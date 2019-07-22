CrowdStrike: The Market Ignores The Competition

Yet, the cloud-based security business is becoming crowded and CrowdStrike will be facing intense competition.

The valuation corresponds to high growth over the next several years.

The fast-growing cloud-based security company CrowdStrike (CRWD) reported strong results during its first earnings report as a publicly-traded company. Revenue grew by 103% while operating leverage materialized with reduced losses as a percentage of revenue.

With these encouraging results, the stock price increased by 14.8% and reached $83.52. Before the earnings, the stock price was already much higher than its IPO price of $34 per share, only one month ago.

With this valuation, the market expects the company to keep on growing at a fast pace over the next several years. But the market seems to ignore the intensifying competition in the cloud-based security market.

Strong fiscal Q1 2020 earnings

With no doubt, the 103% revenue growth is impressive. And the company demonstrated its operating leverage potential. Cost of revenue and operating expenses increased by only 51% and 52%, respectively.

The company still generated a loss of $26 million, though. And management expects the non-GAAP losses to be in the range of $113.4 million to $110.4 million during the full fiscal year 2020.

As it's the case with many security vendors, the company communicates non-GAAP figures. Usually, stock-based compensation (SBC) and amortization of intangible assets explain the - sometimes important - difference between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings.

But with CrowdStrike, the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP results isn't significant. During fiscal Q1 2020, SBC represented 3.9% of the revenue and the amortization of intangible assets was negligible.

In contrast, SBC represented approximately 20% of Palo Alto's (PANW) revenue during the last reported quarter. And Palo Alto takes advantage of this accounting trick to boast a high free cash flow margin while reporting GAAP net losses.

CrowdStrike can't take advantage of high SBC to report positive free cash flow and there's no confusion about the profitability of the company. But it means the CrowdStrike must still grow at a fast pace while taking advantage of operating leverage to become profitable and generate free cash flow.

With this context, let's have a look at the valuation.

The valuation corresponds to a rosy future

The table below summarizes my assumptions for the calculation of the EV/Sales ratio based on the expected fiscal 2020 revenue.

The EV/Sales ratio above 26x seems high. The impressive revenue growth justifies a part of the demanding valuation. In comparison, the chart below shows the same valuation ratio for other security vendors in the context of their revenue growth.

Taking into account the midpoint of guidance, CrowdStrike's management expects revenue to grow by 73.5% during FY 2020. Thus, considering the growth, the valuation of the company isn't so high compared to some other security vendors.

The competition will be challenging. But the valuation isn't without risks. Revenue growth is decelerating. And there's no guarantee CrowdStrike's offers will stay competitive and gain market share over the long term.

Even if there's no doubt the cloud-based software security business will grow over the next several years, predicting the winners is challenging. And CrowdStrike's valuation assumes the company will be one of the winners. Yet, the competitive landscape is intensifying.

For instance, during fiscal Q1 2020, R&D represented 24.9% of the revenue, which is competitive compared to its high-growth peers (see chart below).

But considering CrowdStrike's smaller scale, R&D will represent only about $100 million during fiscal 2020. In contrast, legacy vendors can afford to spend more resources to keep up with the competition.

Besides the endpoint solutions that legacy vendors propose, other security vendors joined the endpoint security market. F5 (FFIV) and FireEye (FEYE) are two security hardware vendors that turned to the endpoint segment to offset the decline of their legacy on-premise businesses.

Also, many other endpoint security vendors like Palo Alto Networks and Check Point (CHKP) also propose a broader security portfolio to take advantage of scale and cross-sell opportunities.

CrowdStrike is already trying to enhance its portfolio and diversify. The marketplace concept it recently announced is already a solution Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet (FTNT) have been developing over the last several quarters. And CrowdStrike's lower scale is an obstacle to create a competitive and attractive marketplace.

These challenges don't mean the company will fail. But the stock price assumes the company will overcome these challenges and keep on growing at a fast pace. The execution needs to be flawless to justify the stock price.

Conclusion

There's no doubt CrowdStrike reported encouraging earnings with strong revenue growth and operating leverage. But the company still has to grow to generate profits and free cash flow.

The valuation corresponds to high revenue growth expectations over the long term. But the cloud-based security market is becoming crowded and the competition is intensifying.

In this context, it's difficult to guess who will be the winners. At an EV/Sales ratio above 26x, the stock price doesn't provide any margin of safety. If CrowdStrike doesn't deliver based on demanding expectations, the correction will be steep.

