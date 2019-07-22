Intuitive Surgical: Minimally Invasive Surgery Leader, Minimal Appeal

I like the prospects, yet truly believe that investors have been becoming a bit too optimistic on the risk-reward in the intermediate time frames.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) has been one of the greatest, long-term value creators in the medtech space with arguably rosy prospects. Despite the great historical track record and promise of the business, I feel that investors have been extrapolating rosy prospects a bit too much, awarding a too high valuation to the business to see an appealing risk-reward from here onward.

An Overview Of The Business

Intuitive Surgical is best known from its da Vinci system as total revenues recognised in the final quarter of 2018 broke the billion dollar mark, with revenues for all of the year coming in just above the $3.7 billion mark.

By now more than half of sales are generated from instruments and accessories, some $1.96 billion in total. System sales totalled $1.13 billion and service revenues amounted to $635 million. Revenue growth of 19% for the year was steady and continues to be very resilient, as has been the case for many years now.

The company is very profitable with operating margins equal to 32.2% of sales, down 170 basis points from the year before, mostly because of higher R&D expenses among others, although we can question if that is a bad thing, arguably not if the money is well spent. Thanks to quite high interest income and a modest 12% tax rate, net earnings totalled $1.12 billion, or $9.49 per share.

The company traditionally operates with a rock-solid balance sheet which contains $4.83 billion in cash, equivalents and investments. With 119 million shares outstanding at the end of 2018, net cash holdings amount to $40 per share, equivalent to nearly 10% of the share price of $460 at the start of the year. Backing out net cash, I peg operating asset valuation at $420 per share, or 44 times trailing earnings. Despite guiding for 13-17% procedure growth for 2019, and having a track record of guiding conservatively, it is needless to say that multiples are quite elevated. This is certainly the case as net earnings are in part inflated by net interest income, which boosts reported earnings, but we have excluded this in the operating asset valuation.

2019, Solid So Far

Following the release of the 2018 results, good news kept rolling in as the company obtained FDA approval for its two other procedures. This includes clearance for Ion endoluminal system to enable minimally invasive biopsy in the peripheral lung used in treating lung cancer. A month later, in March, clearance was obtained for the da Vinci using certain transoral otolaryngology procedures.

First-quarter revenue growth, as reported in April, was not that great as investors were not impressed with a 15% revenue growth. Shipments rose by 27% to 235 systems for a global installed base in excess of 5,000. Despite the solid increase in sales, the $2.56 per share earnings per share number is not that impressive, up just 12 cents from the year before. A key reason for the lack of earnings growth is the fact that R&D expenses jumped by 51% to $144 million, thereby approaching 15% of sales, which should bode well for future growth, but hurts earnings growth in the meantime as is the practice of more systems being on leases than being sold upfront.

In July the company announced some vertical integration as it bought Schölly Fiberoptic's robotic endoscope business. With the integration of the robotic endoscope manufacturing line in Germany and a repair site in the US, the company will add about 200 FTEs and vertically integrate the business while making sure that visualisation, a key pillar of the business, is brought in-house. Both companies have been closely intertwined in their success, having done business for two decades already. The entire business of Schölly employs 900 and generated EUR 150 million in sales, of which roughly a quarter will be transferred to Intuitive, marking a true bolt-on deal of course.

What Now?

Second-quarter results have been quite comforting with revenue growth totalling 21% as sales hit $1.10 billion. Shipments of machines were up 24% to 273 as procedure growth was up by 17%. R&D expenses were down slightly on a sequential basis, as part of this was undoubtedly driven by the Q1 approvals rolling in from the FDA which involved additional R&D expenses, resulting in earnings improving to $2.67 per share, up comfortably from the $2.15 per share reported last year. By now net cash holdings of $5.15 billion have risen to $43 per share.

With shares up to $528 at the moment of writing, and operating assets thus trading at $485 per share, the multiples are very elevated with earnings power at around $10-11 per share (even including some net interest income). Reality is that a roughly $60 billion equity valuation and $55 billion enterprise value look expensive at around 12-13 times sales, given the current pace of growth. On the other hand, we have to recognise the steady growth trajectory and very steep margins.

Obviously, these are very elevated multiples, yet the potential of the business is that of continued dominance of a rapid increase in the addressable market for surgery and notably that of robotic (assisted) minimally invasive surgeries, as the concept is really resonating with the entire ecosystem, providing real benefits in terms of effectiveness, duration of procedures, and thus costs as well.

I realise that while I have continued to follow the business, the last official article on the company is over five years ago, dating back to January of 2014. Shares traded at $150 at the time and ever since have more than tripled; in fact having increased by a factor of 3.5 times, That works down to a compounded annual growth rate in excess of 25%. The company was a $2.3 billion revenue base at the time and has seen revenues rise to $3.7 billion in 2018, and in excess of $4 billion this year. Truth of the matter is that shares traded at 20 times earnings at the time, which is back in early 2014, as most of the returns came from the fact that multiples attached to the business have risen to >40 times, with actual growth explaining just a minor part of the huge rise in the share price. Warning letters by the FDA at the time and concerns about the cost efficiency of the procedures have retreated as continued growth has resulted in multiple inflation.

In hindsight, my neutral stance on the business at 20 times earnings was too conservative with revenue growth down to mid single digits amidst uncertainty from regulatory agencies and other players in the ecosystem as well. That said I recognised the leading position of the company and robotics as the stock was actually dead money for most of 2014 and 2015. This was followed by the bull market with sales tripling in the time frame of just two years, as I find it fairly easy to sell that the current valuation does not offer a compelling risk-reward scenario.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.