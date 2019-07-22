iRadimed Corporation - Oversold Monopoly

The company is currently on course for its third consecutive quarter of record revenue.

IRMD is the only known provider of non-magnetic MRI compatible products in the U.S.

Fellow SA contributor Dennis Chang, said to me "Hey Sergio, I think IRadimed (IRMD) might be worth your attention right now." I respect Dennis' opinion and proceeded to do my own due diligence. I found the stock to be fundamentally attractive, but then I looked at the chart. Yikes!

I wondered why the fundamental and technical pictures are not aligned. I did some more digging and bought the stock at today's opening. I asked Dennis to do an update on his 2017 article, IRadimed Corporation, Expansion Could Lead To 100% Upside, With 40% Downside. He laughed before replying that he would love to, but is currently too busy. " Why don't you do it for me?"

It's funny, but we never discussed why we both like this stock and find it a timely opportunity. I think we are likely on the same page and welcome discussion from readers on my conclusions as I take up Dennis' invitation.

I believe that the stock price has been in a decline due to:

Uneven revenue and earnings growth. In 2016 the growth rate came to a halt and declined in 2017.

Concern about an FDA Warning Letter that remains unclosed.

Concern about an incomplete European Union inspection.

Investment Thesis

A one time special situation explains the uneven growth and it appears that management has been working with the regulatory bodies to work out the issues. The stock is oversold and presents an investment opportunity based upon the fundamentals. The chart is showing a change in trend is in the making, confirming the fundamentals, and there is a potential short squeeze that could be a catalyst.

Briefing

IRMD develops, markets and distributes non-magnetic Medical Resonance Imaging ("MRI") compatible medical devices, accessories and related services. My readers are aware that I favor small cap companies that have defined their own niche and have no direct competition.

The only competitor, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) stopped production of its non-magnetic MRI compatible device in 2012 and seized servicing existing systems in 2015 due to many recalls and FDA warnings. IRMD is enjoying a monopoly in its product niche. No one else is offering non-magnetic MRI compatible medical devices.

The main product is non-magnetic MRI compatible MRI pumps which serve patients too ill to be taken off intravenous medication and young children who require medication in order to remain still during a scan. According to the Investor Presentation the addressable market is worth over $2 billion and I found that the market is growing as MRI is applied to more applications such as cardiac stress testing, intraoperative MRI and neurology MRI techniques.

Earnings

A bonanza was created for IRMD when Bayer dropped out. Revenues grew 45% in 2013 after Bayer stopped competing and over 100% when Bayer left the business entirely.

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 TTM Rev in $Mil. 7.7 11.2 15.5 31.2 32.5 23.1 30.4 31.8 Y/Y Growth 45% 48% 102% 4% -29% 32% 27%

Sales were supported in the period between 2013 through 2016 through a one time event. Current sales are organic and better reflect the market demand.

The company recorded the highest revenue in its history in the fourth quarter of 2018 and then broke their record again with first quarter 2019 revenue of $8.4 million today, an 18.7% increase over the first quarter last year. Net income of $.15 per diluted share was 113% higher in the first quarter than for the comparable quarter the prior year. The solid performance should continue as the company also reported first quarter bookings higher than in any previous quarter in the past five years. Management expects $8.8 million to $9 million in revenue for the second quarter, 60% higher than the same period in the previous year. It will be the third consecutive quarter of record revenue.

Management guidance, which has been relatively accurate in the past, points to revenue between $38.5 million and $39.5 million for fiscal 2019, which would also set a company record and be 25% higher than in any previous year.

The company has been consistently profitable and revenues see their way down to the bottom line with gross margins exceeding 75% and net and EBIT margins averaging slightly above 20%. These are margins close to what high growth software companies claim.

Valuation

Comparing the financial metrics for IRMD to industry averages, we see that the company enjoys higher margins and trades at a much lower PE ratio but is more expensive on Price to Sales, Price to Cash Flow and Price to Book.

I think P/S is more useful in evaluating companies that have yet to make a profit. P/CF is a little bit high for IRMD, but rolling out a new product does have a temporary negative effect on cash flow. P/B is just slightly higher than the sector average.

