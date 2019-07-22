Qualcomm: Take The Hint

The stock has a logical path to reach a $100 target with risks that the wireless giant doesn't eventually win on appeal.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) finds itself in an odd position of having different parts of the government fighting over how to handle an antitrust ruling against the wireless chip giant. The key thrust of why the wireless giant is likely to win on appeals is the threat to national security and the global nature of the wireless handset business in 2019. The bullish investment thesis remains right on track despite analysts heading to the sidelines on risk concerns.

Image Source: Qualcomm website

Foreign Competition

The odd part of the Federal Trust Commission case against Qualcomm is that the main domestic beneficiary agreed to a licensing deal prior to the case ruling by Judge Koh. The only major smartphone manufacturer based in the U.S. is Apple (AAPL), and the two technology giants agreed to a licensing and chip agreement back on April 16.

Apple needs the 5G modems from Qualcomm to compete in the global 5G race, with Intel (INTC) exiting the modem race. The only companies that benefit from a requirement by the judge for Qualcomm to renegotiate patent royalty deals are foreign smartphone competitors of Apple.

The prime beneficiary could actually be Huawei that was the major global phone manufacturer to not finalize a licensing deal with Qualcomm. Any ruling that finds Qualcomm utilized monopoly licensing practices only serves to harm the revenues the San Diego-based company has to invest in future technologies and foreign manufacturers save.

Over the last year, the global smartphone leaders, on a quarterly basis, has been Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Huawei with Apple typically third. The next group of Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are Chinese manufacturers controlling over 20% of global market share, leaving only small players with minimal market share.

Source: Counterpoint Research

For this reason, the Justice Department filed an appeal with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco with the backing of the departments of defense and energy. Involved parties in the appeal had the following to say about the case.

Justice Department:

A reduction in Qualcomm's leadership in 5G innovation and standard-setting, 'even in the short-term,' could 'significantly impact U.S. national security' by enabling foreign-owned firms to expand their influence.

Ellen Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment:

A hobbled Qualcomm, without the ability to make significant investments in R&D, presents a serious threat to DoD's extensive networks, advanced telecommunications systems, and ultimately its ability to control the battlespace.

Unrelated to Qualcomm, DOJ antitrust chief Makan Delrahim has favored patent overcharging for key intellectual property as preferred to patent "hold out", a collusive behavior by tech vendors. His preference is to favor an innovator like Qualcomm that created the 5G wireless technology over a company like Apple that implements that technology and holds out on paying for the patented technology.

Ultimately, the federal government generally appears to favor Qualcomm and a lot of facts question the antitrust ruling. Mainly, the FTC case was never able to prove the harm to the sector or consumers as global companies now have substantial market share in the modem chip business.

Don't Give Up So Quickly

Qualcomm initially surged 6% in after-hours trading based on the potential of the FTC case losing on appeals. The stock ended up a meager $0.08 on the day as investors quickly lost faith in a reversal of the ruling that would propel the stock back toward the $90 high and regain my $100 target based on $7 EPS estimates that will eventually top $8 once Huawei is back in the licensing fold.

Don't focus on current analyst estimates. Focus on where analyst estimates will end up when these court cases are eventually resolved. Analysts currently target an FY20 EPS of $5.21 and an FY21 EPS target up at $6.81.

Data by YCharts

Qualcomm has already stated that the Apple deal adds over $2 to EPS when fully implemented, and a Huawei licensing deal will add another estimated $0.50 to the story. The $3.82 EPS estimate for this fiscal year only includes two quarters of licensing revenues from Apple and likely limited revenues from chip sales. iPhones with Snapdragon chips probably won't hit the market until the 5G phones next year, considering that Intel plans to still supply existing 4G contracts.

A big part of the EPS story is whether global wireless device shipment estimates reach the 1.85 billion forecast. The company has already dropped the 2019 estimate by 50 million devices cutting the growth from ~5% to only ~3%.

Source: Qualcomm FQ2'19 presentation

The original FY19 $7.50 EPS target included a $5.25 EPS base (including the stock buyback). The market forecast for up to 2.0 billion global wireless device shipments has already taken a 5% hit. All things being equal, the device shipment weakness would be a $0.26 hit to those original EPS estimates.

Source: Qualcomm presentation

The Apple and Huawei license deals were to add another $1.50 to $2.25 to the EPS target with a potential reduction to those royalties based on device sales weakness. The bonus is the iPhone chip deal that possibly adds $0.50 to the original EPS target and makes for a new $8.00 EPS total. Even a 5% hit to the overall target from lower devices would only bring the EPS target down to $7.60 and far above current analyst estimates.

The major question now is a resolution of the FTC case with the risk of an impact to the royalty business and a Huawei licensing deal. With Huawei accounting for up to $0.75 of the EPS total in the license forecast, one can quickly see how the FY21 forecast is accurate assuming no revenues from Huawei.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors need to take the hint that the majority of the government is on the side of Qualcomm for legal and national security reasons. Regardless, the risk does exist that the FTC case holds up under appeal, and a requirement to renegotiate royalty rates would have a dramatic impact on earnings.

Investors willing to play the odds have a stock on the path to an EPS between $7 and $8 that will yield a stock price easily over $100.

