Eric Rosengren Would Make Alan Greenspan Proud

At the June FOMC, the US central bank set the market's expectations on a dovish course when it comes to monetary policy. The end of balance sheet normalization coming in September, which will take the upward pressure on rates along the yield curve. The Fed cited inflation below the 2% target rate and uncertainty in the global economy as reasons why the Fed Funds rate will decline before the end of 2019. In the aftermath of the June meeting, most economists and analysts now believe the Fed will lower the short-term rate by 50 basis points before 2020 begins. However, some think that three rate cuts for a total of 75 basis points are on the horizon.

In recent articles, I have suggested that Fed rate cuts over the coming months will not be preemptive as many analysts believe, but corrective. The central bank went too far when it comes to tightening credit in 2018.

Alan Greenspan once said that the perfect position for the central bank going into an FOMC meeting is where half the market expects a rate hike and the other expects a cut. Recently statements by Chairman Powell and other members of the committee point to lower rates on the horizon. In a move that would have made Alan Greenspan beam with pride, Fed governor Eric Rosengren injected some doubt into the next decision by the Fed last Friday. The Fed is now in its backout period before the July 31 decision, and the markets have to weigh mixed signals from the voting members of the FOMC.

The rate decision could cause volatility in the markets across all asset classes. Lower rates are typically bullish for both stocks and the price of gold. Gold mining shares are likely to be particularly sensitive to the July 31 decision. The VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF product (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) is not far below a 52-week high going into the Fed meeting.

Chairman Powell left no doubt that rates will fall

The Chairman of the Federal Reserve appeared before both houses of the US Congress recently. The word used most often by Chairman Powell in his testimony was "uncertainty." The trade dispute with China that has led to tariffs and retaliation continues to weigh on the global economy and the potential for a trade agreement remains uncertain. An October 31 deadline for Brexit as the UK chooses a new Prime Minister creates an uncertain period for the UK and the European Union. Rising tension in the Middle East caused by hostilities with Iran have increased the potential for a war in the region.

Chairman Powell has been a consistent target of President Trump, who nominated the Fed chief for his position. The President believes that the central bank went overboard tightening credit in 2018, which worked contrary to fiscal stimulus in the form of tax and regulatory reforms. Moreover, higher rates have impeded US trade negotiators when it comes to a deal with the Chinese. The higher level of interest rates pushed the dollar higher at a time when China devalued its currency. A stronger dollar and weaker yuan make Chinese goods more attractive than US exports in global markets.

Reporters love to question the Chairman of the Fed and other voting members if they feel pressure from the White House. While the Fed remains an apolitical body, they are fully aware of the wishes of the Commander-in-Chief of the United States who holds power to make appointments to the central bank. As the Fed meeting is next week, the President continues to encourage the Fed to cut the Fed Funds rate by at least 50 basis points. Chairman Powell's testimony before the Congress implied that a 25-50 basis point cut was coming at the end of this month.

The NY Fed President seconded his comments

Last week, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams validated Chairman Powell's testimony. William said that policymakers need to "act quickly" as economic growth slows. In a speech on July 17, Williams said, "it's better to rake preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold." In the aftermath of William's speech, market expectations for a 50-basis point cut at the July meeting climbed to almost 60% from around 25%.

The market viewed Williams comments as highly dovish, but the Fed was quick to clarify the comments saying, "This was an academic speech on 20 years of research. It was not about potential policy actions at the upcoming FOMC meeting." After the clarification, the expectations for a move of 50 basis points dropped back to around 25%.

The final comments before the blackout period were a different story

Throughout the final trading day of last week, CNBC teased an interview with Fed Governor Eric Rosengren they would air after the market closed on July 19. The interview was significant because it was the last the market would hear from the central bank before the period where members of the committee do not speak publicly until after the next FOMC meeting.

Both Chairman Powell and NY Fed President Williams sounded like doves in their final comments before the July meeting. Last week, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard took a similar position that the central bank should cut rates now as global headwinds threaten the US economy.

Eric Rosengren did not soar with the doves in his appearance on CNBC on July 19, which were the last words the market will hear before the decision at the end of this month.

Governor Rosengren seemed to be speaking another dialect of Fed Speak

In addition to advocating for confusion in the market going into an FOMC, Alan Greenspan developed a language "Fedspeak." Greenspan's goal was to circumvent questions and leave the market scratching its collective head trying to figure out the message from the central bank. In testimony before Congress in 1987, Greenspan revealed his intent in a humorous and telling comment. "Since I've become a central banker, I've learned to mumble with great incoherence. If I seem unduly clear to you, you must have misunderstood what I said."

Both Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellin who succeeded Chairman Greenspan perfected their versions of "Fedspeak" at time. However, Chairman Powell has taken another route with a style of clear and concise messages in his statements, press conferences, speeches, and interviews.

Last Friday, Eric Rosengren told CNBC that the data since the June meeting does not necessarily point to any interest rate cut as the labor market is strong, CPI rose in June, and he believes GDP for Q2 will come in at the 2% level. Rosengren said the US economy is "strong." He went on to say that the VIX index is not exhibiting an elevated level of risk in markets, and credit spreads are at close to normal levels. With asset markets at highs with unemployment close to lows and he expressed concerns about overheating the economy with a rate cut. While Rosengren said he continues to look for evidence of a slowdown, the data is not presenting any significant signals. In what I found to be the most substantial comment, Rosengren said that he understands reasons for monetary policy accommodation in Europe, China and other parts of the world, but the Fed's job is the deal with the US economy. With his comments, Rosengren separated from Powell, Williams, and Bullard, and could be a dissenter at the July meeting. Eric Rosengren left me with an uncertain taste in my mouth when it comes a July rate cut.

Do not expect a cut of more than 25 basis points at most on July 31

While I was beginning to buy into the potential for a 50-basis rate, but before I listened to Eric Rosengren, he curbed my enthusiasm. I now expect the Fed to trim the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points and would not be surprised to see dissent from Eric Rosengren. The devil will be in the details at the FOMC meeting. The statement and press conference will reveal the overall tone of the central bank for the rest of 2019. Another dovish comment loaded with the term "uncertainty" that leaves the door open for more rate cuts this year would likely be enough to send stocks and gold higher. We could see lots of action in the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF product following the FOMC meeting. The top holdings of GDXJ include:

The price of gold has moved from $1323.60 on the August futures contract on June 11 to a high at $1454.40 and was trading at $1427.30 on July 22, 7.8% higher. The junior gold mining stocks have outperformed the yellow metal between June 11 and July 19.

Over the same period, GDXJ climbed from $29.91 to $39.83 per share or 33.2%.

Since lower rates are a potent bullish factor for stocks and gold, the junior gold mining ETF product that traded to a new 52-week high on July 19 and was at the highest level since early 2017 could become highly volatile leading into and after the July 31 FOMC meeting. GDXJ has net assets of $4.14 billion, trades an average of over 16 million shares each day and charges a 0.54% expense ratio. The highly liquid product faces technical resistance at the 2917 peak at $43.01 and the August 2016 high at $52.50 per share.

Over recent weeks and months, both Paul Tudor Jones and Ray Dalio have said that they expect gold to be one of the best-performing assets over the coming months. A dovish Fed will yield profits for those holding gold and mining shares.

