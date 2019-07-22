Annovis Bio Begins U.S. IPO Effort

The firm is developing a range of treatment candidates for various neurodegenerative diseases.

Annovis Bio has filed an initial registration statement for an IPO.

Quick Take

Annovis Bio (OTC:ANVS) has filed to raise gross proceeds of up to $11.5 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is focused on developing therapeutics for chronic and acute neurodegeneration disorders.

ANVS is a tiny firm seeking to solve problems that large, multinational pharma firms have been unable to make progress on.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO.

Company & Technology

Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based-based Annovis Bio, previously known as QR Pharma, was founded in 2008 to develop therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's disease [AD], AD in Down syndrome [ADDS] and Parkinson's disease [PD].

Management is headed by Founder, President CEO and Director Maria Maccecchini, who was previously a partner and director of two angel investor groups, namely Robin Hood Ventures and the MidAtlantic Angel Group.

Annovis’ lead drug candidate is ANVS-401, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of neurotoxic proteins currently being developed for the treatment of chronic neurodegenerative diseases, including AD, ADDS and PD, which management claims to have been shown to inhibit neurodegeneration-causing proteins, including APP/Ab (APP), tau/phospho-tau (tau) and a-Synuclein (a-SYN).

The company is currently conducting a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study, in collaboration with the Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study [ADCS], to evaluate the use of ANVS-401 in AD patients and has plans to commence a second Phase 2a study in PD patients.

The firm, in collaboration with Parexel [PRXL], has conducted three clinical trials with 125 humans, including two safety studies in 120 healthy volunteers and a proof-of-concept study in five mildly cognitive-impaired patients, where ANVS-401 has been demonstrated to reduce and normalize levels of the neurodegeneration-causing proteins.

According to management, ANVS-401’s biological activity has been evaluated in 19 animal studies, of which 16 were published and three were with a status of manuscripts in preparation as of the time of the filing, conducted by accredited institutions such as the Karolinska Institute, Columbia University and Harvard University.

Management believes that Annovis is “the only company developing a clinical stage proof-of-concept drug for AD, ADDS and PD that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and has a mechanism of action designed to restore nerve cell axonal and synaptic activity.”

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in Annovis include Ben Franklin Technology Partners, Paul Hoffman, and Claudine Bruck.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Reports and Data, the global AD therapeutics market is projected to reach $12.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2018 and 2026.

The main factors driving market growth are the growing adoption of advanced diagnostics for early detection, more specific drug development, and emerging innovative diagnostics technologies.

Additionally, the growing number of pipeline drugs in development, as well as an increasing investment in biomarkers for drug development, are expected to propel the market during the period.

Major competitors that provide or are developing AD treatments include:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Daiichi Sankyo (TYO:4586)

Hoffmann-La Roche (HMAN)

Pfizer (PFE)

Eisai (TYO:4523)

Novartis (NVS)

H. Lundbeck (CPH:LUN)

TauRx Therapeutics

Forest Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Source: Sentieo

Management believes that ANVS-401 has the potential to be the first drug able to treat the underlying cause of multiple neurodegenerative diseases, including AD, ADDS, and PD, by blocking the production of proteins, responsible for the onset and development of neurodegenerative diseases.

Financial Status

Annovis’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma firm in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline of treatment candidates.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $336,600 in cash and $1.13 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

ANVS intends to raise $11.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common shares.

No existing shareholders or affiliates have indicated an interest to purchase shares of the IPO. It is typical for life science firms wishing to go public to have at least one investor ‘support’ the IPO valuation in this manner, so I expect a future filing to include this element if the IPO is to be successful.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $3.0 million to commence and fund the costs of the Phase 2a PD trial in the United States and, possibly, internationally, for the treatment of PD starting in the first quarter of 2020; approximately $0.8 million to fund the costs associated with our continuing 2a trial of ANVS-401 in the United States in AD patients. This study is presently run and paid for by the Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study (OTCPK:ADCS); approximately $0.2 to commence the planning of the Phase 3 study in AD-DS for the treatment of memory loss and dementia in DS; approximately $2.0 million to conduct the chronic toxicology studies in rats and mice; approximately $0.7 million for payments under our license agreement with Horizon Therapeutics, PLC; the rest for general and administrative expenses, research and development and to provide sufficient liquidity until we raise additional capital for the Phase 3 studies in AD-DS and PD.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is ThinkEquity.

Commentary

ANVS is a tiny biopharma seeking public capital to fund its ambitions in an extremely difficult area of research.

Management is in early Phase 2a trials for its AD treatment candidate, primarily in the recruitment stage and is in pre-Phase 2a stage for its PD treatment candidate.

The market opportunity for treating these chronic conditions is large an growing with the aging of the global population, especially in developed countries.

Management has disclosed no commercial collaborations with biopharma firms, so is pursuing a high-risk, go-it-alone approach in a very risk research area.

There are numerous global pharmaceutical companies working on treatment candidates that have shown little significant success to-date.

Annovis is a tiny firm with a small amount of resources to pursue a big problem.

When we learn more IPO details, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.