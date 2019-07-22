EV/EBITDA - How To Make Valuation Irrelevant

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Maksymilian Banasik as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

The EV/EBITDA — together with P/E which is the most popular ratio with analysts — is a form of relative valuation and doesn’t derive the true intrinsic value of a firm. Both the numerator and the denominator of EV/EBITDA are vulnerable to bias and accounting flaws.

Relative Valuation compares the price of an asset to the market-assessed values of similar assets. In security analysis, the idea of comparing multiples serves the purpose of finding potential pricing anomalies. Most valuations on Wall Street are relative and use multiples to make a final valuation decision.

In fact, an appalling number of discounted cash flow valuations are just relative valuations in disguise and equity research reports are too often based upon multiples and comparables.

“A little inaccuracy sometimes saves tons of explanation” H.H. Munro

The pervasiveness of relative valuation use is striking as it gained its foothold for dismissive reasons:

It is much easier to predict overall market behavior with relative multiples , especially in the short-term period (like one year) used in equity research reports.

, especially in the short-term period (like one year) used in equity research reports. Equity researchers and portfolio managers are judged on their relative performance , hence it is easier to just follow the herd. If they are in the wrong, there will be at least plenty of company to overshadow their blunder.

, hence it is easier to just follow the herd. If they are in the wrong, there will be at least plenty of company to overshadow their blunder. There is less due diligence when using multiples. Less information required usually also means a lower chance of a serious error.

Less information required usually also means a lower chance of a serious error. It is easier to comprehend, therefore naturally reaches more audience.

Whenever EV/EBITDA is used in valuation, it has a bulk effect on the final value by directly affecting the terminal value. Yet, when looking at a model, our attention is drawn mostly towards forecasted cash flows and numbers behind it. It’s not those numbers that you need to examine first, but the multiple itself which decides the course of entire valuation.

Multiples are inputted into a model based on past stock performance (as opposed to real company performance) and some fortune-telling. That is why valuation based on EV/EBITDA reflects an analyst’s views on near-future market behavior.

How EBITDA misleads investors:

Exclusion of taxes doesn’t have sense.

The idea behind such practice is that tax rates can significantly fluctuate due to outside developments (a great example being the introduction of the Tax Act in the US). Furthermore, tax rates don’t depend on the operational performance of a company. However, companies have pretty stable tax rates on overall and tax rates may greatly vary based on the type of business, R&D expenses, size of a business, geographical reach and regions that company conducts business in, etc.

For example when we compare Yum! Brands (YUM) and McDonald’s (MCD) tax rates we see visible discrepancies as the average effective tax rate for the period from 2014 to 2018 was 27.52% for Yum! and 32.35% for McDonald’s. The difference is a result of Yum’s lower average tax rate of foreign income and tax-deductible stock-based compensation expense. There is clear predictability (except for the changes in regulations) in tax trends for these companies and we can see that Yum’s business is more profitable on a tax-adjusted basis. Tax exclusion leads investors to erroneous conclusions and invalid comparisons.

Ignoring depreciation and amortization expense means ignoring capital requirements of the firm.

Companies that pay nothing for capital expenditures could be able to use EBITDA as an effective manner of performance reporting but this applies to hardly any business. (Moreover, the D&A expense would be negligible anyway in such situation)

Warren Buffett strongly opposes the use of EBITDA metric in financial statements and have even said:

“Does management think the tooth fairy pays for capital expenditures?”

People argue that depreciation is a non-cash expense, but it is simply a nonsense argument as another quote from Mr. Buffett elucidates the situation:

“This is nonsense. It couldn’t be worse. But a whole generation of investors have been taught this. It’s not a non-cash expense — it’s a cash expense but you spend it first. It’s a delayed recording of a cash expense.”

With as simple and cutting to the core explanation as it can get, it’s astonishing how present generation of investors still can’t quite grasp the nature of D&A expense.

Probably the most severe problems arise when an aggressive acquirer discloses EBITDA as an operative metric for its performance. M&A don’t show up on the income statement until fixed assets can be depreciated, intangibles amortized and goodwill written-off. Even the costs of running the acquisition are capitalized on the balance sheet and added to the cost of actual acquisition. Therefore, adding D&A back completely ignores any expense paid for an acquisition. It is as if these companies were bought for free!

Whenever a company utilizes EBITDA as a profitability metric, you are more than authorized to shudder with fear. Worse yet, if you find out that this company encourages its executives with EBITDA-based incentives, run away as fast as you can.

