GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) CEO Ken Martindale on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning. And thank you for joining us for GNC second quarter 2019 conference call.

Forward-looking statements are protected by the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstance that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the company's control.

Factors that could cause actual result to differ from expectations include but are not limited to those factors set forth in GNC's filings with the SEC. GNC is making these statements as of July 22, 2019, and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to the GAAP results, GNC will provide certain non-GAAP financial measures. GNC's earnings press release for the second quarter of 2019 can be found under the News Release link on the Investor Relations page of the company's Web site at www.gnc.com. The tables attached to that earnings press release include reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

With that, I'll turn it over to our Chairman and CEO, Ken Martindale.

Ken Martindale

Thanks, Matt. Good morning, everyone and thanks for joining us. As you know, the GNC team is heavily focused on stabilizing and strengthening our core U.S. business. We are pursuing a deliberate thoughtful plan and are pleased by our overall progress. As we continue to reposition the business, we are learning a great deal about the consumer and continue to test ways to drive sales growth and optimize our profitability.

Early in the second quarter, we made some adjustments to some of our promotional offers and our marketing vehicles, and we saw a direct negative impact to the top line. We quickly course corrected and saw sales strengthen throughout the remainder of the quarter, included in that course correction was an increased focus on our pro customers. We are encouraged by the level of engagement our customers have with our loyalty programs as we saw very strong pro week in June helping to offset the softness in retail costs earlier in the quarter.

In addition, the negative trends in traffic that we've seen in mall stores over the past several years has accelerated during the past few quarters, putting additional pressure on comps. As part of our work to optimize our store footprint, we're increasing our focus on mall locations. And as you know, we have a great deal of flexibility to take further action here due to the short lease terms we have across our store portfolio.

It's important to note that our strip center locations are relatively stable from a comparable sales perspective. As a reminder, 61% of our existing store base is located in strip centers, while only 28% reside in malls.

In response to the challenges we mentioned last quarter in our Amazon business, which contributed to softness in online sales early in the quarter, our team has been working closely with their counterparts at Amazon to identify and implement sales driving initiatives. This partnership has and continues to strengthen, and we're pleased with the progress we're making here.

On the GNC.com front, we made a decision not to anniversary several onetime promotions that we ran a year ago, which was the right thing to do from a profitability perspective, but made for difficult sales comparison. Coming out of the quarter, the online business began to gain momentum, and we expect e-commerce comps to improve in the back half of the year.

Even with the top line softness we encountered in the second quarter, we're very encouraged by the traction we're getting in the U.S. business. And for the second quarter in a row, operating income was up year-over-year in the U.S. Canada segment. This stabilization in U.S. operating income is a result of ongoing initiatives that our team has been implementing during the past year.

We remain on pace to achieve our 2019 and 2020 cost savings targets. And the results from our store optimization effort continue to meet our expectations. As a result of the current mall traffic trends, it's likely that we will end up closer to the top end of our original optimization estimate of 700 to 900 store closures.

Moving to our international business. As we mentioned last quarter, the year-over-year revenue comparison in international was more difficult in Q2 than Q1, but we remain encouraged with the overall business results. International franchise stores, which make up the majority of our global business, grew by 2% in the second quarter versus last year. We continue to gain traction in India, have delivered our initial product shipments to our Japanese and Australian partners, and just signed a new partnership agreement that will give us a presence in the $3 billion Brazilian market.

As you know, we recently launched our joint venture with Harbin Pharmaceutical Group, which will expand our presence in China. This is a significant transition for us. And while its taking a bit longer than expected, we're happy with our progress and continue to feel good about our opportunities in this $25 billion market.

Consumer demands and expectations are changing rapidly today. What they want, need, expect and value has changed. More than ever before, brands need to be where the customers are and when the customers are ready to buy. To effectively do this, we need a deep understanding of the consumer, and we need to develop new competencies and strategies to serve them.

