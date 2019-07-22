Assessing An Investment In Myovant Sciences

I regard golf as an expensive way of playing marbles." - G.K. Chesterton

Being in London this week, I thought today, we would take an in-depth look at a local developmental firm in today's article.

Company Overview:

Myovant Sciences (MYOV) IPO'd in 2016 and is a United Kingdom-based healthcare company focused on becoming a key player in the space of women's health and prostate cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Relugolix, which is being developed to treat symptoms of uterine fibroids, symptoms of endometriosis, and advanced prostate cancer. The company's other clinical asset is MVT-602, which is designed to treat female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Back in 2016, Myovant entered into an agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG (OTCPK:TKPHF) for the exclusive, worldwide license, excluding Japan and other Asian countries, to develop Relugolix and MVT-602. Myovant Sciences has a market capitalization of approximately $750 million and trades for around $8.50 a share.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation

Relugolix:

Relugolix is a small molecule, GnRH receptor antagonist. The drug works by binding to and blocking the GnRH receptor in the anterior pituitary gland. Blocking GnRH receptors decrease the release of gonadotropins, decreasing the downstream production of estrogen and progesterone by the ovaries in women and testosterone by the testes in men. The drug is currently being evaluated in 3 clinical programs: symptoms of uterine fibroids, symptoms of endometriosis, and advanced prostate cancer. Furthermore, the drug is being evaluated in 4 Phase 3 clinical trials: LIBERTY 2, SPIRIT 1 & 2, and HERO. Top-line results from the LIBERTY trial are expected in Q3 of 2019, SPIRIRT trial results should be out in Q1 of 2020, and HERO data will be released in Q4 of 2019.

Source: Company Presentation

In May of 2019, the company announced positive Phase 3 results from their LIBERTY 1 trial evaluating once-daily Relugolix combo treatment in women with uterine fibroids. Women with uterine fibroids experience heavy bleeding, which may lead to anemia and due to growth can cause pelvic pain, urinary symptoms, and even result in pregnancy complications. Estrogen, created in a woman's ovaries, contributes to the development and growth of uterine fibroids. 1 in 4 women experience decreased quality of life due to uterine fibroids. It's estimated that 19 million U.S. women ages 15-49 have uterine fibroids. In the study, the company met the primary efficacy endpoint with a statistically significant 73.4% response rate. Furthermore, on average, 84.3% of women experienced a reduction in menstrual blood loss. Adverse events were comparable to placebo.

Source: Company Presentation

Looking ahead, the company plans to submit an NDA to the FDA in Q4 if the outcome of the Phase 3 LIBERTY 2 study, evaluating Relugolix and norethindrone in women with uterine fibroids and heavy menstrual bleeding, is positive.

Source: Company Presentation

MVT-602:

MVT-602 is an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist being developed to treat female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. The drug works by increase luteinizing hormone, which stimulates egg maturation.

Source: Company Presentation

Back in October of 2018, the company presented Phase 1 data that showed that administration of MVT-602 in 24 healthy premenopausal women in the follicular phase produced a dose-related increase in LH and expected post-dose increases in FSH and estrogen.

Recently, the company has completed dose-finding pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic Phase 2a study of the drug in healthy women undergoing a controlled ovarian stimulation protocol.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of March 31, 2019, the company had cash and cash equivalents of roughly $155 million. Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter were $59 million compared to $40 million in Q4 of 2018. General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $12.4 million compared to $7.2 million in Q4 of the prior year. Overall, the company had a loss of $75 million for the quarter compared to $48.6 million in the same period of 2018. In the latest quarter, the company mentioned that they have an additional $10.4 million of capacity remaining under their at-the-market equity offering program that was initiated in April of 2018.

Since then, the company filed a mixed shelf offering on May 26th, and on May 29th, the company priced a public offering of common shares that provided a capital raise for gross proceeds of $125 million.

Five analyst firms have initiated or reiterated Buy ratings on MYOV since April. The consensus price target on Wall Street is in the low $20s. The most recent recommendation comes from Citigroup on May 30th. A new analyst at the bank recently assumed coverage, placed a buy rating on the name and set a price target of $25 a share. The previous analyst had a price target of $42 a share. Another recommendation comes via Evercore ISI on April 11th. The firm placed an outperform rating on the name. The analyst at Evercore views Relugolix as being de-risked with near-term pivotal data readouts. He thinks that revenues will climb to $944 million for the program by 2023. Furthermore, he mentioned that the company should do well in the marketplace seeing as their product is a one-a-day pill and because they can leverage the awareness that AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has brought to the woman's health market.

Verdict:

There is a lot to like about Myovant. It has upcoming potential catalysts, multiple 'shots on goal', and is seeing some increasingly positive analyst commentary. The company does have a somewhat concerning cash burn rate even as it has done a recent secondary offering. Therefore, we can't recommend MYOV at this time as a 'core' holding.

However, the shares do seem to merit 'watch item' status and a small stake within a well-diversified biotech portfolio. I have added a few shares in my personal portfolio recently.