IRMD Med. Device Ind. Gross Margin 76% 46% Ebit Margin 26% 13% Net Margin 22% 5% Price to Sales 6.25 4.04 Price to Cash Flow 31.58 24.17 Price to Book 4.56 4.37 Price to Earnings 30.54 55.39

The company does not break out what percentage of revenue is recurring. They do provide sales mix data indicating that device sales were 70% of total sales for the first quarter. So, I think it's safe to conclude that recurring revenue was 30% of total sales.

Worth noting that trade wars have limited impact as of the $8.4 total revenue for the first quarter, $7.1 million (85%) was domestic.

The rate of injury due to faulty medical devices has been rapidly rising in the U.S. IRMD compares favorably to other medical device manufacturers in that it is highly unlikely that a patient will be injured by one of its devices.

The company is well funded with a reported $35.4 million in cash as of March 31. That's translates to over $3/share and there is no debt.

IRMD has been growing its revenues and earnings at an average of about 22% over the last five years. I think the company is just starting to hit its sweet spot and is likely to grow at a 30% rate over the next five years and at even higher margins as recurring revenues grow with each device sold.

History

IRMD CEO, Roger Susi formed Invivo Research in 1979 and took the company from startup to Nasdaq listing. Invivo was acquired by a larger company in 2004.

MR Susi created IRMD in 2006 to exploit the market potential, after receiving legal permission from Invivo, for the MRI compatible pumps he had began developing while at Invivo.

Taking advantage of the upswing in sales, IRMD had an IPO in 2014 at an initial price of $6.50/share and quickly ran up into the $30s. In 2017, at the time of Dennis' article, the stock was trading in the $10 area as it suffered from a sales slowdown. IRMD was then basically a one product company, selling a non-magnetic infusion pump system for use during an MRI procedure.

Absent IRMD's pump system, options available include avoiding MRI, using long pipes to a pump system outside the MRI room, or protecting the pump system inside a box. IRMD eliminates the clumsiness as well as dangers from those procedures.

MRidium 3860+ IV Infusion Pump

The FDA approved the company's second commercial device, a non-magnetic MRI compliant patient monitor system in 2017. While it is not the only one of its kind, the company claims its product has superior qualities that are unmatched by rivals.

The following diagram is representation of an aerial view of a typical MRI scanner room with a top-of-the-line 3T magnet. The gauss-lines illustrate the distance from the magnet where various types of medical devices can safely operate. Our 3880 MRI compatible patient vital signs monitor is the only MRI monitor that can operate safely and reliably in very close proximity to the bore of the powerful magnet used to operate the MRI (area shown in red). Additionally, our MRidium MRI compatible IV infusion pump is the only pump on the market approved to operate safely and reliably near the patient (area shown in blue). All other pumps must be placed at a distance from the MRI scanner, which may include being outside of the scanner room entirely.

Source: 2018 10K

The company bundles the two devices together along with disposable components and various available upgrades to meet customer needs and offers extended maintenance contracts. Pumps are the bread and butter of the business. The bundling of the two products makes for a more complete solution. The disposable components and maintenance products provide recurring revenue.

Sales across all product lines have been growing.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2018 % change (unaudited) Devices: MRI compatible IV infusion pump system $ 4,192,754 $ 3,625,622 15.6% MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring systems $ 1,766,608 $ 1,203,856 46.7% Total Devices revenue $ 5,959,362 $ 4,829,478 23.4% Disposables and services $ 2,036,674 $ 1,939,091 5.0% Amortization of extended warranty agreements $ 441,557 $ 339,582 30.0% Total revenue $ 8,437,593 $ 7,108,151

Source: 2019 Q1 10Q

A third product, a magnetic detection device, will be offered beginning in the fourth quarter this year. This device is designed for placement at the entrance to MRI rooms to ensure that magnetic material is detected before it is allowed to enter the room. For anyone not familiar with what happens with magnetic material during an MRI scan please click here.

Technical

I am not a bottom fisher and generally avoid stocks in a downtrend but I think this stock has been misunderstood by the market and I see signs of revival in the stock price. Sharp volume bursts usually signal a change in trend direction as IRMD has experienced and shown in the chart below. The latest upswing is not very clear on the illustration below, but the stock is up over 5% from the low on the volume spike and has a very pronounced and attractive rounded bottom that is easier seen on more advanced charts.

