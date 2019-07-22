This is a special contribution article by Prof. Grant Henning based on his published research on the BLM technical theory. The model, his trailing stop-loss approach, and comments are expressly based on his own proprietary methodology and forecasts in the references below.

Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks for Week 30 of 2019 - 7/22-7/26

The Bounce/Lag Momentum algorithm continues to be an effective stock-picking guide. It is essentially a numerical derivative of the ratio of the percentage bounce from the 52-week low to the percentage lag from the 52-week high. As such, it is a sensitive positive momentum measure that works well to identify stocks that are within the upper half of their momentum trajectory. Because they are often well into their momentum cycle, it is necessary to watch them closely for sudden reversals. Stop-loss orders may be useful for this purpose. On average, however, these stocks continue to show upward momentum. It is also useful to enhance bounce/lag ratio scores with money-flow index scores to sharpen timing of purchases and sales.

Bear in mind that there is much more to successful trading than merely picking good stocks. I suspect that finding good stocks is only about 40% of possible success in equities trading. The remaining 60% is determined by money management and capital preservation. Decisions about entry and exit points and how long to hold a position are especially important. In today's volatile marketplace, "buy-and-hold" strategies are unlikely to be successful. Therefore, although I am offering weekly stock picks, this should not be interpreted as a recommendation necessarily to buy all of these stocks, nor to hold the stocks for an entire week.

In these updates I explore opportunities in three areas: individual high-momentum stocks, leveraged Dow 30 and FANG stocks, and leveraged exchange-traded funds. This is analogous to fishing for the largest fish in three adjacent ponds simultaneously. This past week leveraged Dow 30 and Fang stocks afforded the best returns of these three approaches, unless the individual high-momentum stocks were also fully margined.

Performance of Last Week's Picks

Last week's five BLM stock picks gained an estimated overall average of 4.77% on the week. However, as the table below illustrates, this positive performance was possible only by using 2% trailing stop-loss orders. Otherwise, the overall averages showed a loss of 1.40% for the week. This outcome shows the practical advantage of trailing stop-loss orders. During the same week, the S&P 500 Index lost 1.23%.

Stock Symbols - Last Week 28 Weekly Gain (Loss) Weekly Gain (Loss) with 2% Stop-Loss* Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) (12.81%) 1.10% Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) (1.15%) 7.69% PaySign, Inc. (PAYS) 8.76% 13.81% Impinj, Inc. (PI) (0.17%) (0.06%) Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) (1.61%) 1.30% Average (1.40%) 4.77%

*Use of 2% trailing stop-loss orders is a personal trading-style decision with the advantage of preventing large losses and the disadvantages of triggering premature sales and increased portfolio turnover. In my personal trading style, I tend to err on the side of caution by preferring to suffer a small loss and to repurchase the same stock later, rather than to suffer a large loss if the stock falls and does not return. Note that this is just a matter of personal trading style, and it does not work well at all times with all stocks for all persons.

Another reason for considering stop-loss orders for these picks is that they all have already had big momentum moves and are somewhat "long in the tooth." The BLM method identifies stocks with positive momentum only after they approach their 52-week highs. Thus, they are often vulnerable to sudden downturns, and then capital preservation becomes a more serious issue than with picks made using other trading strategies. High-momentum stocks are subject to more volatile price swings than low-momentum stocks. The Dow 30 and FANG stocks, as reported below, due to large capitalization, tend to be less volatile than the high-momentum picks. Thus, there is often less need to use trailing stop-loss orders with them, and consequently they involve less portfolio turnover.

Please bear in mind that I do not hold positions in all of these BLM-identified stocks. Therefore, although weekly performance of the stocks from Friday close to Friday close is a matter of record, performance with trailing stops must necessarily be estimated. This is a difficult process because of two facts of life. One of these facts is "slippage"; i.e., the fact that the price at which an order is placed is not necessarily the price at which it will be executed. The other fact is that we have to deal with after-hours and pre-market trading, and intra-day volatility. News events and block trades with low liquidity can move stock prices massively between sessions. Because of this, it is not always possible to make a suitable entry purchase on Monday mornings. Therefore, in calculating the estimated gains with stop-losses, I have gone to using the mid-range trading point on Mondays as the point of entry and the point which is 2% below the weekly trading high as the point of exit. These prices can be found as part of the historical record presented at Yahoo Finance.

