, which contribute to the sustainable growth of its brand lines. Vishay expects net revenues in the range of $70 million to $76 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2019.

Business Analysis

Vishay has three reportable segments, Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and the Weighing and Control Systems. There is a range of applications for these products, and these include aviation, military, space, semiconductor, oil and gas, and medical markets. Vishay's products for these markets are based on its resistive foil technology.

Major modernization programs in defense industries have led to an increased demand for Vishay's products, including commercial aerospace aftermarket. Favorable fleet dynamics and demand for business jets has led to Vishay's strengthening market position. But there are still uncertainties with the semiconductor market, however, the management expects that the tough cycle is near its end and incremental growth will follow in the second half of 2019. Some of the favorable factors have already been reflected in Vishay's Q1 results, revenues grew by 4.7% while gross profit margin increased to 42.3% in comparison with 39% during Q1 in 2018.

Several of Vishay's foil resistor and sensor products under various military specifications approved and monitored by the United States Defense Logistics Agency, under certain European military specifications, and various aerospace standards approved by the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the European Space Agency.

Vishay has been realizing increasing economies of scale which is reflected in its stronger gross profit margins. Book to bill ratio declined slightly but remains at a healthy level while a notable decline in backlog needs to evaluated as the next quarter comes closer. The decline of book to bill below one has been continuing for three consecutive quarters but the management believes that it is not a drastic reduction in the overall trend as recorded revenue growth was solid during those quarters.

The management pointed an anomaly during Q1 due to a high projection of orders to be placed for AMS which is an end market cyclical business, those orders have been pushed to the Q2 so the book to bill for Pacific Instruments was fairly soft. But excluding this effect, the book to bill value would be staying close to 1.03, showing a strong business environment.

2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Net revenues 69,439,000 73,091,000 74,231,000 75,490,000 76,982,000 76,525,000 Gross profit margin 38.5% 39.0% 42.3% 40.5% 40.0% 43.20% End-of-period backlog 88,900,000 93,900,000 101,000,000 99,400,000 93,400,000 76,525,000 Book-to-bill ratio 1.18 1.05 1.13 0.98 0.93 0.92 Inventory turnover 2.85 2.93 2.71 2.74 2.89 2.77

Data from SEC files

Valuation Analysis

To value Vishay I have taken multiple approaches, FCF based model, and also market-driven methods such as price and enterprise value multiples. Over the years VPG's free cash flows have varied widely, so a consistent trend cannot be observed or taken into consideration. But for the last three years, FCF has been positive and rapidly growing. Revenue, on the other hand, has increased at a strong rate in 9 years, approximately 6.37%.

My assumptions have produced an intrinsic value of $48 value per share of Vishay stock, which shows that the stock is undervalued by $8 a share. I have forecasted revenue growth for next five years starting from 3.5%, reaching 5% in the fourth year at an increment of 0.5%, and assumed 4% as the terminal growth rate at year 5.

I have analyzed the capital structure and found that there was only 7.6% of total debt, I assumed a debt cost of 4.5% and an equity cost of 8.5%, applied actual effective tax rates and percentage weights as appropriate and found a weighted average cost of capital of 8.1%.

The valuation table is shown below:

2019F 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F (terminal) FCF Growth forecast 3.50% 4.00% 4.50% 5.00% 4.00% FCF 28,451,358 29,447,156 30,772,989 32,467,726 34,582,804 844,947,890 Discount factor 92.5% 85.6% 79.2% 73.2% 67.8% Total FCF 677,098,829.59 Total debt 25,938,000 Equity value 651,160,829.59 Weighted avg basic shares outstanding 13,495,000 Intrinsic Value on 20th July 2019 48.25

A look at competitor/peer average of valuation multiple also shows a similar situation, Vishay does look significantly undervalued in terms of P/E and EV/EBITDA, in terms of P/S, Vishay looks appropriately valued.

vpg Competitor/peer average ke kequ rell rcky rcmt cvu nati ter keys P/S 1.79 1.67 0.35 0.35 0.44 0.85 0.21 0.98 4.24 3.86 3.78 P/E 20.21 35.67 13.28 33.71 95.94 14.73 13.57 34.34 37.37 17.16 60.97 EV/EBITDA 9.38 19.03 6.70 10.24 5.63 8.57 11.15 11.54 22.26 12.98 82.19

Data from SEC files and Yahoo

Key Risk Factors

Although Vishay has a substantial market position in foil resistors and foil gages market, competitors from China makes it a hard competition for Vishay. What I have found is that Vishay's products are typically higher quality compared to competitors in China, but if Chinese competitors start making higher quality products and deliver them at a lower price point, competition could get stiff. Vishay's business structure focuses on vertical product integration, consider the company's force sensor business which is a significant customer of its strain gages, although this model has proven to be successful, this can be problematic too. Preservation of its intellectual property is a key challenge, failure of which will expose the company to substantial risk. Vishay requires its employees to enter into NDA and UP assignment agreements where the employees agree to maintain the confidentiality of all of its proprietary information and, subject to certain exceptions, but we often see ex-employees are the ones who leak highly valued trade secrets.

Conclusion

Vishay is an excellent firm with a strong market position in foil technology. It has produced excellent financial results and continues to grow at a considerable rate. The products it develops have applications in a wide range of industries, which protects it from having concentrated sales positions. My valuation shows that the company is undervalued, and valuation multiples also paints a similar picture, except the price/sales ratio. The company has managed its risks well over the years and price appreciation has followed its sales growth accordingly.