Regulatory Concerns

The European Union equivalent of the U.S. FDA found a technical non-conformity with the IRMD MRI compatible patient vital signs monitor. The company has temporarily seized selling this product in the E.U. and believes it has taken steps to correct the deficiencies cited. MR. Susi at the Q1 call explained that this has a -2% effect on sales that he expects the company to pick up once the issue is resolved. His explanation on the status of the E.U. certification:

I will start with a quick review of progress we have made regarding our CE Mark for the 3880 MRI patient monitoring system. As you may recall, we announced in January that our notified body was requiring additional documentation before renewing our EC Certificate, which allows us to place the CE Mark on our monitor. As I said on our fourth quarter call and to be clear today again, only shipments of the 3880 into EU countries are being held by this lapse in CE Marking. This is not due to any safety concern, and there's no effect on the selling or shipping of our other devices or disposables into the impacted countries. Additionally, this does not impact the patient monitors that are already in the field.

After a tremendous effort by our regulatory team, I am happy to report that we have submitted the additional documentation to our notified body, and we look forward to working with them to resolve this matter in a timely manner. Once resolved, we will immediately resume shipments of the monitor into customers located in the EU that have patiently waited for resolution and the renewal of our ability to apply the CE Mark.

The company received a warning letter from the FDA in 2014 pursuant to a routine inspection that identified eight areas of concern. IRMD has worked with the FDA and incrementally resumed sales where the FDA had cited issues. The warning letter has not been closed, which means that there will be another inspection to determine if all issues have been resolved and if there are any new issues.

While the E.U. setback appears to be minor and only temporary, the FDA warning letter is potentially more problematic. IRMD has experienced an FDA product recall in 2012, a voluntary recall in 2013 and appears to have complied with FDA requirements as there are no sales restrictions on any of their products at this time.

The regulatory concerns that IRMD is experiencing clearly identify how difficult it would be for a competitor to enter the same arena and present a challenge. It's been my observation that medical device companies that dominate their niche usually get bought out by larger companies as an acquisition is less costly than developing, producing and marketing a new product line.

Shares

Short sellers have been taking large positions on IRMD each quarter as earnings season approaches. I see that as indicative of the lack of understanding of what has caused the choppiness in revenues since the company has a substantially positive record in meeting estimates. All indications are that a short squeeze is in the making as the company reports another record quarter at the end of this month.

Executive Vice President Brent Johnson is cashing in his options every month but CEO Roger Susi owns over 50% of the shares. He is joined as a shareholder by institutions such as Renaissance Capital, Navellier and others which collectively own 23% of the shares.

Risks

The EU recertification is still pending and the FDA Warning Letter has not been resolved. The company is dependent upon one vendor for the ultrasonic motor for their infusion pump. The company is dependent on sales of its major product.

Caesarea Medical Electronics manufactured Bayer’s Continuum Pump System and markets this system internationally as MRI compatible. Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) have a stake in Caesarea Medical Electronics and may decide to pursue FDA approval. I don't think this is likely as this relationship is over five years old and pursuing picking up where Bayer left off does not appear to be the reason for BDX interest in Caesarea.

Conclusion

IRMD has an established niche in the medical industry. There is no direct competition. Someone glancing through the company's earnings history would find it uneven and therefore too risky, but it's explainable as there was a void that IRMD filled when Bayer dropped out. It appears that the company has regained its footing and is surpassing sales records established at the time of the Bayer void and is on its way to recording its highest revenue in any fiscal year in its history.

Looking into the future, the use of MRI scans has been and is forecast to continue rising as it is used in more and more applications. IRMD is the only company that offers safe and convenient MRI compatible pumps and a growing adjacent product line that it bundles together for one stop shopping convenience for its customers.

There is a large moat preventing competition as it would take many years of research to develop, pass regulatory approval and market a new device. This company's profitability, as well as its dominance makes it an attractive acquisition target for one of the larger medical device manufacturers.

Reported earnings have met or exceeded expectations on a fairly consistent basis. The large short positions that has been forming as quarterly earnings approach may be in for a surprise later this month when Q2 numbers come out. The price chart is showing signs that it has bottomed out. Insider skin in the game and well known hedge fund interest support the turnaround in stock price.

