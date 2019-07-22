Camping World Holdings: Avoid

While leaders in the Wholesale-Automobile industry group have put up strong performance thus far this year, including Lithia Motors (LAD) and Carmax (KMX), Camping World Holdings (CWH) has been the one dud - and by a significant margin. The stock is down 7% for the year vs. the industry group's 25% gain, and this dismal performance should not be surprising to shareholders. Not only has the RV market faced material headwinds from a demand standpoint, but the company has seen significant revenue deceleration and fiascos surrounding the company, which hasn't helped matters. A few analysts have stuck their neck out, remaining extremely bullish, and stating that the worst is over, but I would strongly disagree. While there is absolutely no question that Camping World Holdings stock could stage an oversold rally to clear out some weak handed shorts, I believe this would be an opportunity to investors holding the stock to exit at a profit or narrower losses. I would consider any sharp rallies that cannot reclaim the $15.00 level to be noise simply, and bounces within a bear market.

(Source: RVIA.Org)

There is no disputing that Camping World Holdings has suffered from the weakness in RV demand the past year, but they certainly haven't helped themselves either by staying in the news. From accusations of previous insider trading brought about in late April to the most recent news of a lawsuit against CEO Marcus Lemonis in July for their enormous flag on their North Carolina property out of city ordinance. While I applaud his unwavering stance when it comes to patriotism, it would be nice to stay out of the news for negative reasons, regardless if they're trivial in the latter case. On the growth front, though, the company's revenue growth rates leave a lot to be desired. Camping World Holdings's revenue growth rates have tumbled from a two-quarter average of 22.5% in Q3 2017 to a two-quarter average of 6% in the most recent quarter. If the company's revenue estimates come in where analysts are currently pegging them for Q2 2019, this two-quarter average will slide further to 1% at the end of Q2 2019. I use a two-quarter average of revenue growth to smooth out any discrepancies over a single quarter and to define the trend in revenue growth rates more accurately.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Looking at the above chart I've built of two-quarter average revenue growth rates, the clear deceleration in growth should be very obvious. This is a significant negative development for the company as growth in sales has basically fallen off a cliff. Whether this is at the expense of the weak demand in RV's the past year is irrelevant, and should not be discounted. To discount this based on the demand headwinds would be like discounting a significant slow-down in Apple's (AAPL) revenue growth if smartphone demand began to unravel. If anything, the fact that it's a macro headwind for the industry is a negative sign as there's very little the company can do to change this.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we examine annual earnings per share, there's also a lot left to be desired here. Earnings per share topped in FY-2016 at $2.38, and we are expected to see this number nearly halved based on current FY-2019 estimates for $1.23. While forward estimates for FY-2020 are showing a tremendous jump of 43% off of this low at $1.23, I do not see this anticipated 43% jump in earnings per share growth to be material. The reason is that this 43% jump is only coming after earnings per share have fallen 50% from their highs ($2.38 down to $1.23). While it's a minor silver lining that at least we are seeing a pause from the new lows in annual EPS, this jump (if the company can deliver) will do nothing to change the current trend.

(Source: Company Filings, 10-Q)

Nearly 70% of Camping World Holding's revenue comes from RV sales, and the trend is not in their favor as of the most recent reported quarter. While the company highlighted the positives and the areas of minor growth in other segments, their dominant revenue driver is seeing a material slowdown as of their Q1 results.

Based on the above deceleration in quarterly revenue growth, and the fact that we continue to see headwinds from an RV demand standpoint, I do not see Camping World Holdings as an attractive opportunity here. While earnings per share may be able to bounce back in FY-2020 after likely putting in a new low for this year, this jump from $1.23 to $1.76 expected for FY-2020 is unlikely to be sustainable unless revenue growth rates also turn higher.

So is there any good news on the horizon?

The good news we did get from the most recent quarterly call is the new partnership with Amazon (AMZN). We only got some minor color on this, but it was discussed as a pretty decent win for the company. The slight negative embedded in this, however, is that it may contribute to the trend of margin compression we've seen over the past few quarters. As we can see from the below chart, their gross profit margin has been declining over the past year quarters by nearly 100 basis points already. For now, it's far too early to speculate on to what extent this partnership will help Camping World grow its top line.

(Source: Zacks.com)

Camping World Holdings has discussed they are trying to turn things around and are open to closing underperforming stores and reducing SG&A, but they are quite leveraged at a time when their main revenue driver does not see the demand it did previously. Whether this is a one to two-quarter slowdown remains to be seen, but the May numbers suggest that this slowdown in demand is persisting for now. The company remains very high-risk from a fundamental standpoint, and I have a hard time sticking my neck out on an industry laggard when there is no sign of a turnaround yet. Turnaround stories with low leverage can be less painful and less risky, but this is not the case here.

If we look at the technicals, there are lots of things to dislike here as well. The stock continues to trade in an intermediate downtrend despite the S&P-500 (SPY) in a clear uptrend, and it's now a stone's throw away from breaking its current base. The stock has been building a base between $10.00 and $16.00 for the majority of 2019 and is testing the lows of that base for the third time. Triple bottoms rarely hold, so the more tests we see of this $11.00 area, the more negative this is.

Also, the stock remains below a declining 40-week moving average, which places the stock in the bottom 5% of the strongest stocks on the US Market. Generally, when I am shopping for new long ideas, I want to be buying stocks in the top 35%, not the bottom 5%.

(Source: TC2000.com)

On a daily chart, we can see that the 200-day moving average is declining and meeting up with current resistance at $15.25. I would expect any sharp rallies over the next couple of months to fail at this area, and they would provide opportunities to exit the stock into strength. The reason for this is that even 30% - 40% rallies towards this $15.25 area would still leave the stock in an intermediate downtrend. This means that these would just represent bear market rallies and these are rarely sustainable long-term. As Paul Tudor Jones has famously stated:

My metric for everything I look at is the 200-day moving average of closing prices. I’ve seen too many things go to zero, stocks and commodities. The whole trick in investing is: 'How do I keep from losing everything?' If you use the 200-day moving average rule, then you get out. You play defense, and you get out.

(Source: TrendFollowing.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Given the fact that Camping World Holdings' fundamental and technical picture remains bleak, I see the stock as an avoid until at least one of these things turns around significantly. Investors are going to want to see the company's revenue growth rates flip back to positive and into the high single-digit area for two consecutive quarters to suggest there's a turnaround in place. If the company cannot at least meet its revenue estimates for Q2 of $1.46 billion, I would not be surprised to see new lows here.

While there is always the possibility that stocks in bear markets can see violent reversals to shake out weak shorts, I do not see the reward present to make bottom-fishing here worthwhile. If I were holding Camping World Holdings, I would be using any 25%+ rallies to exit my position. The fact that the company has the weakest earning trend in its sector and has been unable to even hold its ground despite the market's powerful bounce off its December lows suggests it is not a stock worth owning. If a stock cannot tread water even in a rising market, it's going to have a really difficult time staying afloat in a falling market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.