Weekly Cannabis Report: Tips For Investing In New Listings

So far, most of 2018's new listings are sitting on large losses except a small number of them that share certain commonalities.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks stabilized to end its recent losing streak. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) recovered 2.3% and the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) gained 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF rose 1.0%.

Canadian Large- and Mid-Cap: Aurora (ACB) rose 1% after being selected by Italy as the sole supplier for medical cannabis. CannTrust (CTST) bounced back 8% after losing more than 50% of its market value the prior week. Supreme Cannabis (OTCQX:SPRWF) rose 9% after announcing an acquisition of a small LP in Canada. OrganiGram (OGI) rose 8% despite announcing fiscal 2019 Q3 results that showed revenue declining from the prior quarter.

Canadian Small-Cap: WeedMD (OTCPK:WDDMF) rose 12% without major news. MediPharm (OTCQX:MEDIF) rebounded 31% after falling previously. Neptune (NEPT) jumped 28% after announcing a successful $41 million equity raise.

U.S. Large-Cap: Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) rose 22% after announcing a blockbuster acquisition of privately-held Grassroots. Most other MSO stocks declined. Green Growth (OTCQB:GGBXF) regained 7% after investors balked at its acquisition of Moxie. Acreage (OTCQX:ACRGF) rose 9% after insiders made significant open market stock purchases.

U.S. Small-Cap and International: TILT (OTCQB:SVVTF) rebounded 13% after securing a $125 million senior secured convertible notes. Elixinol (OTCQX:ELLXF) dropped 10% wiping out prior week's gains. Dixie Brands (OTCPK:DXBRF) lost 22% without any news. Khiron (OTCQB:KHRNF) rose 14% after securing approval to commercialize CBD production.

Industry News

Looking Ahead

We have seen a surge of cannabis listings in the past few years. Particularly with U.S. cannabis stocks, 2018 marked the first year where a large number of American firms decided to list in Canada. Due to federal restrictions, U.S. cannabis companies were attracted to Canada due to its relaxed listing rule and the readily available financing market that helps raise growth capital and cashes out early investors. Notable new listings included MedMen, Green Thumb, Charlotte's Web, Trulieve, Curaleaf, Acreage, Cresco Labs, Harvest Health, and MJardin among others.

As a result, we thought it would be interesting and educating to examine the performance of U.S. cannabis firms since their respective listings. The table below summarized the performances of notable U.S. listings from 2018. As you can see, most stocks are trading substantially below their initial listing prices but there are a small number of winners. The losses were exacerbated by the recent selloff that hammered cannabis stocks particularly hard.

(Prices as of July 19, 2019)

For investors, it is clear that investing in new U.S. cannabis listings have not been a winning strategy for the most part. Most retail investors don't have access to private placements or IPOs. But even those investors that bought into private rounds also suffered substantial losses. The companies were able to take advantage of favorable market conditions in 2018 and priced their stock to perfection in many cases. On the other hand, we also saw Charlotte's Web and Trulieve delivering respectable returns since their listings. Both companies are financially sound, have positive EBITDA and earnings, and dominate one market (CBD for CWEB and Florida medical cannabis for Trulieve).

In summary, investing in new cannabis listings requires deep due diligence and long-term focus, but we have found some pattern among the winners. So far, picking new listings that exemplified solid financial performance and positive earnings have fared much better than others. Whether that pattern will continue remains to be seen but a cookie-cutter approach most certainly won't work.

