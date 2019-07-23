Retirement Advisor: GlidePath Wealth Management Offers Safe Landing For New Retirees (Podcast)

Summary

Ronald Surz has just started GlidePath Wealth Management, with the belief that investors need advisors and advisors need better models.

Making use of Nobel Prize-winning research and liability-driven investing, Surz wants to ensure the client’s assets are there for him when he retires, without the risk of target-date funds.

The plan is to tailor unique glidepaths in individual portfolios rather than mutual funds, with sensitivity not just to risk tolerance but also risk capacity.