One of the ways we're accomplishing this is by developing new strategic partners in our wholesale channel. These relationships provide us opportunities to offer customized product selection is to targeted customer segments with like-minded retail partners. With that in mind, we are finding new sales for GNC products and new ways to put our brands in front of consumers that wouldn't routinely shop at a GNC Shore.

Last fall, we launched a partnership with Dick's Sporting Goods by offering approximately 50 GNC branded sports fitness products in 10 pilot stores, and expanded to additional 35 stores by May. This is an interesting opportunity to leverage two strong brands to meet a specific consumer need, and we're optimistic about the opportunity ahead.

We've also developed a partnership with Hudson News to serve consumers' growing demand for quick convenient travel needs. Hudson News has nearly 1,000 stores in airports, commuter terminals and tourist destinations. And as of today, we are selling GNC branded products in 250 of them. The partnership, which has grow quickly since we lost it in August of last year, puts our brand and our products in front of consumers who want to sleep better, boost their energy or manage their wellness while traveling. And it also gives us the opportunity to convert these customers into GNC loyalists.

Our work with new channel partners like Dick's and Hudson News, as well as long term partners like Rite Aid and Sam's Club, help ensure that GNC products are available when and where consumers want to shop. But we also recognize that increasingly consumers want to shop online, use their mobile devices to engage with brands and value digital personalized experiences. Our My GNC rewards and ProAccess loyalty membership base provides the foundation for all of our personalization efforts. Of the $18 million members in our program, roughly $10 million have actively shopped with us during the past 12 months. This very rich database puts us closer to customers, helps us understand how they shop and what is important to them. It also provides us with a tremendous platform to deliver personalized offers, education and digital experiences.

We recently launched additional personalization tools via new media channels, such as mobile app notifications and e- receipts. In Q3, we will further expand into personalized text messaging. And by the first quarter of next year, we will complete the implementation of our new order management system that will provide customers with convenient and seamless multi-channel experiences that they're looking for.

Our team is in the midst of building a robust compelling digital ecosystem that gives customers exceptional personalized experiences, however, wherever and whenever they want to engage with us. And we're excited that Ryan Ostrom has joined GNC as our new Chief Brand Officer to help us in this effort. His broad e-commerce, digital and brand experience will be critical in developing a sharper focus on these rapidly changing customers so that we can meet their needs, serve their aspirations and give them consistently exceptional experiences.

There is still a great deal of work ahead as we continue to reposition GNC for the future. But we're clear eyed about the challenges we face. We have a solid plan to stabilize and grow the business. And I feel great about the team that we have to make it happen.

Now, I'll turn it over to Tricia to provide some additional details about the quarter.

Tricia Tolivar

Thanks, Ken and good morning, everyone. Our quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $62 million was down 3% over the second quarter of last year, driven by lower sales from transfer of the Nutra manufacturing and China businesses to the newly formed joint venture. For the second quarter in a row, operating income from our largest operating segments, U.S. and Canada, increased compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

Second quarter operating income in this segment was $49 million, up 8% over the second quarter of 2018, driven by lower occupancy costs and salaries and benefits as a result of our store optimization and cost reduction initiatives. These initiatives help drive improvements in operating income margin of 150 basis points in this key segment from 8.8% in 2018 to 10.3% in 2019.



Second quarter consolidated revenue was $534 million compared with $618 million in the prior year. The decrease is primarily attributable to the transfer of the Nutra manufacturing and China businesses to the newly formed joint venture, negative same-store sales and the closure of company owned stores from our store operations -- store optimization initiatives.

Second quarter same-store sales, including e-commerce, were down 4.6%. E-commerce sales were 8.1% of U.S. and Canada revenue in the current quarter compared with 8.3% in the prior year quarter. Revenue from domestic franchise locations was down nearly $4 million, driven by a down 1.8% comp. As Ken mentioned earlier, we faced challenges early in the quarter in terms of comps for both retail and e-com. However, we saw improvement sequentially throughout the quarter, which is carrying into Q3.



Revenue from our international business, excluding China, was up 1.3%, driven by strong performance from franchisees in the Middle East and Asia, partially offset by a timing shift in the prior year that I mentioned on the prior call. Separately, as mentioned previously, the transfer of the China business to the joint venture resulted in an expected decrease in revenue.

