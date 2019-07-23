Financial Advisors | Retirement | Podcasts

Retirement Advisor: GlidePath Wealth Management Offers Safe Landing For New Retirees (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

Ronald Surz has just started GlidePath Wealth Management, with the belief that investors need advisors and advisors need better models.

Making use of Nobel Prize-winning research and liability-driven investing, Surz wants to ensure the client’s assets are there for him when he retires, without the risk of target-date funds.

The plan is to tailor unique glidepaths in individual portfolios rather than mutual funds, with sensitivity not just to risk tolerance but also risk capacity.

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).

Ronald Surz has just started GlidePath Wealth Management with the belief that investors need advisors and advisors need better models.

Ronald Surz

In this podcast (9:28), Surz suggests that Modern Portfolio Theory, now 65 years old, may itself be in need of retirement. His goal is nothing less than creating the most prudent target-date fund in the country, one that is capable of helping investors navigate the risk zone around retirement and re-inject growth into the portfolio during their later years.

Nationwide SA For FAs Sponsored by