Remember also that the picks offered here represent a weekly snapshot of stock opportunities in motion. Because I perform analyses and trade daily, I often find picks that run their course during the week and are no longer viable at the weekly report time. Trading stocks is analogous to shooting an arrow at a moving target. Also, because I frequently enter trading positions not viable at the time of this weekly report, my personal trading results tend to exceed the recorded performances of these weekly picks.

Comparative BLM/S&P 500 Performance through 29 Weeks of 2019

Bounce/Lag Momentum +118.33% YTD

As you can see in the above chart, where the vertical y-ordinate represents percentage gain and the horizontal x-axis depicts number of weeks, the estimated average performance of the Bounce/Lag Momentum stock picks is greater than six times the performance of the S&P 500 Index. BLM 25-week estimated composite gains of 118.33% compare favorably with S&P 500 composite gains of 19.48% and have exceeded my strategic objective of 10% per month. While past performance is no guarantee of future gains, I remain optimistic going forward.

For those with the temerity to trade these stocks on margin, I estimate year-to-date average gains of 273% when fully margined, to the extent that these stocks were marginable. However, note that, unlike Dow 30 stocks, I do not advocate trading most of these particular stocks on margin because they tend to be too volatile.

Next Week's Market Conditions

Last week presented hidden challenges for market prognosticators. Although the Fed has promised rate cuts, at the same time, it has continued rolling billions in debt holdings off its books. This phenomenon tends to be even more punishing for equity markets than the raising of interest rates. Based on the RSI/MFI Outlook Ratio of 1.203 for the S&P 500 Index, I predicted positive gains in the market. However, the S&P 500 Index was under water all week and finished down 1.23%. Markets are often driven by events that are beyond any one person's prediction or control. However, in the absence of market-moving external developments, technical indicators remain dependable.

For this coming week, only three stocks were found to reach or exceed the critical BLM value of 30 from among more than 5000 stocks surveyed, all three of which are reported below. In addition to noting the number of qualifying BLM stock picks, another way to gauge market conditions is to examine the ratio of the relative strength index - RSI - to the money flow index - MFI - for a major index of interest. Values above one suggest a positive outlook; whereas, values below one imply negativity. Thus, I call this an "outlook ratio." It is a very short-term indicator that may change direction within the week. As you can see in the following chart for the S&P500 Index, the RSI Index now stands at 55.81, but the MFI Index is at a lower value of 49.70. The ratio 55.81/49.70 is 1.170, which is above 1.00 and implies a moderately positive bias for the coming week. Federal Reserve Chairman Powell has also now signaled a rate cut in the near future. Bear in mind, however, that major news events can swiftly affect market trends.

So, summing up market indicators for the coming week, on the positive side we have a positive outlook ratio, a promised rate cut by the Fed, a continuing strong economy with low unemployment and low inflation, and possibly a turnaround by Boeing stock (BA) which is important to the national trade balance. However, on the negative side, we have comparatively few stocks qualifying as BLM picks, a negative MACD crossover pattern visible above, continuing Federal Reserve rollovers, and a disappointing 130,000 sharp decline in subscriptions for widely held Netflix stock (NFLX). It will soon be apparent where we are headed.

A Look at Next Week's BLM Picks

For next week, the BLM algorithm has identified only three stocks with a qualifying BLM score at or above 30, from among over 5,000 stocks examined. Recall that a BLM score at or above 30 is normally required to qualify as a weekly pick. In the table below I am reporting the top five qualifying stocks along with each stock's BLM score and relative ranking.

Stock Pick - Week 30 B/LM Score Combined Ranking Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) 58.60 1 Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) 35.62 2 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) 30.16 3

Charts of each of these picks are available below. The live tracking spreadsheet for the Bounce/Lag Momentum selections is available under the Tools pull-down menu for members, although it does not as yet reflect the benefits of trailing stop-loss orders.

You can see from the following charts that all of these stocks are experiencing upward momentum surges and are reaching new annual price highs. However, it is precisely for these same reasons that extreme caution is warranted in each case. It is also useful to apply the fore-mentioned outlook ratio for individual stocks.

