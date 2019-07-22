GeoPark: A Review Of Second Quarter Operations

The company also has a slew of exploration wells across Latin America, serving as potential near-term catalysts.

On the positive side, GeoPark acquired 3 blocks in Colombia and 2 in Ecuador, adding to its exploration upside. The LLA-34 flowline is operational, lowering transportation costs.

The sequential decline resulted from a combination of unrelated maintenance operations and seasonal variations in various countries.

Consolidated oil and gas production went up 9% to 39,201 boe/d on a year-over-year basis, but it actually declined slightly from the 1Q2019.

GeoPark provides an update to its 2Q2019 operations.

What

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) provided on July 15, 2019, an operational update for the 2Q2019. Below, let's look beyond the headline and glean its implications for the investors in this leading Latin American E&P company.

Production - The consolidated oil and gas production went up 9% to 39,201 boe/d on a year-over-year basis, but it actually declined by 0.9% from 1Q2019 when the company averaged 39,557 boe/d (Fig. 1).

Sequentially, oil production dropped by 0.28%, while gas production fell by 4.98%.

Fig. 1. The consolidated production profile of GeoPark. Source: Laurentian Research.

Operations - That sequential production decline occurred in spite of new production wells in the following areas:

In Colombia, four new wells were tested and put on production in the Llanos 34 Block (GeoPark operated, 45% WI), adding 3,600 bo/d gross production. Tigana Sur Oeste 9 and Tua 12 wells were put on production in late April 2019, while Jacana 15 and Jacana 16 wells were put on production in June 2019.

In Chile, the Jauke 2 well in the Fell block (GeoPark operated, 100% WI), in which a new gas pool was discovered, was tested in the deeper Tobifera Formation and put on production in June 2019, averaging 5.9 MMcfg/d.

well in the Fell block (GeoPark operated, 100% WI), in which a new gas pool was discovered, was tested in the deeper Tobifera Formation and put on production in June 2019, averaging 5.9 MMcfg/d. In Brazil, the Praia dos Castelhanos 1 exploration well in the REC-T-128 block (GeoPark operated, 70% WI) was successfully tested. A production test in the Agua Grande Formation resulted in a production rate of 300 bo/d of 34° API, with no water, with long-term testing expected to initiate in 3Q2019.

So What

As for the sequential production decline, a deeper, country-by-country look is warranted (Table 1).

The production in Colombia, which accounts for the lion's share for the company, was actually up by 60 boe/d. In the country, one "of the two Llanos 34 drilling rigs was temporarily out of service in May 2019 due to maintenance, mobilization and demobilization activities", which explains the softening momentum of production growth there. In addition, the 700 bo/d production from the now-divested La Cuerva and Yamu blocks is no longer included in the 2Q2019 total; after that adjustment, production in Colombia increased by 2.4%.

However, the total production in all other countries decreased, led by Brazil (-267 boe/d) and Argentina (-140 boe/d). The production in Chile was nearly flat with a slight drop of 9 boe/d thanks to increased production from the Jauke gas field.

Table 1. Production by country. Source.

According to the company, there was "a temporary demand curtailment in Brazil", where "increased hydroelectric power availability in the northeastern region of the country temporarily reduced net production in the Manati field by 42% to 1,693 boe/d in 2Q2019, compared to 2,904 boe/d in 2Q2018." However, the Manati gas production is protected by take or pay clauses, so the impact in cash terms is supposed to be smaller than what the decline in production implies. Net gas production in June 2019 was 900 boe/d below the minimum monthly take or pay levels, which allows the company to collect cash amounts for the difference between actual deliveries and minimum take or pay levels.

In Argentina, the decrease in production was a result of planned maintenance of the compression facilities in the Puesto Touquet Block (GeoPark operated, 100% WI) and the initial calibration of surface production facilities at the Challaco BajoFfield in the El Porvenir Block (GeoPark operated, 100% WI).

Now What

It appears the sequential production decline is the result of a combination of unrelated maintenance operations and seasonal variations in individual countries; after all, this is the wintertime in the southern hemisphere. To me, no red flag is raised here.

GeoPark did not provide any further updates concerning the Morona Block in northern Peru beyond the following:

In June 2019, GeoPark withdrew the Environmental Impact Assessment for the development of the Situche Central oil field in the Morona block (GeoPark operated, 75% WI) to incorporate additional information and for further review.

On the positive side of the operational update:

The 100,000 bo/d-capable flow line connecting the Llanos 34 Block to the Oleoducto de los Llanos (aka, ODL) became fully operational in 2Q2019. Crude oil now flows from the Jacana field to the ODL regional infrastructure, which should help further reduce the transportation cost. I reckon the contribution of the flow line to the bottom line may approach US$3 million per quarter.

As I previously commented, GeoPark acquired three exploration blocks in Colombia, i.e., Llanos 86, Llanos 87, and Llanos 104. The company said the gross unrisked exploration resources in these blocks, as independently audited by Gaffney, Cline, and Associates, are 86-155 MMbo (Fig. 2). The company also received the final award of the Espejo (GeoPark operated, 50% WI) and Perico (GeoPark non-operated, 50% WI) blocks in the Oriente Basin, Ecuador (Fig. 3).

Fig. 2. Location of Llanos 86, Llanos 87 and Llanos 104 blocks. Source.

Fig. 3. A map showing the Ecuadorean Intercampos Licensing Round blocks, including Espejo and Perico awarded to GeoPark, with existing fields shown in green. Source.

GeoPark also closed the divestiture of the La Cuerva and Yamu blocks for up to $20 million ($18 million plus $2 million contingent on future oil prices), which should benefit the balance sheet moderately.

Stock buyback continued in the 2Q2019, with 3,193,800 shares (5% of total outstanding shares) bought for $51.2 million. The plan initiated on December 20, 2018, is to repurchase a total of 10% or 6,063,000 of total outstanding shares before December 31, 2019. The stock buyback program accelerated in 2Q2019 helped soften the selling pressure in the aftermath of the negative news as to the Morona Block, Peru.

Going forward, GeoPark has the following drilling programs in the 3Q2019 (Table 2), which can potentially serve as catalysts to the share price.

Table 2. Wells planned for the 3Q2019. Source.

Guaco 1 in LLA-34 is an exploration well on the Guaco prospect. Drilling site preparation was carried out in 2Q2019 and spudding is said to be in 3Q2019.

Some six development wells also in LLA-34 are to be drilled in 3Q2019, which should add significantly to the oil production there.

Two other exploratory wells are to be spudded, i.e., Aguada Baguales Sur 1 in the Aguada Baguales Block (GeoPark 100% WI) in Argentina and Mandacaru 1 in the POT-T-747 Block (GeoPark 70% WI) in Brazil.

The flip side is these wells may not move the needle for GeoPark, which is now a 40,000 boe/d-producing company. Until the market gets clarity as to the next growth engine of the company, the stock may still be locked in the congestion range operative since mid-2018. On the other hand, the stock is up 32% year to date, which is not shabby at all (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. Stock chart of GeoPark. Source.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.