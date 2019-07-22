Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium

Between the 1.8% yield, 7-8% earnings growth, and 2.1% valuation multiple contraction, Waste Management is likely to return 6.7-7.7% annual total returns over the next decade.

Unfortunately, Waste Management's quality has been more than priced in and is trading at a 30% premium to fair value and a 24% premium to my target price.

Despite the risks, Waste Management operates in an industry necessary to the functioning of our society and boasts a respectable management team.

Having raised its dividend every year since going public in 2004, Waste Management is a Dividend Contender.

One of the primary factors that influences my investment decisions is the necessity of the goods or services a company provides to society.

A tenet of the free market is that when a company is able to consistently provide valuable goods or services to society, shareholders will inevitably reap the benefits.

One such company that provides valuable services to society is Waste Management (WM).

With about two thirds of the nearly 6 pounds of trash the average American produces in a day not being recycled, there is a massive need for the services that Waste Management provides.

I'll be discussing the dividend growth and safety profile of Waste Management, the company's fundamentals (i.e. balance sheet strength and management), and the current stock price with relation to the fair value that I will also determine.

I'll wrap it up by offering my prediction on the likely average annual total returns of an investment in Waste Management over the next decade and my desired entry price.

A Safe Dividend With Moderate Growth Prospects

It's important for dividend growth investors to consider the dividend safety and growth profile of a company's dividend. A stable dividend growth portfolio is built upon a foundation of companies that offer both dividend safety and dividend growth.

To evaluate dividend safety, we'll use the EPS payout ratio and FCF payout ratio.

During its last fiscal year, Waste Management generated diluted EPS of $4.20 against dividends per share of $1.86, for an EPS payout ratio of 44.3%.

Waste Management reaffirmed its guidance of $4.28-4.38 back in April when it announced first quarter earnings. Given that the company is slated to pay out $2.05 in dividends during 2019, this equates to a payout ratio of 47.3% using the midpoint EPS figure.

According to page 62 of its most recent 10-K, Waste Management generated operating cash flow of $3.570 billion against capital expenditures of $1.694 billion, for total FCF of $1.876 billion. When we consider that the company paid $802 million in dividends during that same time, this comes out to a FCF payout ratio of 42.8%.

Similar to the EPS payout ratio, Waste Management's FCF payout will increase a bit from last year to this year.

Overall, the payout ratios are ideal. Waste Management is retaining plenty of cash flow to reinvest into its operations in order to expand and continue delivering dividend increases to its shareholders.

Now that we've that established Simply Safe Dividends and I agree that Waste Management's dividend is clearly safe for the foreseeable future, we'll now delve into the dividend growth consideration of an investment in the company.

While the growth rate of Waste Management's dividend is well into the double digits since going public in 2004, that obviously won't continue given the scale of the company. The continuation of the 5 year DGR of 6% seems to be too pessimistic and while the most recent dividend increase of 10% seems a bit high to expect in the future, I do believe it's reasonable to conclude that dividend growth will roughly track earnings growth.

When we consider that Yahoo Finance and Nasdaq are both forecasting for 8.6% EPS growth over the next 5 years, I believe dividend increases of 7-8% over the next few years are a realistic expectation.

Next, we'll delve into why analysts are expecting high-single-digit earnings growth from Waste Management in the years ahead.

A Necessary Industry, Reasonably Strong Balance Sheet, And A Steady Management Team

Waste Management possesses the largest network of recycling facilities, landfills, transfer stations, and processing plants on the North American continent (according to page 3 of the company's most recent 10-K). The company owns and operates about 250 landfill sites and over 300 transfer stations, and has over 20 million customers. Waste Management makes money in a number of ways including collecting waste, processing waste, transporting waste, disposing waste, and storing waste.

The company operates in the following five business segments:

Collection: According to page 4 of the most recent 10-K, this segment involves picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a recycling station. The segment accounted for 54% of revenues in its previous fiscal year.

Transfer: According to page 5 of the most recent 10-K, this segment deposits waste at transfer stations. The solid waste is then consolidated and compacted to reduce the volume and increase the density of the waste and transported by transfer trucks or by rail to disposal sites. The segment accounted for 10% of revenue in 2018.

Landfill: According to pages 4-5 of the most recent 10-K, this segment is the main depository for solid waste in North America. This segment accounted for 20% of revenue in 2018.

Recycling: According to pages 5-6 of the most recent 10-K, this segment provides communities and businesses with an alternative to traditional landfill disposal and support the company's strategic goals to extract value from the materials the company manages. The segment accounted for 7% of revenue in 2018.

