General Electric's Solar Move Warrants Attention

That said, having a quality partner in this venture makes a lot of sense, and as the solar industry booms in the future, so too could this business thrive.

The other day, the management team at General Electric (GE) announced that it had reached an agreement with BlackRock (BLK) subsidiary BlackRock Real Assets, whereby it will create a separate firm called Distributed Solar Development, with BlackRock keeping the lion's share of equity and General Electric contributing its solar operations for a minority stake in the business. Though details are sparse at this time, the fact that management is placing emphasis on the strong market opportunity that exists in solar is encouraging and, with a quality investor at its back, it's likely that this will open the door for true scaling up and value creation for shareholders long-term.

A look at the development

According to a press release issued by General Electric, both it and BlackRock are working together to capture some of the solar market. The new firm set up between them, Distributed Solar Development, will focus not only on solar power generation, but energy storage as well, both areas of the energy space that have excellent growth potential long-term so long as the global economy continues to expand and so long as the world stays true to its goal of eventually shifting away from fossil fuels in favor of renewable resources.

In accordance with their agreement, General Electric will contribute to the venture its solar operations, but beyond that any financial terms have been withheld. All investors know at this time is that BlackRock will be using its $5 billion solar fund to hold its 80% stake in the firm, while General Electric will retain 20%. This suggests to me that either BlackRock paid General Electric an undisclosed amount of capital that it can use toward debt reduction and/or BlackRock is contributing significant assets to the business aimed at having it grow.

GE Solar, as General Electric's solar assets have been called, have been incubated at the conglomerate since 2012, but unlike other operations within the firm, it has never been a large piece of the corporate pie. As I type this, the business employs only 60 people, but this doesn't mean that the company has not done a lot of work in its time. Since their first installation in 2015, the company has worked on at least 125 projects. For those who are not all that familiar with GE Solar and some of its offerings, I would like to refer you to a prior article I wrote on the business back in March of 2018.

Even though the solar space represents a significant avenue for economic and business growth, it has accounted for a small piece of General Electric as a whole. Under the company's Renewable Energy segment, the vast majority of revenue, nearly 92%, came from onshore and offshore wind turbines and services tied to them, while hydro power accounted for essentially all of the rest of the segment's $9.53 billion in revenue. Though both wind and hydro have their place in society, with wind projects accounting for the second-fastest-growing area in the alternative energy space, they pale in comparison to the opportunity that solar represents.

This market has great upside potential

At this time, General Electric's goal is not to find new areas to invest its money into. If anything, with the firm's Power segment struggling and its Renewable Energy segment experiencing some short-term weakness, the company is more interested in asset sales that can cut some of the fat from its corporate structure and streamline its operations to aim for a day where it can generate a profit once more. That is why I am optimistic about the firm's decision to partner up with an outsider with experience like BlackRock (though having only a 20% stake in the business is a tad worrisome since it does limit upside).

With its more than $5 billion solar fund, BlackRock has gone on to participate in over 300 solar and wind projects spread across 12 different countries. The latest one publicized related to a deal entered into earlier this year (with terms once again not disclosed) whereby it invested in a 115MW solar portfolio, covering 14 projects, all located in Taiwan. As the country aims to see that 27GW worth of its power is sourced from renewable options by 2025, BlackRock clearly sees that as a solar-friendly place where it can capture some portion of the market over time.

More broadly, the upside potential in the solar space is significant. Back in 2017, only 398GW worth of solar PV generation and cumulative capacity existed globally. Though this sounds like a lot, it accounted for only 2% of global power output for that year. 60% of this capacity was utility-scale in nature, while the remaining 40% is classified as distributed in nature, which appears to be the main direction this venture is headed toward. By 2022, global capacity is expected to explode to nearly 1,000GW, while in 2023 it's expected to be around 1,125GW in size, with most of the growth experienced occurring in Asia.

In terms of revenue opportunity, it's difficult to know what kind of upside exists, not only because of competing firms, but also because the market is relatively opaque when it comes to financial metrics. One source I found suggested that while the global solar panel (so this excludes the storage opportunity and other avenues of revenue generation for the business) industry was worth $30.8 billion in 2016, but in 2022 it should reach a size of $57.5 billion. Capturing even a small percentage of the broader market can yield attractive revenue and earnings potential for General Electric, BlackRock, and their shareholders.

Takeaway

At this time, it's interesting to see the direction that General Electric has decided to take regarding GE Solar. I am discouraged by the fact that management is retaining only 20% of the firm, but without knowing specific financial terms related to the deal, it's impossible to say if this was a good move or not. For the next few years, solar operations will still probably not be all that significant with regards to General Electric, but with strong industry growth to support opportunities and with a quality partner like BlackRock at the helm, this could turn out to be an incredibly valuable asset for the conglomerate in the next several years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.