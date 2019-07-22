Workday: Caution Near All-Time Highs

Workday continues to be one of the most consistent long-term software investors and will likely continue to be one.

Workday (WDAY) has proven to be one of the most consistent long-term investments in the software market by continually posting beat and raise quarters. Although they reported Q1 earnings a few weeks ago, it seems like investors keep pushing the stock higher, now trading near all-time highs. At these levels, I am a little more cautious to put new money to work and would look to hold my position steady heading into Q2 earnings.

Workday remains one of the heading human capital management software providers and their software solutions are found in many large enterprises throughout the world. Q1 earnings were very strong with both revenue and EPS beating consensus estimates, leading to management raising their guidance for the year. The stock immediately went down nearly 10%, the stock has outperformed since then, gaining nearly 15% since post-earnings low.

Workday remains a relatively expensive stock with valuation being more appealing during the latter part of 2018 when the market was in a correction phase. With the stock currently trading at ~13.5x forward revenue, it is challenging to defend building a new position at these levels. With Q2 earnings right around the corner, it would be wise to hold on to your position for now. I wouldn't recommend trimming a position as I believe the stock will continue to rise over time, however, it might be a good idea to take some well-deserved profit with the stock at near all-time highs.

Q1 Earnings and Guidance

Q1 earnings were strong, per usual. Revenue grew a very impressive 33% to $825 million, which was well ahead of consensus expectations for $814 million, or ~31.5% growth. Subscription revenue continues to be the main driver of growth, growing at 34% during the quarter, reaching $701 million in revenue, or ~85% of total revenue.

While professional services revenue represents the remaining ~15% of revenue, this revenue stream has operated at a negative gross margin for some time, continually weighing down on the overall company operations. While it is necessary for all software companies to have this type of revenue, there could be some improvement over time as subscription revenue grows faster than overall revenue and represents more and more of the overall revenue, ultimately leading to greater margins and profitability.

During the quarter, Workday reported operating margin of 13.1%, which was pretty close to the year ago period. However, the stronger than expected revenue growth led to EPS of $0.43, which was ahead of consensus estimates for $0.41. Operating cash flow continues to remain healthy, growing 14% to $209.2 million. While management's current guidance for FY20 includes operating cash flows of $790 million, they noted this will likely be back-half weighted due to a seasonally weaker Q2 cash flow performance.

In addition to a strong start to the year, management raised their full year guidance. Subscription revenue is now expected to be $3.045-3.060 billion (~28% growth), which is up $15 compared to the previous guidance of $3.030-3.045 billion. In addition, Q2 subscription revenue is expected to be $746-748 million, representing growth of 32%.

I believe management's guidance could be slightly conservative given Q1 growth rate of 34% for subscription revenue appears to have strong momentum and a deceleration down to 28% for the full year would require a quarter or two below 28% growth. However, it should be noted that they will lap the Adaptive Insights acquisition they made in Q3, which could result in lower subscription revenue growth on a pro-forma basis.

Valuation

While valuations remains elevated with the stock near all-time highs, it is challenging to know what the appropriate multiple is to pay for this large cap software company. Typically, companies who trade over 10x forward revenue have growth of 30%, margins beginning to expand, and a large addressable market, all of which Workday has.

There has been some new competition entering the public markets recently, most notably Anaplan (PLAN), which recently grew their revenue 47% in their most recent quarter. While there will always be competition in this space, it is worth noting Workday remains the largest, most established player, giving them more credibility in the marketplace.

Even when the market was weak during the last few months of 2018, Workday was able to defend their premium multiple, despite valuations contracting across the market. Investors have historically been very bullish of this name, which has helped drive valuation and the stock price to near all-time highs. However, with valuation and the stock at these levels, I would be cautious adding to these levels.

Subscription revenue represents ~85% of total revenue and drives the company's growth rate, growing 34% in the most recent quarter. Professional services revenue on the other hand comes with a much lower margin and grew ~29% during the last quarter.

Given management's subscription revenue guidance of $3.045-3.060 billion (~28% growth) and professional services revenue to be $500 million, we can expect total revenue to be ~$3.545-3.560 billion (~15% growth). Even if we were to assume subscription revenue comes in at the high end of guidance, we could see total FY20 revenue of $3.560 billion, which would be ~26% total growth.

Assuming we see some sort of deceleration in FY21, Workday still appears to trade at a relatively expensive multiple. Assuming ~26% subscription revenue growth and a stable 15% growth for professional services, both of which seem more optimistic than pessimistic, we could see total FY21 revenue of ~$4.43 billion.

Using the current market cap of ~$48.25 billion, total debt of $1.22 billion and cash/equivalents of $1.89 billion, we get to an enterprise value of ~$47.6 billion. This represents a FY21 revenue multiple of ~10.7x, which seems to be relatively expensive. Remember, these assumptions are somewhat optimistic and it appears investors have already priced in an optimistic performance through the rest of this year and the year after.

While I am not supporting a short thesis on the name as I believe the stock will continue to be a winner over the long-term, it is challenging to defend a thesis where now is the best time to build a position in the name. I would wait until the price dips a bit to pick up some shares. With guidance appearing somewhat conservative for the remainder of the year, we could see another strong performance in Q2 which may send the shares higher.

Risks to Workday include increased competition from both legacy players and new entrants. Valuation continues to remain at a premium which could pose a risk if premium-valuation stocks take a hit during any market correction. However, over the long-term, this is definitely a name to hold on to.