Other: According to pages 6-7 of the most recent 10-K, this segment provides centralized customer service, billing, and management of accounts to streamline the administration of customers multiple locations' waste management needs. The segment accounted for the remaining 9% of revenue in 2018.

Overall, 41% of customer revenue originated from commercial customers, 29% originated from industrial customers, 26% originated from residential customers, and the remaining 4% was from other customers.

Commercial customers generally have 3 year service agreements, residential and municipal customers generally have 3-10 year service agreements and 65% of residential is index driven, and industrial customers generally are charged monthly rental and/or per haul fees. These types of contracts are very favorable to the company and ensure its revenues remain more stable through all economic conditions than most other companies in other industries.

Now that we have a better understanding of how Waste Management generates its revenues and its profits and the necessity of the services the company provides to its customers, we'll delve into the growth story.

The acquisition of Advanced Disposal Services for $4.9 billion will add 3 million new customers to the company's base, primarily in the Eastern half of the United States, which will drive meaningful growth in the future. The $100 million in expected synergies and high quality customer base mean that Waste Management is expecting this transaction to be immediately accretive to the company.

The company is also taking the necessary steps to bolster its recycling business, which will experience meaningful growth in the years ahead as residential customers, industrial customers, and commercial customers all seek to reduce their environmental footprint.

By reducing the carbon footprint of the company and investing in recycling innovations, I believe the company is adequately preparing for the transition into alternative methods of waste disposal.

In addition to the necessity of waste management services, Waste Management possesses a balance sheet that is fairly strong. I wouldn't necessarily consider it to be a flawless balance sheet, but the interest coverage ratio of just over 6 (calculated from data on page 61 of Waste Management's most recent 10-K) is good enough for investment grade credit ratings of A- from S&P, BBB+ from Fitch, and Baa1 from Moody's on the company's recent $4 billion offering on senior notes.

Finally, leading the implementation of Waste Management's vision is an experienced management team.

Leading the management team is President and CEO James Fish Jr. Mr. Fish joined Waste Management in 2001 and prior to becoming CEO in 2016, Mr. Fish was CFO of Waste Management since 2012. He has held positions throughout most levels of the company and it is for this reason, I believe Mr. Fish possesses a fundamental understanding of the company, and what will drive the company's future growth.

The COO John Morris Jr. has been with Waste Management for over 20 years and like Mr. Fish, has held a variety of positions, ranging from market area general manager of NYC to senior vice president of field operations.

Rounding out the three positions key to Waste Management is the CFO Devina Rankin. Rankin has been with the company since 2002 and has also served in a number of positions during her time with the company, including assistant treasurer and treasurer.

When we take into consideration that three of the major executives of Waste Management have been with the company for an average of around two decades, it seems reasonable to assert that these executives have an understanding necessary to guiding the company in the right direction.

Between the necessary services the company provides to society, the reasonably strong balance sheet, and a qualified management team, I believe Waste Management will be able to continue to enrich its shareholders in the years ahead.

Risks To Consider

While Waste Management is a high quality company and the largest company in its industry, that doesn't mean it isn't exposed to its fair share of risks.

The first risk facing the company is that customers have become more environmentally conscious in the past few years, increasingly diverting waste to alternatives to landfill disposal such as recycling and composting, while also working to reduce the amount of waste they produce (pages 19-20 of the company's most recent 10-K).

Because these events will reduce the amount of waste going to landfills, this decreasing demand for landfills could result in a decrease in the prices that landfills are able to charge customers, which would negatively impact Waste Management's financial results.

Although this shift is more of a secular and long-term trend that the company should easily be able to adapt to in the years ahead by acquiring companies at the cutting edge of the industry, it's still worth noting that adapting to a changing industry landscape to stay relevant does require significant investment, which may weigh on dividend growth at some point.

As a company that is subject to environmental, health, and safety laws and regulations, Waste Management is exposed to the risk of notable environmental liabilities in the treatment, storage, transfer, and disposal of waste materials (pages 20-21 of the company's most recent 10-K). Any damage to the company's properties or to the property of other landowners resulting from a mishandling of materials could lead to significant lawsuits and penalties against the company.

Waste Management regularly uses its brand to attract customers and to drive financial results (page 20 of the company's most recent 10-K). Besides the immediate monetary impact of a major environmental disaster, Waste Management's powerful brand would also suffer a blow, resulting in a less favorable opinion of the company and its brand. This could reduce the demand for the company's services and increase the need to allocate resources to rebuild and restore the company's brand.

Adding to the risk of environmental disaster is the fact that the cost for environmental liability insurance is rather high and Waste Management opts to generally maintain its coverage at the statutory minimum (page 24 of the company's most recent 10-K). In the likely event that a major environmental disaster exceeds the amount, Waste Management would be on the hook to pay that amount, which could negatively impact liquidity.

