Vector Group: The 16% Dividend Yield Trap

Thesis

Vector Group’s (VGR) stock has declined by 1.5% this year. In the past 12 months, the stock has declined by almost 50% as investors have continued to worry about the slowing growth in its core business. This decline has made the company’s stock be relatively undervalued. This article will explain why investors should be worried about the decline and lack of innovation in the tobacco segment. It will also explain why investors should be worried about the short and medium-trends in the real estate sector. Finally, I will also explain why the company’s attractive dividend could be at risk.

Introduction

Vector Group is a diversified company that operates in the cigarette and real estate industry. The biggest of the two segments is the Liggett and Vector, which generated more than $1.1 billion. In this segment, the company competes with the big cigarette companies like Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY), Philip Morris (PM), and British American Tobacco (BTI). The company has about 13% market share in the discount cigarette market. Because of its market share it is exempt from making payments in the Master Settlement Agreement (MSA), which gives it a better cost advantage.

In the real estate segment, the company owns New Valley, that acquires or invests in real estate projects. New Valley also has a 100% stake in Douglas Elliman, which is the biggest residential brokerage company in New York.

Unmitigated Decline in Core Business

It is no secret that the cigarette industry is on a decline as more young people shun the vice. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cigarette smoking among American adults declined to the lowest level in history in 2017. The company understands this. In the 10-k filing released earlier this year, the company said the following:

We believe that industry-wide shipments of cigarettes in the United States will continue to decline as a result of numerous factors. These factors include health considerations, diminishing social acceptance of smoking, and a wide variety of federal, state and local laws limiting smoking in restaurants, bars and other public places, as well as increases in federal and state excise taxes and settlement-related expenses which have contributed to higher cigarette prices in recent years.

While the overall tobacco industry is declining, the cigarette segment has continued to grow. In 2016, 2017, and 2018, the cigarette segment had revenues of more than $1.01 billion, $1.08 billion, and $1.1 billion. This is attributed to the recent price increase and the growth of its EAGLE 20 brand.

The main challenge for Vector is that it has not invested in the future of smoking. Other companies in the tobacco industry have invested heavily in vaping and e-cigarettes products, which are popular among the young people. According to studies, the e-cigarette industry is expected to rise to more than $54 billion in annual sales by 2025.

Large tobacco companies have realized the potential and are actively involved in the research of the industry. In December, Altria, the parent of Philip Morris announced a $12% investment in Juul, the biggest e-cig company in the US. Imperial Brands has also invested in e-cigarettes through its next generation products. While the e-cigarette industry is facing increased regulatory and political issues, its potential is still enormous. However, Vector Group is not seriously in the business.

Cannabis will also be a big industry in future as more states move to legalize the vice. Again, big tobacco firms have realized the potential in this industry. In December, Altria invested a whopping $1.8 billion in Cronos, the Canadian cannabis company. Imperial brands is also investing in the industry.

To be clear, e-cigarettes and cannabis might turn out to be fads. These investments might turn out to be big mistakes. However, as an investor, it is ideal that you invest in a forward-looking company that is positioning itself for future growth.

Real Estate Industry Slowdown

As mentioned, Vector Group owns New Valley, a company that owns Douglas Elliman. New Valley has also invested in real estate that has interests in land development, condominium and mixed-use development, apartment buildings, hotels, and commercial real estate ventures. In 2018, the real estate segment had a revenue of more than $770 million.

The challenge for this segment is that American real estate industry is easing. In July, data from the Census Bureau showed that the number of building permits in June were at 1.22 million. This is after peaking at 1.377 million in March 2018. Similarly, the existing home sales numbers have eased. According to the National Association of Realtors, the existing home sales rose to more than 5.3 million in May. This was lower than the peak of 5.78 reported in December 2017. In the past three months, housing starts data from the Census Bureau have been easing. The impact of these numbers is starting to show in the company’s results. The chart below shows the five-year trend in the US building permits, existing home sales, and housing starts.

Source: YCharts

There is an easy explanation to the slow growth in the company’s real estate income. Shortly after the 2008/9 financial crisis, interest rates dropped to almost zero percent and the unemployment rate started to drop. It is now at 3.7%. At the same time, wages rose, albeit slowly. The combination of cheap money, low unemployment rate, and relatively higher wages led to increased demand for housing. This led to high demand for mortgages. The chart below shows the outstanding mortgage rates since 2000. As shown, mortgages have risen to almost the pre-crisis level.

Source: FRED

In the past one year, interest rates have been rising, and although the Fed seems likely to slash rates, the statements by Jerome Powell have been relatively hawkish on the US economy. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the real estate industry will continue slowing down, which could have a negative impact on the company’s real estate income. As a result, the company could experience decelerating or flat earnings from the real estate industry.

Vector Group Dividend At Risk

As of this writing, Vector Group has a market valuation of more than $1.35 billion. The company’s balance sheet has more than $1.45 billion in assets and $447 million in cash and short-term investments of more than $447 million. In 2018, the company raised $325 million at a 10.5% that are due in 2026. The company used these funds to retire the 7.5% variable interest senior convertible notes that were due in January this year. Borrowing at a higher interest rate was inevitable because of the disastrous performance of the company’s stock in 2018. The company has a total debt of more than $1.38 billion. In total, the company has total assets of more than $1.49 billion and total liabilities of more than $2.01 billion.

The company has been good to investors, having paid a dividend for the past 23 years. The company spends more than $225 million paying dividends to shareholders every year. This amount exceeds the company’s annual free cash flow of more than $143 million. The payout ratio is more than 347%. I believe that this dividend policy is not sustainable in the long-term, which means that the 16% yield could be at risk. This is because the company will need to either use its cash reserves or issue more debt to pay the dividend. With a total debt of more than $1.38 billion, it means that the company’s dividend is not sustainable.

Final Thoughts

Vector Group’s stock is trading at the lowest level since 2010. The company’s trailing and forward PE ratios have been on a downward trend. While the company is not all that expensive, I believe that it does not make a good investment. In fact, I believe that most of the holders are in it for the attractive 16% dividend yield. Since I believe that this is not sustainable in the long-term, I believe that the stock price will continue declining.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in VGR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.