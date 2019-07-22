Avalara: Expensive Valuation Near All-Time Highs
Summary
Avalara reported another very strong quarter with revenue growing 38% to $85 million.
Management raised guidance after the strong quarter, though it still appears slightly conservative.
Valuation is near all time highs, though appears more reasonable when looking at 2021 numbers.
Avalara (AVLR) reported a very strong Q1 earnings report that included revenue growing 38% and management raising their full-year guidance. Their stock has been one of the top winners so far this year,