Yet another risk to Waste Management is that the waste produced by Americans is somewhat dependent upon the overall state of the economy (page 21 of the company's most recent 10-K). When the economy enters into a recession, consumer confidence generally declines. Because consumer confidence and consumer spending are positively correlated, a decrease in consumer confidence will also result in a decrease in consumer spending. This explains why waste volumes decline in a recession.

A decline in waste volumes results in increased pricing pressure, customer turnover, and a reduction in customers' waste service needs. Waste Management's costs to run its collection routes remain roughly the same, while the decreased demand for the company's services and increased pricing pressures would contribute to a sharp decline in the company's margins in the midst of a recession.

As a company that is highly dependent upon the collection business for its revenue, it's important to note that shortages in diesel supply or increases in the price of diesel can have a materially negative impact on Waste Management's financial results (page 22 of the company's most recent 10-K).

While the above risks are certainly not the only risks associated with an investment in Waste Management, I believe they are among the key risks that both prospective and current investors in Waste Management would be prudent to consider. I would refer interested readers to pages 15-27 of the company's most recent 10-K for a more complete listing of the risks facing Waste Management.

A High-Quality Company Trading At A Moderate Premium

Since we've established that Waste Management is the clear leader in an industry that is fundamental to our health and well-being as a society, we'll now be discussing the valuation aspect of an investment in Waste Management.

The first valuation metric we'll use to arrive at a fair value for Waste Management is the 5 year average dividend yield.

Per Simply Safe Dividends, Waste Management's current yield of 1.76% is well significantly below its 5 year average yield of 2.35%.

If we assume a reversion to a yield just a bit below the 5 year average at 2.25% and a fair value of $91.11 a share, this would imply that shares of Waste Management are trading at a 28.3% premium to fair value and pose 22.0% downside from the current share price of $116.88 (as of July 19, 2019).

The next valuation metric we'll examine is the 13 year median TTM PE ratio.

According to Gurufocus, Waste Management's TTM PE ratio of 26.79 is well above the 13 year median of 19.51.

Assuming a reversion to a TTM PE ratio of 20 and a fair value of $87.26 a share, Waste Management is trading at a 34.0% premium to fair value and poses 25.3% downside from its current price.

The final valuation method we'll use to determine Waste Management's fair value is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is simply the annualized dividend per share. In the case of Waste Management, that amount is currently $2.05.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is an investor's required rate of return. For the intent of this calculation, I'll use a 10% required rate of return as that is historically a bit above the broader market's average over the long-term.

The final input into the DDM is the dividend growth rate, which is also the most difficult input into the DDM.

When I take into consideration that Waste Management's payout ratio will likely expand a bit to around 50% over the long-term and that the company stands a decent probability of delivering 7-8% earnings growth over the long-term, I believe that a 7.75% long-term dividend growth rate is a reasonable growth assumption.

This gives us a fair value of $91.11 a share yet again, which indicates shares of Waste Management are trading at a 28.3% premium to fair value and pose 22.0% downside from their current price.

When we average the three fair values, we arrive at a fair value of $89.83 a share. This implies that shares of Waste Management are trading at a 30.1% premium to fair value and pose 23.1% downside from the current price.

Summary: There Is A Time To Buy Waste Management, But It's Not Now

Waste Management is the leader of its industry. This superiority over its competitors has allowed the company to raise its dividend every year since going public in 2004, and there's no reason to believe that won't continue for many years to come.

Although the company is dependent upon economic spending to drive US consumption and the longer term trend of consumers/businesses working to reduce the amount of waste they produce is a bit of a headwind for the company, I am confident that Waste Management will be able to adapt to the changing business environment.

The truth of the matter is that the price we pay for an investment is paramount (which is why it is one of my most important investment considerations), and it explains how an investor at one price point can fare much better or worse than the next at a different price point.

Unfortunately, Waste Management is trading at far too lofty of a price to offer a satisfactory combination of yield and growth in my opinion. I would be willing to justify a 5% premium to fair value for Waste Management because companies of its quality rarely trade precisely at fair value or below it and the target price is far more likely to occur than the actual fair value.

Between the 1.8% yield, 7-8% earnings growth, and 2.1% valuation multiple contraction, Waste Management is likely to return 6.7-7.7% annual total returns over the next decade.

At a more reasonable entry price of $94.32 a share, Waste Management would offer investors a 2.2% yield, 7-8% earnings growth, and a roughly static valuation multiple. This would equate to average annual total returns of 9.2-10.2% over the next decade, which I believe is satisfactory given the company's status as the leader of its industry.

