6 Factors That Keep Arrow Electronics' Valuation Depressed

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) initially appears to be an ideal value investment. After all, its seemingly low PE ratio and consistently growing top line are incredibly compelling for value investors. Nevertheless, after looking under the hood, it becomes apparent that the company has critical issues that deserve to be discounted. Hence, I believe that ARW at these levels isn’t a viable investment.

Source: ARW's logo.

Overview

ARW operates in a highly competitive market. After all, it’s challenging to achieve product differentiation on simple components for consumer electronics. These types of products are, by definition, expendable. This is why I believe that ARW’s only competitive advantage is its long track record and size. Furthermore, without any meaningful competitive advantages or differentiation, ARW’s brand also lacks recognition. Thus, ARW is, in many ways, a generic Fortune 500 company with generic products.

Source: Arrow.com. ARW offers many components across many different categories.

Still, ARW’s sheer size is impressive regardless. Its products are used from televisions to sensors or even motors. In 2018 the company produced a whopping $29.6 billion in revenues. So, in my view, ARW is genuinely a behemoth in its category. So why is ARW trading at a mere $5.7 billion then? Well, the answer strikes at the core of ARW’s business, and it involves a few different interconnected factors. In my view, these are the most important ones:

Thin margins. Large debt load. Lack of organic growth. Reliance on M&A for expansion. Lack of differentiation. Volatile earnings.

So, let's take it from the top. First of all, ARW has razor-thin margins. There’s no way around it. For context, the company manages to produce almost $30 billion in yearly sales, yet less than $1 billion translates into profits. For 2018, ARW’s net margin was a meager 2.41%, which is a testament to the company’s capital intensive business model. After all, producing components for a large variety of categories requires a lot of costs and expenses. This is why, despite ARW’s best efforts, the company’s margins have remained more or less constant throughout the years.

Furthermore, ARW’s capital intensive business also translates into a relatively low FCF. After all, ARW’s FCF of $192.6 million is less than 1% of the company’s total revenues. This dynamic demonstrates yet another of ARW’s main problems: Low margins translate into small profits and a meager FCF.

In my view, ARW’s low FCF also ties into the company’s increasing debt. You see, based on 2018 FCF, it would take the company more than 15 years to pay off its debt. Is this excessive? Well, I’d say that it’s manageable, but not ideal. However, it’s worrying to see that debt keeps trending higher while FCF trends lower over time. After all, the company typically takes on debt due to its M&A. Still, if its acquisitions were truly accretive, then ARW’s FCF would increase along with its outstanding debt.

Source: ARW’s 2018 10-K.

Furthermore, I believe that ARW’s ever-increasing debt ties into another one of ARW’s main issues. You see, as I previously noted, I think that ARW lacks differentiation and a clear competitive advantage. As a result, it’s forced to grow through M&A. This, in turn, causes the company to gobble up debt as it expands inorganically. However, this artificial revenue growth doesn’t necessarily create more shareholder value. In fact, if ARW keeps repeating this cycle, it might eventually end up crumbling under the weight of its debt burden. Please note that I don’t think this scenario is imminent. However, unless ARW takes some corrective measures, then a debt spiral is likely at some point.

Why I believe ARW isn’t cheap

You see, ARW usually relies on M&A for its growth strategy. In my view, when companies rely on M&A, I typically believe that that's a sign of lack of differentiation and other competitive advantages. Moreover, the problem with growth through M&A is that it also exposes shareholders to many additional risks. For example, execution risk, potential write-downs, or higher than expected integration costs, to name a few. Hence, I think it’s reasonable to see these risks discounted into a lower PE ratio for the stock.

As a result, ARW’s earnings have been historically volatile. Some of this is due to the cyclical nature of its business. However, ARW’s razor-thin margins also play a role. For example, if costs spike during a particular period (or revenues dip below a certain level), then this can easily translate into a more pronounced fluctuation for ARW’s net income. In my view, highly volatile earnings like ARW’s imply a higher risk profile for the company. This, in turn, should also require a higher discount rate to justify an investment.

In my view, ARW is a perfect example of a deceptively low PE ratio. After all, the company has a seemingly low PE ratio of 8.2. I’ll concede that, at a glance, this might look cheap. However, after we plug in inputs that accurately capture ARW’s prospects in a valuation model, then its perceived value changes significantly.

As you can see, my model implies that ARW is probably trading slightly above its fair value. However, it is worth noting that I used a 15% discount rate, which some might consider a bit too high. Still, I chose this discount rate because ARW’s earnings volatility has historically been high. Thus, I believe a higher rate of return is required to justify these risks. As for the forecasted EPS figures, I obtained them from the average analyst consensus. After that, I forecast the company's future earnings based on the median yearly EPS growth. Naturally, actual results might differ substantially from these forecasts. However, I think that using the median growth rate is reasonable.

Source: Seeking Alpha. Historically, ARW has traded at roughly a 12.5 PE ratio. I used this as an input for my valuation model.

Conclusion

In my view, ARW is a huge business that lacks organic growth due to its capital intensive nature and undifferentiated business model. In fact, as it stands, ARW’s main business moat is its sheer size. Still, I believe that the lack of competitive advantages forces the company to grow through M&A. In my opinion, this strategy can potentially become unsustainable over the long term. Furthermore, this approach exposes investors to a myriad of different risks that deserve to be discounted on the company's valuation (for example, mounting debt and execution risks). Lastly, this business cocktail produces highly volatile earnings, which I think have discounted into the stock price as well.

All in all, even though at a glance, ARW might seem cheap. In reality, it’s likely that its current stock price accurately captures its risk profile. In my view, this value proposition isn’t compelling enough to justify an investment. Thus, I think it’s best to pass up on ARW for the time being.

Thank you for reading, and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.