ENPH

Enphase Energy, Inc. is a provider of energy management solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling microinverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current-DC electricity to alternating current - AC-electricity. Its microinverter system consists of three components: Enphase microinverters, an Envoy gateway and Enlighten cloud-based software. Its Enphase microinverters provide power conversion at the individual solar module level by a digital architecture that incorporates custom application specific integrated circuits - SIC, specialized power electronics devices, and an embedded software subsystem. Envoy bi-directional communications gateway provides collecting and sending data to Enlighten software. Enlighten cloud-based software provides the capabilities to remotely monitor, manage, and maintain an individual system or a fleet of systems.

VCYT

Veracyte, Inc. is a genomic diagnostics company. The company, through its scientific platform, which utilizes ribonucleic acid--RNA, whole-transcriptome sequencing combined with machine learning, produces genomic tests. It provides various genomic tests, including Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier - GSC, Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier, Envisia Genomic Classifier and Afirma Xpression Atlas. It provides GSC tests for thyroid cancer. It provides Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier tests for lung cancer. It provides Envisia Genomic Classifier tests for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis - IPF. Its Afirma Xpression Atlas provides information on gene alterations associated with thyroid cancer, enabling physicians to tailor surgical and treatment decisions at time of diagnosis.

KL

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

DOW 30 and FANG Picks

Many readers are especially interested in large-cap, low-risk DOW 30 and FANG stocks that experience low volatility and may also pay dividends. These stocks also tend to be fully marginable, which means that it is possible to leverage gains by a factor of approximately 3.3. Dow 30 and FANG stocks also offer opportunities for options traders. However, because they do not usually produce my targeted 10% monthly growth, I tend to leverage gains by purchasing them only on margin.

My five Dow 30 and FANG picks for next week are listed sequentially from most desirable to least desirable as follows: 1- Visa (V), 2 - Cisco Systems (CSCO), 3 - International Business Systems (IBM), 4 - Microsoft (MSFT), and 5 - Amazon (AMZN). The rationale for their selection is that these five stocks were found to rank highest of the Dow 30 and FANG stocks in a six-index combined-ranks analysis. The indexes included momentum, value, and growth factors. These stocks tend to satisfy my personal monthly growth target only when fully margined.

This past week, the five best Dow 30 and FANG stocks by these same criteria (MSFT, V, AXP, CSCO, and DIS) lost an average of 1.83% before leveraging. Fully margined, these holdings lost an overall average of 6.04% for the week. This indicates that fully leveraged Dow 30 and Fang stocks were less profitable than BLM Momentum stocks with trailing stops but no leveraging, and less profitable than chosen leveraged ETFs.

Leveraged ETF Picks

For this coming week, the same three Exchange-Traded Funds - ETFs - qualify as picks on the basis of a weighted combination of BLM scores, outlook ratios, and annual percentage growth. These three are as follows: Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares (PALL), Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL), and iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap Shares (EWZS). Last week these same three ETF picks lost an average of 1.54%. PALL tends to serve as a hedging position when the market goes south, but is often less profitable when conditions are positive.

Although ultra ETFs are already fully leveraged, it is possible to augment their gains (or losses) an additional 10% by purchasing them on margin. It is important to compare results of various strategies regularly, including individual momentum stock picks, leveraged Dow 30 and FANG stock picks, and leveraged ETF picks. Last week, individual BLM momentum stock picks with trailing stops outperformed the other two trading categories.

Procedural Disclosures

An illustrative difference between these Weekly Bounce/Lag Momentum stock selections and the Weekly Momentum Breakout stocks is shown below. While both models typically have some overlap in the strong momentum growth selections, the B/LM model is looking for the strongest momentum stocks in closer proximity to 52-week highs as shown in the blue area. The Momentum Breakout model tends to look for early positive price reversals that are attracting high investor inflows for strong breakout gains as illustrated by the red area. It is not uncommon for Momentum Breakout stock selections to move into strong Bounce/Lag Momentum scores with sustaining positive momentum conditions from prior weeks.

For comparison, last Week 29 Momentum Breakout Stock selections are available HERE. If you have any further questions about the Bounce/Lag Momentum stock-selection procedure, you can probably find the answers in my books referenced below.

Best wishes in your trading decisions,

Professor Grant Henning, Ph.D. (Ret)

My last article is available at the link below, and each set of weekly stock selections are updated on the live tracking spreadsheets and V&M Dashboard available to members under the Tools section. Note that the Week 28 selections were released only to members last week.

Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks For Week 29 Of 2019

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.