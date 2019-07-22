American Express Is Attractive But Not A Buy Here

The company is more sensitive than others in the space due to actually holding the balances.

Photo Source

American Express (AXP) shares have rebounded from lows to new highs along with the rest of the market. Investors were offered a chance to pick up some shares in the December sell off but now have to decide if shares are still worth buying. While the company usually only approves those with higher credit ratings, it has been expanding into lower brackets to acquire growth. Naturally, there are only so many affluent customers for the company to reach, so this was inevitable. The problem with this becomes that the company is more at risk during an economic downturn due to not only being a payments processor but a financial institution that owns the loans it makes. Thus, American Express may not be the type of risk asset every investor should own.

Performance

As we look at American Express's performance, we see the company has been able to continue its growth path forward.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Earnings rose 12.5% and net income rose 9%, thanks in part to to higher revenues, lower taxes and also reduced shares outstanding. We can see top-line growth was strong as well with revenue growing 8.3% year over year. When excluding foreign currency headwinds, the company actually saw net revenue growth of 10%. Safe to say consumers have continued to spend well, and despite the competitive environment currently from other credit cards, the company is able to continue to keep consumers using their cards.

The company gave guidance for 2019 to be between $7.85 and $8.35. It will be interesting to see where results land when the company reports in the coming quarters as fears of a slowing economy may effect results. Based on current share price, the stock seems inexpensive from a P/E level.

The company did recognize higher expenses in regards to greater rewards. This has become a greater concern but also a greater source of growth for the company. After years of being a premier access type of credit source, the company realized that cash back and points rewards of greater levels were quickly enticing many of its members. The company has since fought back by increasing its rewards offerings, but it has come at a cost. In fact, the company had about $9.2 billion in rewards cost from Q2 2017 to Q2 2018. More on that here. In the most recent quarter the company saw this cost rise to $2.7 billion. The cost of keeping members happy is certainly rising just as fast as its user growth is. Provisions for losses were $861 million, up 7 percent from $806 million a year ago. The increase reflected higher net lending write-offs driven by loan growth.

The growth of business continues to be strong but is coming down a bit.

Source: Earning Slides

This is a trend investors should keep an eye on as any further decline could signal trouble ahead. However, high single digit growth is still attractive.

This helped to contribute to the larger loan balance the company holds.

Source: Earnings Slides

This is helpful to boost the company's future earnings as the balances are expected to continue to grow.

However, is the company taking on more risk with this growing loan balance?

Source: Earnings slides

As we can see the net write off rate has risen slightly, but the past due balance is staying steady. This means the company has still been relatively conservative with who it is letting borrow.

A notable point is the reduction in shares of about 26 million year over year and the company just announced a raise in the dividend as well. The new quarterly dividend will come in at $0.43 which is a 10% increase over the prior dividend.

Needless to say, we should continue to see American Express impress us with performance so long as the consumer is doing well. What is more important is to note that versus competition, their revenue is a bit less economically sensitive. With higher credit quality customers, the company is likely to experience less weakness and an earlier rebound in a downturn. It also does not have a debit card portfolio which would become under pressure should consumers spend less from their bank account instead of growing their credit card balances. This makes the revenue stream a bit less diverse but more stable in the event of a recession, in my opinion.

Valuation

Currently, American Express shares are cheaper than that of its peers.

Data by YCharts

As we can see AXP has a lower forward P/E than its peers, excluding Discover (DFS). Discover actually operates a similar business model to American Express but usually lends to more risky clients. AXP also has an above-average yield. It is important to recognize the Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) carry less risk as they are merely a payments processor and not the actual one holding the balance. This is why Discover and American Express probably trade at lower P/E ratios and always have.

We can see that now may be a better time than in the last 5 years to purchase shares based on the metrics below.

Source: Morningstar

The P/S, PEG, and P/CF, and forward P/E ratio all are above the average we have seen in the last few years. The earnings yield is actually a bit below average as well. This suggests that shares may have more downside risk than upside potential as they already trade above historical norms.

Lastly, taking a look at the history of the yield, we can see if the shares offer a higher-than-average yield. This often is a signal if shares are oversold.

Source: YieldChart

The yield now is 1.3%, which is slightly above average. We can see that anything above 1.25% is above average for American Express shares. However, there have been times where it rises to above 2%, meaning opportunity could still present itself in the future. Thanks to the dividend hike it now is trading with an above average yield once again.

The company continues its streak, marking the 8th year of dividend increases.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This should leave long-term investors confident that their yield on cost will rise over time, perhaps creating a more compelling yield.

Conclusion

American Express is certainly a great company, but with the recent run up it appears share are expensive. I like to buy shares when they are trading below the 5-year averages. If a recession is near, then we could see shares go ahead and trade below the average for some time. I do believe the company is safe due to the strict standards of CCAR by the Federal Reserve, but it would still pressure shares downward. At this time, I prefer to own shares closer to 10-11x earnings for a larger margin of safety and would like to see the company continue to grow top line close to double digits like its peers. The continuing pressure from competitors for rewards may drive margins down and make American Express eager to further access lower quality credit, which is something to keep an eye on. For investors who have a long term time horizon, perhaps starting a small position on the next market tumble would be ideal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.