Note that the China related sales were $23 million for the second half of 2018. Manufacturing and wholesale revenues, excluding inter-segment sales, decreased $98.7 million, primarily due to the asset transfer to the newly formed manufacturing JV as a result of the transaction with International Vitamin Corporation on March 1st of this year.

As a reminder, the transaction impacts revenues as follows. In the U.S. and Canada segment, International segments and Rite Aid, PetSmart, Sam's Club portion of the wholesale business, there will be no change in revenue. Revenues generated by the manufacturing business related to other contract manufacturing and formerly included as part of GNC's wholesale revenue will now be recognized by the newly formed joint venture, and no revenues will be reported by GNC. 2018 sales previously included in the manufacturing and wholesale segment, excluding inter-segment sales, which are now part of the manufacturing joint venture were approximately $31 million in Q2 of 2018.

I've mentioned on our prior call, as a result of the establishment of this joint venture, we expect to realize $25 million to $30 million annual reduction to EBITDA reflected in our manufacturing and wholesale segment. However, we expect this to be offset by $10 million to $15 million in earnings from the JV.

Second Quarter gross profit was 36.3% of sales compared with 33.6% in the prior year. The improvement was primarily driven by occupancy savings and increased proportion of sales from GNC branded products. As mentioned on the prior call, gross profit was negatively impacted by 80 basis points to 100 basis points in Q3, going forward, as a result of the transfer of assets to the newly formed manufacturing JV in March of 2019. Further, gross profit typically declined in the back half of the year largely due to seasonality.

At 26.9% of sales, second quarter SG&A was up 128 basis points from last year, primarily driven by deleverage in salaries and benefits, increased commissions and higher consulting costs associated with our cost saving initiatives, partially offset by more normalized marketing expense. SG&A dollars were down $14.7 million compared to the second quarter of 2018, and we continue to expect that SG&A be down more than $30 million in 2019, driven by cost savings and store optimization initiatives. As a percentage of revenue, we expect SG&A to range from 26% to 28%.

Shifting back to the overall business, we expect consolidated gross profit to range from 32% to 34% for the remainder of the year. As a reminder that the manufacturing joint venture and seasonality will have a larger negative impact in the back half of 2019.



We ended the quarter with $96 million in cash and an undrawn revolver. Year-to-date free cash flow increased $18 million to $59 million. The increase was driven by favorable working capital changes, primarily due to an increase in accounts payable as result of the company's cash management efforts and the increase in accounts payable related to the establishment of the manufacturing joint venture. We expect free cash flow for 2019 to range from $90 million to $100 million.

Finally, I would like to take moment to discuss our debt and the progress we continue to make with our capital structure. In the last year, we have established two joint ventures and issued preferred shares to our partner, Harbin. These three transactions have enabled us to reduce our debt by $400 million or 32% in the last 12 months.

Additionally, during the second quarter, we reduced debt by an additional $34 million, repurchasing convertible note as part of our overall deleveraging strategy. Given the level of liquidity available and expected going forward as well, we were able to retire about $30 million in convertible debt for approximately $25 million. Selective repurchases at a discount to par is a prudent use of liquidity accretive to our stake holders and consistent with our intention to ultimately fully refinance this debt. We will consider other alternatives for the remaining balance in the upcoming weeks and months.

I also want to point out that when we received the first $100 million from Harbin in 2018, we applied a debt reduction in such a way that it eliminated the requirement to make term loan amortization payments in the future. As it relates to our preferred shares, we expect to continue to pay the preferred share dividend [in kind] at a conversation price of $5.35 per share. The convertible preferred stock is also now included in diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS calculations on an if-converted business.

However, we are pleased that despite monetizing these assets, we've been able to demonstrate both year-to-date EBITDA growth and increased free cash flow compared to the prior year, while continuing to earn income from joint ventures, which is recorded below operating income. As we look to the second half, we are encouraged by the results of our cost reduction initiatives and store optimization initiatives, which has helped to stabilize the bottom line of our core U.S. business. And look forward to continuing to aggressively work to refinance our overall capital structure.

