SAP: Not A Speed Bump

Importantly, however, SAP has reiterated its long-term outlook - which includes a tripling of cloud revenues and a 500bps improvement in operating margins by 2023.

The company is attributing softer revenue growth in other parts of the business to the global trade war. Revenues lost this quarter may resurface in future quarters.

Cloud strength continues, however, driven in part by SAP's recent acquisitions. Cloud revenues are up 40% y/y in the quarter.

Shares of SAP have pulled back approximately 7% since releasing disappointing Q2 results that slightly missed Wall Street's targets on the top and bottom line.

It seems that SAP (SAP), the German software titan, continues to alternate between good quarters and bad. Q2 caught SAP on the downswing: revenue growth decelerated from last quarter while operating margins remained flat, leading to a broad miss to Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines. As a result, shares have pulled back about 7% since releasing the results:

Data by YCharts

In spite of SAP's small speed bump, I believe the company to be a compelling long position; and the post-earnings dip offers a tremendous opportunity to buy into a strong global franchise with an entrenched customer base.

SAP's most compelling driver remains its potential in cloud. Like Oracle (ORCL), SAP was a bit of a late-starter to the SaaS game, whereas Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was an early mover and is now reaping the benefits of tremendous Azure gains. But with a couple of recent acquisitions like Callidus under its belt, plus the conversion of its existing customer base to more subscription-based offerings, SAP is beginning to set a strong pace in the cloud.

Despite what many investors perceived to be a weak second quarter, SAP's cloud revenues still grew at 43% y/y in Q2 on an as-reported basis (or 37% y/y on a constant currency basis), decelerating just four points from last quarter's 41% constant currency growth rate. On a regional basis, the company continues to see strong 44% y/y constant currency cloud growth in its home EMEA market, as shown in the chart below:

Figure 1. SAP cloud revenue by region

Source: SAP Q2 earnings presentation

In my view, investors should remain focused on SAP's progress in cloud as well as its continued improvements in both gross and operating margins (cloud gross margins, by the way, saw a minor 4bps bump this quarter). The resolution of the U.S.-China trade war is a matter of when rather than if, and near-term noise impacting a single quarter's results should be overlooked.

SAP retains an ambitious long-term plan

Perhaps one of the most salient updates that SAP gave this quarter is the fact that the company is holding on to both its short-term and longer-term outlooks, indicating that the current near-term weakness will be made up in future quarters and has no bearing on SAP's forward outlook.

Here's a refresher on what that plan looks like:

Figure 2. SAP four-year plan Source: SAP Q2 earnings presentation

The most critical points about the 2023 plan: SAP plans to triple its cloud revenue while improving operating margins by 500bps, at a rate of approximately 100bps per year. Recall that shares of SAP shot up by 10% when SAP unveiled this plan last quarter. Now, shares are sitting comfortably below the $129 mark at which they were trading after last quarter's earnings release, despite the fact that the bullish outlook underpinning last quarter's rally has not changed.

I continue to view SAP as an undervalued growth story. Among the large-cap software stocks, SAP has one of the lowest PEG ratios, as shown in the chart below; while its P/E ratio is second-lowest only to Oracle (ORCL) - whose own cloud execution also sees periodic rocky bumps:

Data by YCharts

Q2 download: lost revenues from this quarter may resurface when trade tensions dissipate

Let's dive into SAP's Q2 results in further detail:

Figure 3. SAP 2Q19 results Source: SAP Q2 investor letter

On a non-IFRS basis, SAP's revenues grew 11% y/y (8% y/y on a constant currency basis) to €6.66 billion, missing Wall Street's mark of €6.71 billion (+12% y/y) by a slight one-point margin.

Perhaps predictably, SAP's CEO Bill McDermott blamed this quarter's top-line miss on the ongoing U.S.-China trade uncertainties, which he claims pushed out several deals:

Both cloud and software revenue and total revenue also grew in double digits, as software license overall was good even with the minor headwinds in Asia due to trade uncertainties which did postpone some deals and specifically we didn’t get everything we wanted in Asia [...] What you see here is large multinational companies carefully recalibrating their operations in global supply chains. In some cases, this causes a short-term delay on technology purchasing decisions. In our case, you actually see a net positive impact on the pipeline of SAP. Many of our market units in Asia, for example, have higher pipeline forecasts at this time in 2019 than they did one year ago and the forecast across the company are in good shape. I triple checked every detail. This is because the companies that decide to make changes due to trade uncertainty look to SAP to support their plans to reroute channels or invest in new geographic markets. So, overall, while we’ve noticed the trade effect, our customers demand more from us as they adapt to it."

If we believe management's assessment, then we should believe that instead of SAP "missing" its targets this quarter due to lost deals, these deals simply got pushed out to future quarters. Furthermore, pushing out these deals may increase their size, due to SAP clients' geographic expansions in response to the growing trade war. McDermott also said that he spent one-on-one time with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, and is confident on the strength of the Chinese economy as a whole.

Trade-related weakness aside, we also note several other positive points in SAP's second-quarter results. As previously mentioned, cloud revenues saw robust 37% y/y constant currency growth. We can also see the benefits of the growing cloud revenue mix in SAP's "predictable revenues," which are up 3 points as a percentage of revenues to 69%. The increased visibility that SAP now has into its future revenues gives us greater confidence when the company maintains its aggressive outlook.

On the profit side, the near-term revenue headwinds prevented SAP from making operating margin improvements this quarter. Pro forma operating margins remained flat at 27.3% in Q2, following a 50bps operating margin gain last quarter:

Figure 4. SAP operating margin trends Source: SAP Q2 earnings presentation

Still, operating profits rose 11% y/y to €1.82 billion. Pro forma EPS also rose 11% y/y to €1.09, though that slightly missed Wall Street's expectations of €1.11 by two percentage points.

Key takeaways

SAP's post-earnings dip represents a well-timed opportunity to buy into a dominant, global software leader that is just making strides in cloud. SAP continues to lead in several categories of enterprise software, most notably ERP and more recently, experience management (XM) thanks to SAP's $8 billion purchase of Qualtrics last November.

Though this quarter's results are slightly disappointing, if we believe management's assessment, SAP's pipeline continues to grow - and any revenues lost this quarter will resurface in future quarters as deals get picked back up. Stay long here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.