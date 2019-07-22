Silver Is Finally Realizing Its Potential

Gold encountered some resistance to its latest rally attempt but remains in the hands of the bulls. A more salient observation right now, though, is the breathtaking performance of the silver price. In today's report we'll focus on silver's latest rally. I'll make the case that while the white metal has come a long way in just the last few days, it hasn't yet realized the full extent of its upside potential.

Silver shocked the precious metals market last week after significantly lagging gold for the last several weeks. The move caught many traders by surprise, though participants with a working knowledge of the gold and silver market should have known it was coming.

In my June 30 report entitled, "Silver will eventually catch up to gold," I laid out the case that the white metal would realize its full potential this summer by matching gold's impressive June rally. It's rare for a meaningful move higher in gold to not eventually be confirmed by a similar rally in the silver price. While it's always ideal for silver to lead gold in a major rally, it's not essential. But in those instances where silver doesn't keep pace with gold, it's almost always a matter of time before silver catches up to its sister metal.

Silver has finally begun to catch up with gold, rallying 8% last week after and impressively outperforming the yellow metal in relative terms. The scope of silver's rally can be seen in the iShares Silver Trust (SLV), shown below. By pushing above the $15.20 level, the silver ETF has established a pattern of higher highs and higher lows since bottoming in late May. Although silver and the silver ETF have lagged gold for almost a month, the long-awaited silver recovery has clearly begun.

Source: BigCharts

As is usual in such cases, the rally in the silver price was both quick and powerful. It stands to reason that since silver had a lot of ground to cover before catching up to gold the "catch up" process would happen quickly. The lateral consolidation of the silver price last month encouraged a heavy buildup in short interest as many traders mistook that silver's sluggishness for weakness. Yet as I previously explained, whenever gold prices rally vigorously on a sustained basis, silver will inevitably follow gold's lead.

The following graph compares the silver ETF with the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), the world's largest gold-backed fund. As you can see, SLV hasn't quite caught up with GLD in percentage terms. The silver ETF is getting close to equaling gold's performance, however, and I believe we'll see silver not only catch up to, but even exceed gold's percentage gain before the latest precious metals rally is complete.

Source: BigCharts

Silver is commonly known as the "poor man's gold" due to its much cheaper price per ounce, thereby making it more attractive to smaller investors. Gold's June-July rally has been mainly a function of safe haven demand as investors have purchased the gold as a hedge against a host of geopolitical and global economic concerns. The speculative element in both metals has been conspicuously absent from this summer's rally. But now that silver has exploded higher it would be atypical for small speculators to not be tempted to jump in and load up on the comparatively cheap white metal. Indeed, this is the normal course of action whenever silver has rallied to this extent in the past.

Since silver hasn't quite yet caught up with gold yet from a percentage gain perspective, participants should expect some additional upside in the white metal before this rally phase in the metals is over. The silver price is clearly over-extended from an immediate-term perspective, and a brief pullback or "pause that refreshes" may follow in the days ahead. But after the market has cooled off we should see some additional upside in the silver price.

Much of last week's rally was fueled by short covering, but now that the shorts have been forced to cover their bearish positions it's time for bullish speculators to have a go at the metal. It would indeed be unusual speculative crowd not to chase last week's impressive gains in silver by loading up on the metal. For this reason, those that are long silver should maintain those long positions while taking some profit after the latest rally. For the iShares Silver Trust, I recommend using a level slightly under the $14.65 as the stop loss.

On a strategic note, I'm currently long gold via the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). For this ETF, I suggest using a level slightly under $25.50 as a stop-loss on an intraday basis. Participants who haven't done so should also book some profit in GDX after its impressive run in the last few weeks. Investors can also maintain longer-term investment positions in gold and gold ETFs, as mentioned in previous commentaries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.