Later today, we will post a presentation outlining our company's go forward strategy. Focusing on improving our capital structure and driving improved returns to our shareholders continues to be our highest priority. As such, we plan to discuss these materials in one-on-one sessions with key lenders and investors in the coming days and weeks. We are excited about the progress we have made thus far to stabilize the core business, and look forward to future growth opportunities.

Bob Summers

Good morning. Just a little more on the cadence of comp if you could, I guess, dig a little more into that. It sounds like you said specifically strengthened sequentially, you carried it into 3Q. I'd be curious if that's a positive number. And maybe within that talk about the categories that were strong and the ones that were weak? And then maybe just articulate why you try to change the go to market approach? What was the thought behind that and what you learned?

Ken Martindale

I'll start with that, Bob. First things first, heading into the second quarter, we made a strategic switch with one of the providers, the marketing provider, service providers that we have. And there was some transitional issues as we worked through that process. And it took us a little while to identify exactly what was occurring. But we took some action. Our partner took some action. We've seen quite a bit of aggression in June and it continues to strengthen in July. So, we think we've gotten past that. It was the right decision to make, it's just we faced a few transition issues as we switched providers.

We mentioned the mall traffic deceleration. We're taking a deeper look at that that's a couple of quarters in now and it has not rebounded. So that specifically, we're looking at a bunch of tactical stuff that we can do in the short-term to try and drive little additional traffic into those stores. But I think the real key here is, as you know, we've got pretty short lease triggers on many of these stores. And so we're going to take a closer look at the optimization model with all these mall stores, and we may see a few more of those mall stores hitting that optimization model.

E-com was another issue. And we talked the last couple quarters about some of the headwinds that we had with Amazon. Our team has spent a lot of time with them over the last six months put a lot of plans into place. And we feel pretty good about where that business is starting to head now. So you do think that that is, the strengthening that we're seeing in Amazon will continue. And GNC.com was really a onetime issue. There were some promotions that we ran last year when we looked at it that they just didn't make sense from a profitability perspective.

And with the focus that we've got right now on trying to improve the operating earnings in the U.S. Canada segment, we made the decision that we knew that there would be some headwinds from a comp perspective, but it was the right thing to do for the business. So when you have those all up, that's really what put pressure on the quarter from a comp perspective.

Tricia Tolivar

Bob, regarding some of the factors driving the performance, we saw a strong comps and performance supplements, which includes pre-workouts and largely driven by lift in our Beyond RAW category, so there was strength there. Additionally, we've seen strength in health and beauty. One of the new entrants there is a third party exclusive partner, Alani Nu, that has items included in that category that are attracting a new customer to our store, meaning female customers that haven't been in before. And additionally in health and beauty include some male testosterone and other categories that generally perform well for us.

Bob Summers

And then just digging back into the comments around mall, I think it's the most specific commentary you've had in a while. And if I'm hearing you right in that, the free standing, or stripper flattish, let's call it. I mean, you back into a number where the comp decline is anywhere between, cal it, 11% to 13%. You just made a comment that sounds like that traffic that pattern has been in place for a couple quarters now. I mean, as a group are those, those stores even EBITDA positive?

Tricia Tolivar

Bob, those stores are EBITDA positive and their operating performance is quite consistent with the strip centers, because they typically have larger volume, but certainly is something we want to watch. We're not seeing comps in the malls like you suggested. So, they are the highest single digit negative, mid to high single digit negative comp number. But is something what has shown a diversion from trends in the past few quarters and we're keeping a close eye on it. And luckily, our lease terms are short so we can take corrective actions pretty quickly.

Bob Summers

And then just real quick pivoting to the debt and the convert, and correct me if I'm wrong here. But I think the May 2020 pay down prior to whatever you did was 138 and change. It sounds like that's now down to 130 or 108 to avoid the springing aspect of that. Is that right roughly?



