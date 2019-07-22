RAIT Financial Trust: I Have Some Bad News And Some Good News

The Good News is that RAIT made a timely interest payment on the RFTT "baby bond", suggesting that it is indeed preparing to redeem the RFTA "baby bond" maturing at the end of August.

There remains no earnings report for Q1 2019 even as we are now in July, sixteen weeks after Q1 quarter close, from which investors could infer ominous developments.

On June 6th, RAIT Financial Trust filed with the SEC a request from their Office of the Chief Accountant as to how to categorize a small ($28.6M) preferred equity position.

On May 15th, 2019, RAIT Financial Trust filed with the SEC to delay the Q1 2019 report until a question about the accounting of specific assets could be addressed.

This article is another in a series on RAIT Financial Trust by this author. It follows on a previous article written to update the investing public on RAIT, based upon their 2018 results, found here, published on May 15th, 2019. In this article, an updated analysis on potential recoveries for debt securities (such as the Senior Notes due 2019 (OTCQB:RFTA) and 2024 (OTCQB:RFTT), Preferred Shares Series A (OTCQB:RASFP), B (OTCQB:RASFO) and C (OTCQB:RASFN) and common shares (OTCQB:RASF) was offered based upon final result for 2018 and the state of the balance sheet on December 31st, 2018.

In general, my conclusions in that article were as follows:

Deep-value/distressed investors could buy the debt,

Speculators could buy the preferred shares only as "speculative call options on an unexpectedly good recovery in RAIT", but this path was not recommended by this analyst, and

Everyone should avoid the common shares.

For more specific advice, I would refer back to the source article.

At this point in the year, I had expected to provide an update based upon the Q1 results, with special focus on an analysis of the balance sheet reported at the same time. I had expected the Q1 results to provide additional insight into whether it was more or less likely that the Senior Notes due August 2019 would be redeemed for face value and interest in a timely way. In addition, this report could shed light on the progress made in the restructuring of the company: how many (or few) assets had been liquidated, which assets may be written down as impaired, whether debt had been acquired in open market purchase operations (or not) and how much progress had been made in general to recover value for the debt holders as well as the preferred and common shareholders.

Unfortunately, this has not happened and does not appear that it will happen anytime soon. Therefore, in lieu of such a report, given a large number of requests as to the status, I am providing this update which I fear will fall far short of the information which I had hoped to provide.

The Bad News: The Dog That Didn't Bark or the Q1 Report That Wasn't Reported:

As cosmic perversity would have it, RAIT Financial Trust (hereafter "RAIT") submitted a filing to the SEC exactly one day after my earlier RAIT article was published, with the following core narrative:

"RAIT Financial Trust (“RAIT”) was unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019 (the “Quarterly Report”) by the prescribed due date without unreasonable effort or expense because RAIT requires additional time to complete the preparation of RAIT’s financial statements for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019 to complete an evaluation of whether its investments in preferred equity interests should be accounted for as loans or as equity method investments."

On June 6th, three weeks later, RAIT submitted a followup filing to the SEC Office of the Chief Accountant, having a core narrative as follows:

"As previously reported in the Form NT 10-Q filed by RAIT Financial Trust (“RAIT”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 16, 2019, RAIT was unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019 (the “Form 10-Q”) by the prescribed due date without unreasonable effort or expense because RAIT required additional time to complete the preparation of RAIT’s financial statements for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019 to complete an evaluation of whether its investments in preferred equity interests should be accounted for as loans or as equity method investments. Historically, RAIT has accounted for its preferred equity interests as loans, which were reflected on its balance sheet included in RAIT’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed by RAIT with the SEC on March 26, 2019 (the “2018 Annual Report”) as having a $28.6 million unpaid principal balance."

So the first paragraph of the filing narrative essentially restates the filing from three weeks prior, offering some additional detail (the amount of the preferred equity interest at issue). I point out here that the preferred equity interests of $28.6M represents 3.8% of total assets of RAIT at the end of 2018, a relatively small percentage of total assets bordering on de minimis, in the view of this author. We will return to this point.

