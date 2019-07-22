Optimism For Micron May Continue To Swell

A Micron (MU) breakout could send the stock to as high as $54 in the coming weeks based on an analysis of the chart. Additionally, options betting has become very optimistic as well. The significant change in sentiment started around the time the company reported results in June.

Micron made some very optimistic comments on its conference call, noting that they expect the NAND market to stabilize in the second half of 2019. Meanwhile, they also noted expectations for the DRAM market to return to year-over-year growth. Strengthening that bull case was a positive call by Goldman Sachs on July 21 noting that excess inventory in memory would be worked off faster than expected.

Improving DRAM Prices?

What seems to be very interesting is that in just over the past month, the prices for some of Micron's DRAM memory chips have been rising based on data from camelcamelcamel.com. For example, the Micron DDR3 SDRAM 1600 MHZ's price has increased from around $68 in February to approximately $80.25 more recently.

Even the prices for some of their solid-state drives have stabilized. The Micron - 1100 2 TB 2.5" Solid State Drive has risen from a low of around $240 to a price of around $540.

The improving prices could be a sign that perhaps the market for Micron's core products are stabilizing. The higher prices could indicate less supply is on the market, while demand levels are rising. This observation would come in agreement with Goldman's bullish commentary.

Technical Breakout

The technical chart also is pointing to higher prices for Micron after breaking out and crossing above a level of technical resistance at $45.50. Now, the next level of resistance doesn't come until nearly $54, which is about 15% higher than the stock's current price.

Optimistic Bets

Additionally, the stock has seen some bullish option betting in recent days. The open interest for the August 16 $49 calls rose by almost 35,000 contracts on July 22. The calls trade for roughly $1.25 on July 22, and that means for a buyer to calls to earn a profit the stock would need to rise above $50.25 if the options are held until the expiration date. That's a gain of about 7%.

Additionally, the open interest for the August 30 calls increased by over 12,000 contracts on July 22 at the $55 strike price. For a buyer of those calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to around $55.50, a gain of 17%. I recently published a video on my Marketplace service that shows you how to see if calls were bought or sold.

The last time I wrote on Micron was on June 18 when the stock was $34.66. At the time I noted the stock could rise to $38.70 following the earnings, after seeing bullish options betting and a favorable technical chart. You can now track all of my Micron and free Seeking Alpha stories on this Google spreadsheet I created.

Risks

The risk to Micron continues to center around geopolitical tension with the US and China. The two sides have yet to come to a trade agreement, and the potential for an additional $300 billion worth of import from China could see tariffs put in place. Overall it could weaken the semiconductor business as companies would have less visibility into placing future orders. Micron's stock has been extremely volatility during periods when trade war tensions increase.

It would seem that in an environment where supply and demand for memory chips are improving, while trade tensions remain quiet, Micron's stock could outperform. It may be why investor sentiment is getting so optimistic.