A - Tricia Tolivar

So we had $189 million in convert and we pay down approximately 30, bringing it down to about $159 million in converts outstanding that are due in August of 2020. But we'll trigger a springer in May of 2020 if those balances are not brought down to $50 million or below. But keep in mind we've got over $90 million of cash available on the balance sheet and $71 million to $81 million availability under -- liquidity under revolver. So we have more than enough cash to address them but we'll evaluate opportunities and options between now and then in the process.

Bob Summers

So I mean-- and the cash flow is nice and the liquidity seems good. And it seems like you were able to buy this at a discount. I mean, why not do more?

Tricia Tolivar

So we'll certainly continue to selectively evaluate opportunities and address the market over the next coming weeks and months.

Steph Wissink

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. We wanted unpack the gross margin a bit further. I know you talked about the occupancy levers and some of the mixed benefits that your guidance doesn't imply a pretty significant drop-off in the second half. I know there's some seasonality in there. But can you just walk us through potentially the bridge that you saw on the second quarter and then what components of the strength you expect to call away beyond the seasonality to get to that 32% to 34% for the full year?

Tricia Tolivar

So first thing I would call out is the impact of the manufacturing joint venture on gross profit itself. So in the third and fourth quarter, we anticipate and fully expect 80 basis points to 100 basis points of deleverage as it relates to that transaction. So effectively, we were able to make more profit on the sales prior to the joint venture. Now that joint venture is fully formed and we sold through all the inventory that we purchased at historical prices, they'll the negative impact to gross margin. So that's the biggest component of it.

The remainder there is driven by the seasonality in the business as we move forward. So I think the biggest call out is the margin impact related to the joint venture and then seasonality. And then lastly to a lesser extent, it will see a decline in occupancy benefit in the teams from a basis point perspective through the back half of the year as we had more closures in the back half of 2018. So there's less of an ability to show a continued occupancy reduction at the same magnitude as we did in the first half.

Steph Wissink

And is there anything that we need to take note of in the new lease accounting standards, I know you've been calling that out in your footnote. Anything with respect to occupancy benefits that we should note in the back half with respect to that change in accounting?

Tricia Tolivar

We adopted the standard at the beginning of the year. There is a positive impact as a result of the adoption, and now continue on an ongoing basis but there's no changes that have taken place or no anomalies in the results that we presented or expect in Q3 and Q4 related to that.

Steph Wissink

And then last one is just on bringing in new talent to really lead the vision behind the brand or the collection or portfolio brands. How should we think about the portability of some of your brand strategies and your digital asset investments across your retail and your wholesale businesses? Is that something that we should think about in the future as something you can leverage? Or do you really think about those two channels very distinctly, and are building marketing and brand programs distinctly for the two?

Ken Martindale

It's a great question. From the day that I walked into this business, it appeared to me that the strength, only the GNC brand but the product brands that we have, was really under leveraged. And we've been so busy working on a lot of the other issues that we haven't been able to spend as much time against as we would have liked to. But bringing Ryan in to really take charge of our brand is going to make a big difference. We're also doing some things structurally to build out greater capabilities to manage these brands. We do look at it from a holistic perspective though.

All of these different channels that we're building out work very well together. So when you think about it, our brand team is going to focus on working with, both the U.S. corporate and franchise teams, as well as the e-com team, as well as the international team and the wholesale team, to try and find ways to leverage these brands across all those channels. So as Ryan gets more engaged, he's starting his fourth week. He's already gotten really deeply into this. We're pretty excited about the ability that we have to leverage these brands further.

Q - Hale Holden

Just quickly, Tricia, I heard you mention particularly at the upper end of the 700 to 900 store closure range mostly related to mall closure or additional mall closures? I was wondering, on a pro forma basis when you're done with this. What do you think your mall exposure will be?

Tricia Tolivar

And that’s a great question. So, I think it could be likely that we'll reduce our mall count by a nearly half. So we've got a little over 800 malls today and over the long-term, we could bring that closer to 400 to 500.



Q - Hale Holden

And will you have additional cash costs in the second half of this year to exit more stores, or particularly upper end of that?