The June 6th filing submission continued:

" On June 6, 2019, RAIT was authorized by the Audit Committee of its board of trustees to request accounting guidance from the SEC’s Office of the Chief Accountant (the “OCA”) regarding the accounting treatment for its preferred equity interests. RAIT is preparing a written submission to the OCA containing relevant facts and analysis and expects to deliver this submission to the OCA as soon as reasonably practicable. Upon receipt of the requested guidance, RAIT will determine the appropriate response consistent with such guidance. If the OCA indicates RAIT’s historical approach is acceptable, RAIT anticipates it will file the Form 10-Q as soon as reasonably practicable thereafter. If the OCA indicates that RAIT must account for its preferred equity interests as equity method investments or by some other alternative method, RAIT will determine the steps and timing needed to ensure its financial statements comply with such guidance. There can be no assurance that the outcome of the final determination will not have a material effect on RAIT’s financial statements."

So, three full weeks after the company is unable to make a Q1 report (with mid-May already being late in the Q1 earnings report cycle), the Audit Committee gets around to making the request, seemingly obvious to this author who is questioning why it was not done on May 17th, to get the question addressed by the SEC. At this point on June 6th, nine weeks had passed after the close of Q1, with the investing public waiting for more important information but held hostage for clarification on this less important question about the handling of whether preferred equity holdings by RAIT would be considered as "loan" or as a preferred equity interest.

The filing continues, just getting better and better:

" RAIT’s securities currently trade on the OTCQB trading platform. The OTC Markets Group (the “OTC Market”) has advised RAIT that RAIT is not in compliance with Section 2.2 of the “OTCQB Standards” (the “Standards”) for failing to file the Form 10-Q by May 15, 2019. Under Section 2.2 of the Standards, RAIT has until July 1, 2019 to file the Form 10-Q to maintain the eligibility of its securities to trade on the OTCQB market. The OTC Market has advised RAIT that if RAIT has not filed the Form 10-Q by July 1, 2019, RAIT’s securities will cease trading on the OTCQB and will begin trading on the OTC Pink market. If that were to occur, while the trading symbols for such securities are not expected to change, RAIT expects that trading in RAIT’s securities would be adversely affected."

and:

" As previously reported in the 2018 Annual Report, during the second half of 2018, RAIT’s management, with direction from RAIT’s board of trustees, resumed the review of the potential strategic and financial alternatives for RAIT as part of RAIT’s 2019 strategic steps outlined in the 2018 Annual Report. The discussions with third parties in connection with the 2019 strategic steps referenced in the 2018 Annual Report continued through the first quarter of 2019 and are still ongoing at the time of filing of this current report."

So, let me be clear: this author is all for clean accounting. Never let it be said that I would encourage casual, careless or sloppy accounting standards to be used; indeed, I am a strong proponent for disciplined accounting standards.

On the other hand, a somewhat skeptical summary of what you have read might go something like this:

We at RAIT failed to promptly address an accounting question about the handling of a small percentage of our assets (less than five percent) historically. We have spend six weeks doodling around with this issue, only to realize that we may not have properly accounted for some of our holdings over years. One might expect us to promptly ask for clarification on this critical item immediately (the day after we realized the problem), given its importance and for which we are holding a quarterly earnings report. But no, we doodled another three weeks on this subject, then submitted a clarification request to the SEC just as everyone goes on vacation. Of course, this is no problem, even as investors for the common, preferred and baby bond securities will be significantly disadvantaged as all of these securities, which had previously moved from the NYSE to the OTC markets after RAS fell below listing standards, will now be moved yet again to the lowly Pink Sheets market (perhaps requiring forced sales on the part of some shareholders, further depressing securities pricing). We are now reconsidering options for a company restructure and we would like to ensure that investors will not be able to discern the directions we may take, so we will delay our quarterly reports (that every other company makes promptly as a ritual) as long as possible, if not longer."

