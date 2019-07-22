Dillard's: A Friday Afternoon Spike Puts It On Watch For A Short Opportunity

Despite the misaligned fundamental value, the smart move here is to avoid a short until things calm down. DDS fetches a premium as an expensive trading vehicle right now.

Usually a department store stock becomes interesting to day traders and susceptible to short squeezes only after it is apparent to the market that it is headed towards bankruptcy, is down over 90% on the year and has been kicked to the OTC where contrarian traders are looking to buy it for pennies and sell it for a few more pennies. Dillard's, Inc. (DDS), a usually uninteresting stock to trade, rose 24% on Friday, with most of the action starting around 2pm. In two hours of trading, DDS managed to add $400 million in market cap on no news while the rest of the market sunk.

What happened?

This large move out of thin air on a summer Friday afternoon certainly has an orchestrated feel to it. There could be two main culprits - a short squeeze and a share buyback - and likely both worked in unison in order to move this stock as much as it did.

There are 21.7 million shares of Dillard's publicly traded Class A common stock outstanding. Insiders own about 18% and the float is 17.3 million shares. There were about 8.3 million shares short at the end of June, so the short interest was nearly half of the total float.

Dillard's has a history of buying back its stock. It announced another $500 million buy back program in March. An analysis of its cash flow statement for its fiscal Q1 shows that it is willing and able to buy a significant amount of shares at any given time.

While cash flow from operations is deteriorating, it was still $48 million in Q1. The company bought back $15.4 million worth of shares in Q1 and repurchased $36.8 million worth of shares in Q1 2018. It is within the realm of possibility that the company purchased 250,000 or so shares for less than $20 million on Friday. That would account for about one-fifth of the volume and cause a snowball effect of shorts covering and day or swing traders buying.

What's the investment thesis here?

Dillard's has not been a particularly strong performer like most department stores lately and hasn't done a lot to meet changing consumer tastes. Whatever fundamental value it might have had entering Friday certainly took a hit as the shares are now 24% more expensive. Rather than reinvesting its cash flow into the business to try to reinvent itself and compete, Dillard's focus appears to be conceding market share and a downward track on operating performance while using its spare cash to buy back shares in order to maintain a strong EPS through a lower denominator.

This is not a sustainable business model, though management might be smart enough to realize that this business model is better than the Sears model of going bankrupt. Then one day the company could sell its real estate and wrap up operations in an orderly fashion with creditors being made whole and shareholders getting a liquidating dividend.

However, whatever bearish commentary I have on the business and its lack of fundamental value at just under $80 does not mean much right now. Between the small and shrinking float, the stock repurchases and threat (to shorts) or promise (to longs) of more stock repurchases, DDS seems nothing more than a trading vehicle at this time.

I think there is a good possibility of a continued short squeeze or buy on hype or momentum over the next few days. The smart investment thesis here if you are bearish on the fundamentals is to wait. You do not want to get caught in a short squeeze if the stock moves another 20%. If DDS was to move above $90, I believe that would be a good level to stake an initial short position and slowly add from there if the spike continues. At $90, DDS' forward P/E would be approaching 20 when industry peers like Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN), Kohl's Corporation (KSS) and Macy's, Inc. (M) all have forward P/E ratios of less than 10.

If DDS happens to fall and momentum traders look elsewhere, there still is value in shorting the stock in the $70 to $75 range. Shorts just need to be sure that the added temporary premium on DDS thanks to its status as an expensive trading vehicle is dissipating before staking too large of a position and getting caught in a squeeze themselves.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.