EBITDA ignores changes in working capital

As mentioned earlier, some investors see EBITDA as a kind of proxy to company’s cash flows. They couldn’t be more wrong, as it completely overlooks the needs for working capital requirements. Businesses must incorporate more capital to keep expanding and run normal activities in a growth environment. Furthermore, deals with creditors and contractors are often subject to change. The results of those activities cause changes in real cash flows and the current level of cash held at a given moment in time.

Enterprise Value or how to avoid responsibility…

The fundamental equation of Enterprise Value = Market Cap + Preferred Stock + Debt - Total Cash and Cash Equivalents supposedly captures the entire economic value of a company. However, we mustn’t omit other claims on a company’s cash flows that the basic equation fails to include. We need to add these four items to the standard equation:

Lease Liabilities

After years of work, the FASB and IFRS finally employed changes to accounting for operational leases on balance sheets. Effective from the first of January 2019, investors do not longer have to look for lease disclosures deep into the footnotes. Like the rest of the four items that we need to include in Enterprise Value calculation, lease liabilities are real and material, as a company will repay a lessor for the right of using his asset and record a cash outflow.

McDonald’s (MCD) had to add $12.4bn lease liability to its 2019 Q1 balance sheet. That amount reflects 38% of total assets reported in 2018 Q1.

Deferred Taxes

Deferred tax liabilities (DTL) arise when taxable income is less than income reported on the income statement and deferred tax assets (DTA) are created when a company paid more taxes than reported on the income statement. Those differences are the result of the differentiation of accounting and tax laws. Net deferred tax liabilities (DTL minus DTA) are an account against future cash flows.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) had $59,400mln in deferred tax liability and $8,897mln in deferred tax asset at the end of 2018 which gives us $50,503mln of net deferred tax liability or almost 10% of market cap.

Underfunded pensions

Underfunded pension plans are a result of insufficient pension assets in relation to pension liabilities. After all assets are drawn, the remaining difference has to be covered by a company’s cash.

AT&T (T) underfunded portion of pension obligation constitutes almost 8% of its market cap and stands at $18,859mln.

Deferred compensation

Sometimes a company will make an agreement with employees to defer compensation, it will later hold assets to pay out at an agreed date. Net deferred compensation represents an asset or liability of these two items. If a company holds fewer assets than it is due to pay, then it has to fund that gap from shareholders' money.

As stated many times already, presented items are direct accounts against a company’s future cash flows and should be adjusted in a straightforward manner to arrive at a proper valuation. However, there are more hidden items lurking in the shadows that often cannot be overlooked.

Excess assets

Those include assets and investments available to sell, ideally with high liquidity and predictable sell price. Often times, these assets will be disclosed as held for sale.

Philips (AMS:PHIA) in its 2017 financial report disclosed that: “assets held for sale consisted of the retained interest in Philips Lighting for an amount of EUR 1,264 million, property, plant and equipment for an amount of EUR 40 million, and assets and liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale businesses of EUR 44 million.” Subtract these assets from EV just like cash.

Stock option liabilities

Stock options, even if not representative of cash outflows, represent future outflows of shareholder’s value and therefore, from individual investor’s point of view, it is justified to treat them as an additional liability in enterprise value calculation.

Non-controlling interest adjustment

Non-controlling or minority interest represents a portion of a company’s assets that are fully consolidated but not fully owned. The reasoning behind adding this value to enterprise value is that minority earnings are also included in a company’s income statement. Without adding back the minority interest, ratios such as EV/EBITDA or EV/Sales would be inconsistent. In theory, leaving EV without non-controlling interest adjustment and subtracting minority share in income also works, but the data disclosed by companies is often insufficient to make such adjustment.

However, the whole point of this article is to convince readers not to use basic Enterprise Value ratios ever again in valuation, so there is no need to include minority interest. Even if you make all the correct adjustments to EV, the EBITDA value in the denominator has too many flaws. You may want to experiment with other metrics such as free cash flow yield (FCF/EV), in that case, remember about adjusting it for non-controlling interest.

Distorting reality

Confirmation bias is a term used in cognitive psychology that also concerns the field of behavioral finance. It describes a situation in which, rather than forming an objective opinion, a person first forms a belief and then looks for confirmation, disregarding unfavorable facts.

Going into valuation with a predefined belief concerning the company’s value is very dangerous and makes all of the research completely unreliable. Using multiples is especially prone to confirmation bias due to a fact that all it takes to drastically change the company’s value is to make a small adjustment to the EV/EBITDA multiple. One could argue that tampering around the terminal growth rate in discounted cash flow analysis is equally detrimental to valuation, however, it is much easier to justify manipulating with market-defined multiples than with real-performance growth rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.