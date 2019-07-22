Gold & Precious Metals | Market Outlook

De-Dollarization: Aim To Bypass The Dollar Has Gone Mainstream (Video)

by: Gregor Gregersen
Summary

Gold to gain even more prominence on the global stage in this age of eroding trust.

Expect the US dollar to be weaker going into the 2020 US Presidential Elections.

The US might have pushed EU into the arms of China and Russia.

Expect institutional buying of gold to increase.

SBTV speaks with Ronald Stoeferle, co-author of the In Gold We Trust report, about gold in the age of eroding trust. Ronald has researched the topic of de-dollarization for more than 5 years and he shares alarming developments to bypass the dollar that are now mainstream.

Discussed in this interview:

  • 01:42 Has the gold bull market begun?
  • 04:31 Gold in the age of eroding trust
  • 09:25 Expect the US dollar to be weaker going into the US Presidential Elections
  • 12:38 A world becoming more polarized
  • 16:22 Coming money printing measures will be even more extreme
  • 19:52 INSTEX: European Union's aim to de-dollarize
  • 33:14 Expect institutional buying of gold to increase
  • 34:36 Silver Is In An Early Bull Market

