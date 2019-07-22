De-Dollarization: Aim To Bypass The Dollar Has Gone Mainstream (Video)

SBTV speaks with Ronald Stoeferle, co-author of the In Gold We Trust report, about gold in the age of eroding trust. Ronald has researched the topic of de-dollarization for more than 5 years and he shares alarming developments to bypass the dollar that are now mainstream.
Discussed in this interview:
- 01:42 Has the gold bull market begun?
- 04:31 Gold in the age of eroding trust
- 09:25 Expect the US dollar to be weaker going into the US Presidential Elections
- 12:38 A world becoming more polarized
- 16:22 Coming money printing measures will be even more extreme
- 19:52 INSTEX: European Union's aim to de-dollarize
- 33:14 Expect institutional buying of gold to increase
- 34:36 Silver Is In An Early Bull Market
