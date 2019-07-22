Earnings Analysis | Services | Canada

Canadian National Earnings Preview

|
About: Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)
by: Shock Exchange
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Shock Exchange
Long/short equity, long only, short only, special situations
Marketplace
Shocking The Street
Summary

CNI reports earnings Tuesday.

The company has been buoyed by rising rail traffic and price increases.

Its scale could offset the deterioration in its operating ratio.

I rate CNI a hold into earnings.

Source: Canadian National

Canadian National (CNI) reports quarterly earnings July 23rd. Analysts expect revenue of $3.01 billion and EPS of $1.26. The revenue estimate implies high-single-digit growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the