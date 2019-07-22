Executive Interview Series: Tony Tamasi, Nvidia's Senior Vice President Of Content And Technology

The interview focused on notable aspects of how Nvidia's core products function, including ray tracing, upcoming Nvidia technical advancements, and current developments in the processors and gaming industries worth watching.

Nvidia is one of the world's largest chip and GPU companies, specializing in providing specialized processing hardware and equipment for gaming and professional use.

The Executive Interview series provides you with first-hand insight into the technology industry through discussions with newsmakers, industry leaders, and experts themselves.

The Executive Interview series, as part of Tech Investment Insights, provide you with exclusive interviews with newsmakers, industry leaders, and experts in the technology industry.

Interviews do not imply endorsement of the company, its products, or any associated securities. Rather, it's meant to provide you more information for your consideration from those currently directly in the industry itself.

Recently I had the opportunity to interview Tony Tamasi, Senior Vice President Of Content And Technology at Nvidia (NVDA). We discussed the technical basis for Nvidia's products, how Nvidia distinguishes itself from competitors, upcoming major developments in Nvidia’s product lines and capabilities, as well as notable trends currently in the processor and gaming industries.

Nvidia is one of the world's largest chip and processor makers, although it has operations in other fields such as artificial intelligence now as well.

At this pivotal time for Nvidia, I had the pleasure of chatting with Mr. Tamasi to explore what are the company's major current technical and technological advantages, how they may play out for the company’s products for the upcoming future, as well as broader current trends in the rapidly-morphing gaming and artificial intelligence fields.

(Mr. Tony Tamasi, Source: Nvidia)

(Source: Nvidia)

While founded in 1993 and public since 1999, the company has only skyrocketed in recent years, as its share price from a mere $16.02 on Jan. 1, 2014 to $289.36 on Oct. 1, 2018, coming out to an incredible return of over 1,710%.

However the past year has been less friendly to Nvidia as its share price has dropped to now about $168 a share and had reached lows of even about $124 a share. Nvidia currently has a market capitalization of about $103 billion. The company has faced disruption from the tariffs battle with China as well as competitors such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and others.

Explore other segments of Tech Investment Insights' Executive Interview series below:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.