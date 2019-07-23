Walking Through The Walgreens Bull Case (Podcast)

We look at one author's long case for the company and how it's evolved as the company faces the challenges.

At the same time, Walgreens seems like it should survive, and a sub-10 PE multiple would thus be nice compensation for survival.

Walgreens operates at the intersection of retail and healthcare, two sectors with a lot to work out.

by Daniel Shvartsman

The market continues to hit all-time highs with regularity. At the same time, you can count on three sectors to veer from that steady trend:

Energy

Healthcare

Retail

Data by YCharts

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) operates at the intersection of health care and retail. To me, it's always appeared to be safer from the trends that have negatively affected the rest of retail. But that may be availability bias - when I'm in the states, I'm usually in New York City - where Duane Reade is everywhere and stitched into the city fabric - and small-town Michigan, where Walgreens is a regular stop for us.

Trapping Value has been following the company for nearly two years with a focus on the bullish opportunity. As Walgreens has struggled to gain traction, the thesis has shifted. Originally, the case was that Washington rhetoric and the entry of Amazon (AMZN) into the space was overdone, and that Walgreens was well positioned. Since then, the case has evolved more into a value/stock buyback case, where if the company can stabilize its margins things will start to roll.

But with healthcare and retail, things are rarely that simple. The margin pressure is related to reimbursement pressure, which suggests Walgreens isn't able to maintain its bargaining position. The company is still digesting nearly 2K stores from a deal with Rite Aid (RAD). The front of the store, pure retail side is facing common retail pressures, and healthcare is still under question. So how does it shake out? And does the sub-10 PE compensate for such risks? Click play above to hear our thoughts.

Topics covered:

2:20 - Overview of the bull case for Walgreens and the margin pressure they face.

11:20 - Cutting expenses to hold the fort down

17:00 - How the long case has evolved over time, and what multiple to put on it?

23:20 - The innovation in online pharmaceutical selling

28:20 - Walgreens scale as its moat, or are there no protections?

31:30 - Reimbursement pressure as a fact of life

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither Mike nor I have any positions in any stocks mentioned. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investing advice.