I may be over-doing it a bit, but not by much.

But that is not all. Drawing from a table presented in my previous article referenced above, consider the table of RAIT-owned Securities on their "watch list" as provided in their 2018 10K:

Here we have the "watch list" table, the tabulation of securities which are in arrears and may (likely) not ever be repaid, in part or in whole. I point out that there is a portion of the preferred equity interest at issue with the filing above, needing clarification on whether it is a loan or a preferred equity interest, that is on this watch list. Out of the $28.6M at issue in the filing above, the portion of this preferred equity interest on the watch list (i.e., may be worth much less or even zero) is......... $28.6M. That is, 100% of the preferred equity interest is distressed and may be partially or completely impaired. This entire delay may revolve around assets which have a value of $0 to RAIT (and $0 impact on whether this is preferred equity or interest).

This leaves the SEC, company and investors with a situation where the now-two-month delay will be as a result of assets on the balance sheet which are worth zero or another de minimis, near-zero value.

With the quarterly reports delayed, substantial critical information of much greater import than this issue of preferred equity interest classification is being withheld from the investing public, all because of an academic discussion on the classification of an asset that may be revalued to a much smaller value, or zero, in the immediate future. In addition, we are now in our 16th week since the close of Q1, yet the delay continues.

This begs the question of why the company (or the SEC) would make this an issue. I am unconvinced that, after reporting these interests in this way historically, that it is suddenly of such import that all reporting must grind to a stop. It could be that there is an issue with covenant ratios of loans and equity interests (or the company is excluded from holding more than a certain amount of equity). However, at $28.6M and less than four percent of the assets, it appears relatively de minimis; if these same holdings are even moderately impaired, as suggested by the presence on the "watch list", then the priority of this issue versus reporting business status appears to this humble analyst to have declined to relative insignificance. It is disappointing that the SEC simply doesn't say: "Pick a lane and swim".

While we likely won't know the answer until after it no longer matters, it has begun to feel like this is a contrived excuse to delay as long as possible the Q1 report, containing much more substantial information than the preferred equity issue. As such, you would think that the SEC would be urging some publication of the remainder of the information to meet their mandate of open, transparent markets. This has not yet happened, unfortunately.

In turn, some distressed specialists have suggested that this is a ruse to cover or disguise an upcoming bankruptcy filing; in turn, this is suggesting an inability for the company, since the beginning of the year, to liquidate enough assets to generate the remaining cash needed to complete the redemption of the Senior Notes due August 2019. This has led them to avoid these securities and recommend others do the same. I might have suggested that this would tip their hand earlier about such a filing, but both views are speculation at this point.

Readers of this series of articles know that the Owl has taken a position that both series of Senior Notes will be redeemed in a timely way at face value plus accrued interest, based upon the capital stack, the seniority of the bonds and the assets on the balance sheet. As such, the inference made by some having the other opinion can be reasonably construed as troubling for the Owl and others holding RFTA/RFTT (the Senior Notes baby bonds).

The Good News: RAIT Continues to Pay Interest on a an Issue "Pari Passu" to the Senior Bond Up for Immediate Redemption:

An earlier event that was currently viewed as the precipitating event for a RAIT filing had been the issues that were maturing in late 2018 (or could be put to the company in that same time period, the 4% Convertible Notes, that were not due to mature until later). The company, as had been predicted during 2018 by the Owl, had made it through that "debt wall" through a combination of modest cash flow and steady sales of assets prior to that point.

Attention then turned next to the upcoming redemption for one of the two Senior Notes tranches, the August 2019s with the ticker RFTA. These pay interest at the end of February, May, August and November, with the last interest payment being made simultaneous with a presumptive redemption of this tranche. With $63M in Notes outstanding to be redeemed and only $42M in cash on the balance sheet at the end of 2018, some questioned whether RAIT could generate the incremental cash needed to redeem the Notes in a timely way. It appeared to this author that this was very doable, but again, we are all speculating and estimating what is and is not realistic.

