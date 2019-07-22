Motorola Solutions Acquires WatchGuard Video For Public Safety Video Tech

With the acquisition, MSI gains a set of mobile video offerings to add to its fixed video products.

WatchGuard has developed a range of mobile video camera and video capture technologies.

Motorola Solutions has acquired WatchGuard for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Motorola Solutions (MSI) announced it has acquired WatchGuard Video for an undisclosed amount.

WatchGuard operates as a mobile video company, focused on public safety in the US.

With the deal, MSI gains a set of mobile camera technologies for its law enforcement product and service offerings.

Target Company

Allen, Texas-based WatchGuard was founded in 2002 to develop mobile video solutions, including in-car video systems and body-worn cameras for public safety applications.

Management is headed by Founder, CEO and Chairman Robert Vanman, who was previously Owner and V.P. of Sales at Stalker Radar.

Below is an overview video of the company’s latest marketing campaign:

Source: WatchGuard

WatchGuard’s primary offerings include:

Vista product lineup

4RE Digital HD Panoramic System

DV-1 Direct-to-DVD System

4REm Motorcycle System

Record-After-the-Fact

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Wise Guy Reports, the global body-worn cameras market is projected to grow from $260 million in 2017 to $1.81 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 38.2% between 2018 and 2023.

Body-worn cameras are most frequently used by police officers to collect evidence and data in real-time.

The main driver for this expected growth is the increasing need for accountability and maintenance of a transparent approach during police conduct.

According to another market research report by Market Research Future, the global law enforcement software market is projected to reach $11 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8% between 2018 and 2023.

Important factors driving market growth include the growing demand for fast and efficient criminal investigation, and an increasing need for mobile-centric law enforcement software solutions.

Major competitive vendors that provide public safety video solutions include:

Digital Ally (DGLY)

COBAN Technologies

Pro-Vigil

eCam Secure

Safety Vision

VIEVU

Reveal Media

Source: Owler

Acquisition Terms and Financial

MSI didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn't file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 30, 2019, MSI had $897 million in total cash and equivalents and $8.4 billion in total liabilities of which $5.3 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the three months ended March 30, 2019, was $187 million.

In the past 12 months, MSI’s stock price has risen 38.4% vs. the U.S. Communications sector’s rise of 22.9% and the broader overall U.S market’s increase of 3.8%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises have been uniformly positive over the last twelve quarters, as it appears management is managing its forward estimates:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has dropped back to about even from a recent high in mid-2018, according to a linguistic analysis as shown below:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

MSI acquired WatchGuard for its law enforcement video systems that enable officers to ‘capture, store, and share high-quality video evidence.’

As John Kedzierski, SVP Video Security Solutions at MSI stated in the deal announcement,

WatchGuard provides industry-leading capabilities, from capturing an incident from more than a dozen vantage points to technology that enables users to recover and upload video from events hours or days after they happened.

The deal promises to extend MSI’s offerings, adding mobile camera systems to its line of fixed cameras and advanced analytics.

While the acquisition is small and won’t move MSI’s stock, it is indicative of where Motorola management wants to devote resources and its ability to opportunistically acquire assets to speed its go-to-market capabilities.

Assuming they didn’t overpay for WatchGuard, the deal appears to make strategic sense and will be a good fit for MSI’s growing ecosystem.

