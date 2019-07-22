Ericsson Stumbles As Investor Enthusiasm Cools Off

I still favor NOK, as the company seems better positioned in markets that have yet to see a meaningful ramp-up in infrastructure investments.

The problem seems to stem mostly from a combination of lower margin expectations and overrated optimism towards Huawei's fall from grace.

Nothing was particularly wrong with Ericsson's 2Q19 results, yet the stock took an 11% hit on earnings day.

On earnings day, shares of Ericsson (ERIC) fell hard, while investors yawned at the company's 2Q19 results and full-year outlook. The stock was down roughly 11% by the end of the trading session.

To be fair, nothing was particularly wrong with the headline numbers. Revenues of SEK 54.8 billion even topped consensus, while the EPS miss of what I estimate amounts to roughly one and a half cent (in U.S. dollar terms) should have been largely immaterial to investor sentiment.

In fact, Ericsson's largest and very likely most important segment, Networks, performed well in the second quarter (see chart below). Sales adjusted for favorable currency impact rose a sizable 11% over 2Q18 levels that had already started to see an uptick in 5G readiness activity. Network investments in the U.S. and South Korea carried the top line, while a heavier revenue mix towards the highly profitable patent licensing business helped to push operating margin towards the low end of next year's 15-17% target in a fast-improving trend.

The problem seems to have been the outlook for the remainder of the year. The following factors combined probably explain best why ERIC lost traction following the earnings release, after the stock managed to climb nearly 20% in the previous 12 months:

Lower expected networks margin in the short term, impacted by strategic contracts : In my view, this is a predictable byproduct of Ericsson's footprint expansion plans. I mentioned in May that the company's more aggressive strategy was necessary for it to gain some much-needed market share in the earlier innings of the 5G upcycle. This is also why I think Ericsson has been quicker out of the gate than peer Nokia (NOK), and possibly why its stock had been outperforming until recently. Therefore, I believe investors who choose to place a bet on ERIC should be prepared to trade off potentially more aggressive revenue growth with erratic if not softer margins in the foreseeable future.

: In my view, this is a predictable byproduct of Ericsson's footprint expansion plans. I mentioned in May that the company's more aggressive strategy was necessary for it to gain some much-needed market share in the earlier innings of the 5G upcycle. This is also why I think Ericsson has been quicker out of the gate than peer Nokia (NOK), and possibly why its stock had been outperforming until recently. Therefore, I believe investors who choose to place a bet on ERIC should be prepared to trade off potentially more aggressive revenue growth with erratic if not softer margins in the foreseeable future. Management's remarks that Huawei's recent troubles have not led to contract wins : The other likely reason why ERIC had been performing well was the belief that the company could capture business dropped by its main Chinese competitor, as governments and network operators feared data security issues. But CFO Carl Mellander shared less exciting news on this front, stating that "we don't see it in the books, but we are close to our customers in discussions". Ericsson's unenthusiastic remarks about the impact of Huawei's fall from grace must have reset investor expectations from highly optimistic to more realistic.

: The other likely reason why ERIC had been performing well was the belief that the company could capture business dropped by its main Chinese competitor, as governments and network operators feared data security issues. But CFO Carl Mellander shared less exciting news on this front, stating that "we don't see it in the books, but we are close to our customers in discussions". Ericsson's unenthusiastic remarks about the impact of Huawei's fall from grace must have reset investor expectations from highly optimistic to more realistic. Multiples may have been stretched too thin: Current-year P/E of 25.3x ahead of earnings day seemed a bit aggressive, particularly when compared to NOK's more de-risked 20.5x. I had highlighted rich valuation as an "indication that much of the [5G investment cycle] upside may have already been priced into the shares". ERIC now trades at 23.8x earnings (see graph below), which I find slightly more palatable - even if not a bargain.

What to do about the stock

I warmed up to the idea of owning ERIC this time last year, after I became convinced that the company had put its house in order (i.e. executed on cost-cutting initiatives to improve its margin profile) ahead of the 5G ramp-up. I continue to believe that Ericsson is in a much better position than it was only two or three years ago, and the stock's recent pullback opens up an opportunity for investors to jump in at slightly more enticing levels.

Still, I continue to favor NOK against its key peer. While both companies remain exposed to similar macro-level opportunities, the Finnish network solutions vendor seems better positioned in certain global markets (particularly Europe) that have yet to see a meaningful spike in infrastructure investments. It does not hurt that Nokia appears to have a stronger balance sheet, while its higher-yielding stock continues to trade at a discount to ERIC.

