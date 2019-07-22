Sleep Well At Night With The Weitz Balanced Fund

Value investing will come back in favor in the future, notwithstanding a long period of underperformance.

With value investing underperforming in recent years (the Russell 1000 Value Index has underperformed the Russell 1000 Growth Index over the past 12 years), and the chances of a recession increasing (in June, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital, said that the odds of the United States sliding into a recession in the next six months have risen to 40-45% and the odds were 65% within the next year), the Weitz Balanced Fund (WBALX) offers investors a conservative investment option which should produce satisfactory long-term returns with significantly less volatility than the S&P 500.

I am currently long WBALX and most recently added to my position on July 16, 2019. This is the type of fund that will help you build wealth, albeit in tortoise like fashion. As Buffet once said, however: "There is nothing wrong with getting rich slowly."

The Fund

The Weitz Balanced Fund (WBALX) is a conservative no-load balanced mutual fund with a goal of capital preservation, long-term growth and current income. Weitz Investment Management, started by Wallace Weitz, a legendary value investor from Omaha, Nebraska (home of an even more legendary value investor), manages the fund. Wally Weitz and the team he has built are influenced by the value investing model of Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett. The fund has been managed by Bradley P. Hinton since its inception in 2003 and, in the early years Wally Weitz was part of the investment management team.

The Weitz Balanced Fund generally invests at least 25% of its assets in common stocks and securities that are convertible to stock. At least 25% of total assets of WBALX are invested in investment-grade bonds to offer current income opportunities. WBALX may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in unrated or non-investment grade fixed income securities.

Currently, approximately 44% of the fund's assets are composed of common stocks and the overall asset allocation is as follows as of June 30, 2019:

Asset Allocation (% of Net Assets)

Balanced Fund

49.8% Bonds 43.9% Common Stocks 6.3% Cash Equivalents/Other

Recent short-term performance has been solid (the fund outperformed its primary benchmark as noted in management's Q2 2019 letter). Overall, management's outlook going forward is cautiously optimistic:

In our view, the Fund remains well positioned to achieve our three investment objectives: long-term capital appreciation, capital preservation and current income. We think our stocks are still reasonably priced, even after sizeable first half gains. Our bonds should provide ballast as the investing tides ebb and flow, along with a layer of current income. While we feel good about the three-to-five-year outlook, it is prudent to temper return expectations after healthy gains in both stocks and bonds."

Annualized returns over the 10, 5, 3- and 1- year periods have been 8.56% (10-yr.), 5.07% (5-yr.), 7.47% (3-yr.) and 9.35% (1-yr.), respectively.

As of June 30, 2019, the Fund's top equity holdings are as follows.

Top 10 Stock Holdings (WBALX)

Net Assets Security 2.5% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Class B 2.3% Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings 2.3% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 2.2% Visa Inc. - Class A 2.1% Mastercard Inc. - Class A 2.0% Linde plc 2.0% Diageo plc - Sponsored ADR 2.0% Charter Communications, Inc. - Class A 1.8% Alphabet, Inc. - Class C 1.8% Microsoft Corp.

For its bond portfolio, WBALX casts a wide net to find fixed income investment opportunities that meet the fund's stringent criteria. The firm does not focus solely on yield; instead it searches for investments that will provide a reasonable risk-adjusted return and, just like its stock picking, the fund managers examine potential opportunities until they find the right investment at the right price, with an emphasis on quality.

As of June 30, 2019, the bond portfolio currently consists of:

Treasuries (53%), U.S. Government Agency MBS (1.6%), Aaa/AAA (3.8%), Aa/AA (1%), A/A (12.1%), Baa/BBB (17.5%), B/B (0.8%), Non-Rated (1.5%) and cash equivalents and "other" making up the balance of the fund's bond portfolio.

Fees are reasonable

WBALX is a no-load fund, meaning there are no front end or back end fees involved in the purchase of shares. With a net expense ratio of 0.88%, WBALX is relatively attractive compared to other actively managed funds in the balanced fund category.

Potential Concerns

1. If value continues to underperform, WBALX will likely continue to underperform its index, namely the Morningstar Moderately Conservative Target Risk Index.

2. WBALX's bond portfolio has a duration of less than 2 years, which will protect the fund in a rising rate environment, but if rates are going to zero as some smart investors seem to think (e.g., Kyle Bass), the fund's (current) low duration will likely cause the funds to miss out on capital appreciation opportunities. The fund's managers have even acknowledged this in their recent Q2 2019 letter (linked above), noting:

We maintained our “short and high-quality” approach to managing the Fund’s bond portfolio. To be fair, “long and low-quality” has worked even better in fixed income this year, but we have no problem trading some potential upside for additional peace of mind."

3. If the market continues in bull market mode (spurred on by expected Fed rate cuts), this conservative fund will significantly underperform the S&P 500.

4. The fund is unconventional in that it is willing to (1) hold cash, (2) run a concentrated portfolio, and (3) avoid managing to any particular benchmark. Of course, this is also a strength, but the key point is that prospective investors need to support the fund's approach as it is not a closet index hugger and has a great deal of flexibility.

Concluding Thoughts

WBALX is a solid mutual fund with experienced management. It is probably most suitable for investors nearing retirement, for risk adverse investors and for investors like me who think the current bull market is long in the tooth (and are looking for investments that will hold up well in a market drawdown, but still do ok if the bull market should continue). Of course, investors should do their own due diligence to determine whether this fund is suitable for them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBALX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.