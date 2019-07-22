Vertical Capital: Steep Discount But Complex History

VCIF has potential as a deep value play, but I still have concerns about asset quality.

In 2016, VCIF's prior auditor identified material control weaknesses related to asset valuation. This issue appears to have been fixed, but is still a concern.

Performance has been decent for investors who stayed in the fund. Portfolio metrics are favorable considering the current price.

VCIF started as a non-traded fund but recently listed on the NYSE. An overhang of early investors seeking liquidity has contributed to a 23% discount to NAV.

Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) is a closed end fund focused on mortgages. Its 23% NAV discount piqued our interest. Most comparable closed end funds trade at low single digit discounts, according to CEF Connect. A complex backstory, and rush of early investors seeking liquidity likely explains part of the discount. Nonetheless, VCIF could make an interesting target for an activist with a deep value strategy.

Liquidity Problems

Vertical Capital began raising capital in a continuous offering via the independent broker dealer channel starting in 2011. Prior to March 2019, VCIF had a fundamental policy of making quarterly repurchase offers for a minimum of 5% of the total outstanding shares at NAV. Many brokers sold it to retail investors with the promise of easy liquidity. Going back to 2016, repurchase offers were dramatically oversubscribed. Its last two tender offers prior to changing this policy were 7.4x and 8x oversubscribed, respectively, according to FactRight a research and due diligence firm focused on alternative investments. Based on our conversations with broker-dealers who sold Vertical Capital during its continuous offering, the shareholder base was extremely irritated an in near panic mode when they realized they could not exit easily.

Consequently, the board decided to get rid of the mandatory repurchase offer, and list the shares on the NYSE. On a special meeting on March 8, 2019, shareholders approved this plan. On March 29, 2019, the repurchase offers ended, and on May 23, 2019 VCIF began trading on the NYSE. The overhang of investors desperate to exit has dragged down the stock price, causing the wide NAV discount.

Performance

Investors who did not rush to the exits have actually experienced decent performance, according to the most recent semi-annual report:

One Year Three Years Five Years Since Inception The Vertical Capital Income Fund Class A 6.73% 6.39% 7.93% 8.15% The Vertical Capital Income Fund Class A with load 1.94% 4.78% 6.94% 7.47% The Vertical Capital Income Fund Class C 5.86% N/A N/A N/A Bloomberg Barclays Capital Mortgage Backed Securities Index 4.42% 1.77% 2.65% 2.20%

(note that Class A and Class C shares converted into Common shares upon NYSE listing)

VCIF has historically paid dividends of a little more than 5%, with the rest of the returns coming from increases in NAV. It reported $1.1 million in realized gains during the first half of the most recent fiscal year. Additionally, at the end of 2018, the VCIF paid out a special capital gains distribution of $0.20 per share, paid out from realized gains on sales and repayments of loans.

The Portfolio

VCIF invests in residential whole mortgage loans. Historically, a large portion of its portfolio consisted of restructured mortgages that included concessions to borrowers. For example, many of the mortgages may have an extended maturity date or a reduced interest rate. VCIF typically acquires these mortgages at a discount to their principal value on the secondary market. Its focus on acquiring mortgage notes individually, rather than buying pools of notes is different than most other mortgage focused closed end funds.

As of the most recent filings, these are the characteristics of VCIF’s portfolio:

Total net assets of $129 million, consisting of 786 different loans;

72% weighted average contractual loan to value;

On average loans were acquired at discount to unpaid balance of approximately 19%(only slightly less discount than CEF);

Approximately 93% of loans are current;

Weighted average coupon: 4.7% (since they were acquired at a discount the effective yield to VCIF is 5.9%)

Overall, these portfolio stats are pretty decent for a fund trading at a 23% discount. Whats the catch?

Internal Controls

Vertical Capital's auditor reported a deficiency in internal controls in the preparation of the 2016 annual report:

In connection with the audit of the financial statements as of and for the year ended September 30, 2016, KPMG LLP identified a material weakness in internal controls that resulted in a material misstatement with respect to the draft financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2016. As of September 30, 2016, management did not have a sufficient understanding of the third-party valuation model to ensure that all significant inputs and assumptions were incorporated into the fair value estimate. The error was corrected prior to issuance of the financial statements.

Although the error was corrected before the financial statements were finalized, this is a serious problem. Pricing for individual mortgage notes depends on management's use of a third party discounted cash flow model. Management ultimately has significant discretion in the final valuation..

Portfolio valuation is an ongoing issue, although VCIF's realized performance mitigates it slightly.

Activist Target?

With a steep discount and a sordid history, VCIF looks like a potential activist target. Without a large share buyback, or a sale to a larger fund, it will be difficult for shareholders to unlock value implicit in the NAV discount. VCIF has been trading on the NYSE for less than two months. Since it has relatively limited liquidity it will likely take several months for any investor to get above the 5% threshold to file a 13D indicating an activist position. When 13Fs come out on August 15, I will be looking to see if Bulldog, Saba, or another closed end fund activist has started to build a stake during the quarter. An activist entering the picture would help me get more comfortable with the portfolio, and also serve as a catalyst to close the discount. Until then, I'll be watching from a safe distance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.