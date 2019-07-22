Canadian National Earnings Preview
About: Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)
by: Shock Exchange
Summary
CNI reports earnings Tuesday.
The company has been buoyed by rising rail traffic and price increases.
Its scale could offset the deterioration in its operating ratio.
I rate CNI a hold into earnings.
Canadian National (CNI) reports quarterly earnings July 23rd. Analysts expect revenue of $3.01 billion and EPS of $1.26. The revenue estimate implies high-single-digit growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the