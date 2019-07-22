The US dollar is probably going to depreciate in the future. This was the subject of an earlier article. Assuming that in fact the US dollar is going to depreciate, US investors would do well to sell some US dollar assets and transfer the money abroad. A Google search for dollar depreciation will give 20,200,000 results. The first article providing an alternative investment plan for US investors targeted the Australian dollar. A Google search for Buy Australian Dollars will give 178,000,000 results. Of course the Australian dollar`s value largely depends on iron ore and coal exports to China.

The next currency that could be an alternative for US investors interested in diversification is the Canadian dollar, the “loonie”. Canada is a neighbor of the United States, and English is the main language of the country with French being spoken in the province of Quebec. Canada has a modern economy and is politically quite stable. it is a good destination for investors. The Canadian dollar is cheap at the present time if measured in US dollars. It is therefore reasonable to look for good investments in Canada in order to compensate for fuure depreciation of the US dollar. This is particularly so since the "loonie" has reached support levels in relation to the US dollar. See the chart below.

Over the last five years the Canadian dollar has weakened against the US dollar. On a longer historical basis the loonie had strong support at 0.75, and it is unlikely that it is going to go much lower than 0.77. The conclusion is that it is a good time to buy Canadian dollars.

Heinz Isler in a letter distributed to subscribers is of the opinion that the Canadian dollar has entered a bull trend and notes that the Canadian dollar is really a strong currency if looked at over time. See the long-term chart below.

Daniella Park is of the opinion that the Canadian economy follows the US, but this time there might be a decoupling. On the other hand Geoffrey Caveney thinks that the loonie is holding up well against the US dollar now and is more likely to go up to 0.90 than down to 0.60, trading at around 0.75 currently. Heinz Isler is of the opinion that the Canadian dollar is going to appreciate because of rising commodity prices in future. He also believes that Canadian banks are solid institutions.

It should be kept in mind that a weak dollar could benefit US equities. This point of view has been clearly enunciated by Kathy Lien. In fact a weaker US dollar could have various Forex effects. The British pound sterling and the euro could benefit from a weaker US dollar according to Erik Norland of CME Group with the Japanese yen holding up well. In such a scenrio the Swiss franc could appreciate considerably against the US dollar.

In looking for investments in Canada, one can find lots of miners, but the financial sector is relatively solid and less volatile.

The five largest banks in Canada are:

Royal Bank of Canada

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank)

Bank of Montreal

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

They are quite safe

“All Canadian chartered banks are extremely safe. No one should worry about putting money in any of them. And, in addition to that, deposits up to $100,000 are guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, a Federal Crown Corporation (a company owned by the government).”

Trust Google for that.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

The Royal Bank of Canada is the biggest Canadian bank and a market cap of 150.734B. The forward dividend is 1.12 with a yield of 4.4%.

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

The Toronto Dominion Bank has a capitalization of 107.355B Canadian dollars. The forward dividend is 2.26 with a yield of 3.83%.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia has a market cap of 64.06B with a forward dividend of 2.66 yielding 4.99%.

Bank of Montreal (BMO)

The Bank of Montreal has a forward dividend of 4.12 and a yield of 4.16%. The market cap is 63.059B.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a market cap of 34.919B. The forward dividend is 4.27 with a yield of 5.43%.

In conclusion investors can diversity their holdings by putting a portion of their portfolios into Canadian dollars and concentrating on the financial sector. More adventurous and risk-prone investors can look into the mining sector, which is vast. Gold, silver, uranium, diamonds and other metals are in plentiful supply. Canada also has petroleum and produces grains. What should be avoided is real estate in Vancouver, which is undergoing a readjustment.

The next installment will deal with the Swiss franc. It is normally considered a safe-haven currency.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments.