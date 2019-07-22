Microsoft: Great Growth, Great Positioning, Fully Valued

I like the moves which Microsoft has been making, yet so much of the run-up in the stock is the result of valuation multiple inflation rather than actual earnings growth.

Microsoft (MSFT) has been the secret revelation among the highflier technology names in recent years. For years, Microsoft has been a stagnant stock trading at a low multiple, while it was searching for a new strategy. The company and its stock have rapidly become a huge success following the appointment of Satya Nadella in 2014. Since his appointment, when shares traded at levels in the 40s, they have essentially tripled to a current high of $137 driven by the focus on cloud first, mobile first.

About The Performance

Last week, Microsoft reported its results for fiscal-year 2019 with revenues up 14% to $125.8 billion as growth was even held back by a percent due to adverse currency moves. For the final quarter, adjusted growth totalled 14% on an adjusted basis.

The company breaks down its business into three major units which each have about the same size. Personal computing is the largest with $45.7 billion in sales, yet this is the slowest growing segment with an 8% growth year on year. This business is largely comprised out of the core Windows products range, which saw modest growth, surface, and a decline in gaming business.

Productivity and business processes grew sales by nearly 15% to $41.2 billion driven by the Office product range and notably Office 365. LinkedIn and Dynamics have shown very impressive growth as well. The intelligent cloud business grew sales by 21% to $39.0 billion, driven by server products and cloud solutions, notably Azure.

The company is immensely profitable with operating earnings totalling $43.0 billion, translating into operating margins of 34.1% of sales, up 230 basis points on the year before. With a tax bill of just around 10%, net earnings amounted to $39.2 billion for earnings of $5.06 per share with a total share count of nearly 7.8 billion. The low tax bill was in part the result of the impact of transfer of intangible properties with adjusted earnings totalling $4.75 per share.

On top of this earnings performance remains a very strong balance sheet which reveals nearly $134 billion in cash, equivalents and short-term investments. With debt totalling $72 billion, we are left with a net cash position of $62 billion, or a net cash position at around $8 per share. Trading at $137, that values the unleveraged operating assets at $129 per share, which awards the business a rich 27 times earnings multiple.

A Changed Culture

Since Microsoft long aimed to dominate the products market, exemplified by the ill-timed purchase of Nokia at the time, the company has made great changes ever since. With the company having focused on service and cloud related revenue streams ever since, with lower upfront costs and greater predictability in revenue streams, we have to recognise that it is not just the business model which changed.

The big gain on top of the changed business model is that of the change in the culture, which is no longer driven by fear, and the fact that acquisitions have played out well. Arguably the purchase of LinkedIn has been a great addition back in 2016 in a $26 billion deal, followed by the $7.5 billion purchase of GitHub a year ago, followed by numerous smaller bolt-on deals as well. The issue is that a changed culture and performance has gone hand in hand with changed expectations and thus valuation multiples attached to the business as well.

Last time I checked upon Microsoft was January of 2018, when the company announced the acquisition of GitHub at the time. I noted that the deal, even at a multi-billion-dollar tag, is just a rounding error for a company the size of Microsoft and noted that it has become visionary again following the reversal of the Nokia deal, but really the purchase of LinkedIn and transformation into the cloud and subscription based services.

Shares rose to levels around $100 in early 2018, as I have effectively traded in and out of the stock in a $30-50 range in the years before, yet at $100 in early 2018 operating assets were valued at 23-24 times earnings already. By now multiples have risen again as multiple expansion rather than earnings growth has been the major driver behind the shares in the past five years or so, especially as net cash balances made up a relatively greater part of the share price valuation back in those days.

With multiples having expanded from levels at a discount to the market, to a generous premium at 27 times current earnings, it is needless to say that this poses the biggest risk as general consensus dictates that the positioning is very sound.

At this premium valuation, I believe there are very real risks that despite the promise of integrating Office with Skype, GitHub, LinkedIn, Teams, Azure and whatever product makes that further earnings improvements might be held back by a reduction in the multiple attached to this great business. Such a scenario might result in potential sub-par returns in the years to come even if earnings keep rising. While this sounds negative, it is not; yet, I have no desire to chase the shares after they doubled in the past two years, mostly on the back of extrapolation of current performance lasting into the future.