Interest was paid at the end of May on these Notes, but since there has been radio silence from the company since that point as far as the quarterly report is concerned, there was some belief that this was prompted by preparation for a filing. As always, no news is worse than any actual news. Given what has been covered above, that appeared to be one reasonable alternative, if not the only one.

However, RAIT has the second Senior Note, the April 2024s having the ticker RFTT, that pay interest in the middle of January, April, July and October. It is worth noting that we just passed the point at which interest needed to be paid on the "other" Senior Note.

Critical to those positioned long with either of the RAIT Senior Notes: the interest was paid as normal in a timely way.

Now, no one can know for sure, but if I were running RAIT and I was already planning for a filing due to an inability to redeem the RFTA tranche, I would not be "wasting" money paying interest on the other pari passu security which would inevitably be pulled into a re-organization; rather, I would fail to pay the interest and doodle to the extent possible (30 days if possible) before making the filing. The latter did not happen; rather, the interest was paid suggesting a different course for the future.

The author argues that this provides a reasonably strong inference that the RFTA tranche will be redeemed for face value plus interest in a timely way. In turn, as I have argued in the past, this leaves only $54M remaining in senior level corporate debt (excluding secured debt on specific physical properties) and four years to figure out how to redeem that maturity. It is the Owl's view that, if RFTA is redeemed, that it will make it much more likely that the RFTT tranche will also be redeemed four years hence (or sooner, as this will represent expensive financing with covenants limiting action that is no longer needed), suggesting that RAIT leadership will pivot soon after an RFTA redemption to focus on eliminating the last vestiges of senior-level corporate debt which is limiting freedom of action (through protective covenants) in terms of financing or selling properties.

What Is The Owl Doing?:

In spite of my cautionary note at the top of this article, I am indeed holding about 4% of my Retirement Fund in the two RAIT Senior Note baby bonds (RFTA & RFTT). I am not suggesting anyone else do that, however. At face value, they would represent about 6-7% of my Retirement Account, spread evenly between the two securities.

I had sold my RFTT at higher prices late last year out of my Risk Portfolio as they appeared to me to have gotten ahead of themselves late in 2018 and were trading at the top of the channel, above what I thought was a reasonable valuation given the risk. As I have written, they had become less interesting as the prices had moved higher. However, back down near $15.50/share, I had regained interest in RFTT. I was not prepared to add any more to my Retirement Account, but was ready to add the security back into my Risk Portfolio.

Given the uncertainty about RAIT, as described above, related to the lack of a quarterly report since 2018, I was hesitant to add to my position without some evidence that the upcoming redemption would actually be made. I elected to make additional purchases of RFTT be contingent upon a likelihood that RFTA would be redeemed in August; ironically, the best evidence of the RFTA redemption would be the payment of interest on RFTT at mid-July, which has transpired. As I have argued above, it would not make sense (to me, at least) to pay interest in mid-July only to file in late August as the interest payment would be a "waste" of money.

Upon notification early Monday morning that the interest had been paid, I put in a series of limit orders (first at $15.50, then at $15.75, then $15.99) to add RFTT back into my Risk Portfolio. Some of them were filled and I believe I bought 55% of the total shares bought in the market on Monday, July 15th. I try to make this sound impressive but the total shares was less than 4,000 shares, so the purchases were not large.

The next milestone is August 30th, at which time this author expects RFTA should be redeemed at that point for face value and interest; in turn, this analyst believes that this event will provide a strong inference that the "other" Senior Notes due 2024 will be redeemed, with a reasonable probability that these notes will be taken earlier than the maturity date. As a consequence, this investor expects to continue to add to this position over time and will hold until face value plus all interest due to the point of redemption or call is paid.

We may get a Q1 report prior to that point, but somehow, this analyst's breath is not being held waiting for that report to issue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RFTA. RFTT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