Tricia Tolivar

So keep in mind, the acceleration will happen over time, we'll be opportunistic and keep out the '19 but we do not expect any additional increases in costs as the vast majority of these leases we exit at the end of the lease term and have minimal costs related to those activities.

Damian Witkowski

Just stepping back and looking at the industry, I know that there your same store sales being negative. Can you just put it in the backdrop of an industry are the categories where you're competing, are they still growing? And if so who is taking majority of that share? Is it the mass channel or is it the online?

Ken Martindale

Damian, I think, depending on which category you're looking at. Obviously, they're all growing at different rates. But overall, the categories that we compete in are still fairly strong, both in the U.S. and globally. And I would tell you that nothing has really changed. We're seeing continued pressure obviously in mass, maybe expanded the product selection that they have over the last couple of years. And so, they are a more formidable force in many of the categories that we operate in.

And clearly, there is a lot more going on in e-commerce, and it's one of the reasons that we are so focused on building out our digital ecosystem, so that we can more effectively compete there. We're a bit behind the game right now, but we're excited about the technology improvements that we're making internally to put us in a position to compete more effectively online. So, it's pretty much the traditional guys that we've been talking about for the last few years. It's primarily common and mass.

Damian Witkowski

And I mean, your sense, does the mass channel still have a lot shelf space that they want to allocate to this? I mean, I guess they been -- are they actually allocating more and more shelf space, or is this they're just getting great velocity through the space they already have? Because it seems like they've done a lot over the last few years. At some point, you would think that they would just run out of space to allocate to this?



A - Ken Martindale

We're not seeing a tremendous increase in space allocation at this point. I think some of its running its course. All the mass players have traditionally been pretty strong in vitamins and a lot of the supplement areas. They're much newer in the sports. And I think customers overtime realize that they've got the product and start looking in shopping there. So I do expect that to mitigate overtime. But they are clearly a pretty strong force to continue to move forward.

I think one of the ways that we have to combat that is by driving innovation into our store. Most of the time what they are looking at a very commoditized products, a lot of the products are fairly late in their life stage with us. And so it's been coming upon us do more and more from an innovation prospective. We also see an opportunity to combat this by introducing more wholesale partners. The partnership with Dick's is very interesting to us. This is a consumers that in many cases isn't coming to GNC yet. We can introduce into brand and hopefully, overtime, they will shop now only at Dick's but also at GNC. So the landscape is changing. We have to change with it. We feel fairly well about how we're positioning ourselves to do it.



Q - Damian Witkowski

And are you seeing any noticeable variability geographically across the U.S. in terms of performance?

Ken Martindale

No, it's pretty consistent. I mean, you have the normal seasonality and weather stuff. But in general, we're not seeing any trends in one part of the country that are any different than anywhere else.



Q - Damian Witkowski

And then just remind me, what was the issue with Amazon? I understand the GNC.com running promos last year. And instead of lapping that and I wanted to do it. But what was the issue with Amazon.com?

Ken Martindale

Amazon is a different business, getting into the marketplace business is very, very different than running our own.com business. It has taken us a while. We started off very, very quickly. We ramped up quickly over the first year. And once we started lapping at it became a little more challenging for us to continue to grow it. And it's different, because we don't necessarily drive everything ourselves. We have to partner with the Amazon team. And it's just taken us a while to figure out how to do that more effectively.

Our team has been working really close with them. Over the last six months, but even more focused over the last two or three months. And we're seeing benefits by getting our team out there sitting down at the table with their team and doing a little bit better job planning, going forward. So we feel like we're in a better place with Amazon now to grow the business, going forward.



Q - Damian Witkowski

And just lastly very quickly, I mean, I think you said that 28% of your stores are in the malls. When you look at your franchisees, I think it's a much smaller percentage, right?

Ken Martindale

That's correct. They don't have any stores in the malls.

Ken Martindale

Thank you, Simon. Thanks everybody for joining us. We appreciate your ongoing interest. And we look forward to talking to you again another quarter. Have a great day.



