Retirement Advisor: GlidePath Wealth Management Offers Safe Landing For New Retirees (Podcast)

Ronald Surz has just started GlidePath Wealth Management with the belief that investors need advisors and advisors need better models.
In this podcast (9:28), Surz suggests that Modern Portfolio Theory, now 65 years old, may itself be in need of retirement. His goal is nothing less than creating the most prudent target-date fund in the country, one that is capable of helping investors navigate the risk zone around retirement and re-inject growth into the portfolio during their later years.