Market Fear May Be Overcome, With ANG Traders (Podcast)

First, the debt ceiling in the US must be dealt with. But debt levels should not be a concern for US policymakers.

Retail investors in particular are still on the sidelines. Once this changes, asset prices will increase, with the next stage of the bull market potentially lasting another two years.

Right now fear is prevalent, which is more an indication of market bottoms than market tops.

Listen and subscribe to the Marketplace Roundtable on these podcast platforms:

By Nathaniel E. Baker

Nicholas Gomez of ANG Traders joins the podcast this week to discuss his investing strategy, which can be boiled down to "buy the bull, sell the bear." But the market is a "complex and chaotic system" where many of the variables, and their relation to each other, remain unknown. To deal with that, investors must determine the market's primary trend at any given time.

ANG Traders, author of Away From The Herd, makes this determination through sentiment studies, technical indicators, and fundamental analysis "pretty much in that order of importance," says Gomez. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the primary trend was still bullish even as the broader market sold off. Today, with stock markets (at least in the US) making new highs, the situation is the same.

One constant in all markets "is the presence of fear" -- whether fear of losing or fear of missing out. Whichever is dominant at a moment in time goes a long way toward determining the trend. Right now, "there is still so much fear around," with lots of money still sitting on the sidelines rather than chasing returns. Perhaps investors are still traumatized by the experience of the 2008/2009 crash. "People experienced extreme fear, within an inch of their financial lives," a kind of PTSD that makes fear of losing (rather than fear of missing out) dominant.

This type of fear is more typical of market bottoms than market tops. Retail investors, those with few assets, remain afraid to dip their toe in to the stock market. "I think this market is going to enter a new upleg, because you have this huge part of the economy that has really not been participating. When they start making more money as wages increase, that is going to flow" and lead to even higher asset prices.

First, there may be some weakness. The key is the debt ceiling in the US. "Once that gets cleared, I think toward the end of the year, the market is going to break out to new highs."

When it comes to debt levels, the US Treasury has nothing to worry about. "The Treasury budget is not like our household budget," says Gomez. "The Treasury are the currency creator. They will never run out of dollars."

Topics Covered

2:00 - Big picture view of the market, bull/bear strategy

7:00 - Effect of 2008/09 bear market on investors' risk assessment

12:00 - Strength of the economic recovery

16:45 - Global pressures, e.g. trade wars, on the economy

23:00 - Global demand for US treasuries and the potential for it to weaken

33:00 - The threat of higher taxes

36:30 - Investing opportunities in current sideways market

42:00 - Concern about a top as greed increases

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Nicholas Gomez is short gold, long oil, long the US dollar, and long equities in general. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.