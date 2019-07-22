Kalytera Therapeutics: Banking On A Partnership For This Diluted CBD Medical Play With Upcoming Catalysts

The legalization of medicinal and recreational cannabis, as well as the increasing popularity of Cannabidiol, or CBD, for the treatment of various ailments, has been a major boom period for investors in the cannabis sector. But it hasn't been all pots of gold at the end of the rainbow. Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:KALTF) (KLY.V) has so far been a place where investors' money goes to die since it completed a reverse merger to list in Canada at the end of 2016. The stock price has decreased approximately 95% since Kalytera started trading and 90% since the start of 2018:

Kalytera's suffering stems from two major forces. First, the Canadian junior markets where a lot of small CBD and cannabis companies reside has been bearish for most of the year, with the issue accelerating over the quiet summer months. Second, the company diluted legacy shareholders into oblivion with a large but necessary financing at $0.05 Canadian. The financing comprised of 135 million units that included warrants set to expire in April 2022 with a strike price of $0.065. That was followed up with a second tranche of 32 million units with the same terms. The end result being Kalytera's float exploding to nearly 500 million shares with fully diluted count being, well, I'll let the company count it all:

It has gotten to the point where Kalytera has put an up to 1-for-12 reverse split for a vote at its upcoming AGM at the end of the month, though there are no immediate plans to enact a reverse split if it is approved. What's more, the $8.4 million raised likely only takes Kalytera to the end of the year, though with the completion of a significant achievement:

The Company believes that it has sufficient cash to fund its operating costs through completion, later this year, of its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating CBD in the prevention of acute GVHD.

While legacy Kalytera shareholders have been demolished, the quiet summer market and heavy dilution have allowed new investors such as myself to invest in a cheap and large position. I have purchased the warrants associated with the recent financing, as they have a strike price of $0.065 with just a couple of months under three years until expiry. These warrants trade on the TSX Venture under the symbol KLY.WT.B for $0.01 or $0.015.

Why would I invest in a company that has terrorized its shareholders thus far? For one reason and one reason only. The tremendous progress Kalytera has made in its KAL-05 Phase 2 study evaluating its oral CBD treatment on the prevention of acute graft versus host disease, or GVHD. It occurs after a bone marrow transplant when the transplanted donor cells attack the patient's organs. GVHD is associated with acute and chronic illness, infections, disability, reduced quality of life, and death. The disease is quite prevalent in bone marrow patients, with up to 50% of patients who undergo a bone marrow transplant from a sibling donor, and up to 70% of patients who undergo a bone marrow transplant from an unrelated donor developing some level of GVHD.

While some CBD-focused biotech companies have faced challenges from "alternative" or "do-it-yourself" CBD therapies that exist outside the realm of the FDA, there are currently no FDA approved therapies for the prevention or treatment of GVHD, CBD or otherwise. Kalytera has been issued two U.S. patents covering the use of CBD in the prevention and treatment of GVHD and four orphan drug designations have been granted in U.S. and Europe for the treatment and prevention of GVHD.

The study design record for KAL-05 is NCT03840512. A total of 36 patients have been split equally between a low (75 mg), medium (150 mg) and high (300 mg) dosage. Kalytera provided an update on its GVHD Program a month ago. No patients in the low dose cohort developed grades 3 or 4 acute GVHD while receiving oral CBD treatment, and only one patient developed grade 2 acute GVHD. Enrollment is currently ongoing with the medium dose cohort, with no patients having yet developed acute GVHD of any grade. This study is a follow up to an older one where 48 patients received daily doses of 150 mg of CBD administered twice daily for 7 days prior to their bone marrow transplant procedure and for 30 days after. None of these patients developed acute GVHD while being treated with CBD.

What is the bullish thesis on Kalytera?

While it is only a Phase 2 study and with small numbers of people, given the high rate of occurrence of GVHD in bone marrow patients and the lack of existing options for these patients, I think this treatment is a fairly good candidate to get FDA approval. There are certainly biotech companies out there with lower hopes than Kalytera that trade for more than a $20 million market cap.

The issue is cash burn rate and dilution. Kalytera absolutely cannot keep on diluting its shareholders like this, but will likely be out of cash by the end of the year once again. It would be best served to find a partner that can fund most or all of the remaining steps to get to a marketable treatment. The company recognizes the limitations it has as a microcap biotech with a stock price of a few pennies per share. Kalytera has engaged Echelon Wealth Partners to assist with the review of potential out-licensing opportunities for the commercial rights to its GVHD products. It disclosed that it has received unsolicited inquiries from companies interested in these products.

My bullish thesis on Kalytera is relatively straightforward:

The Phase 2 study will continue to show success with minimal or none of the patients enrolled developing GVHD in the months following a transplant.

Kalytera will be able to attract a partner that can finance a Phase 3 study and New Drug Application, thus limiting or eliminating any further dilution.

These items will occur in the early to mid-fall when the typical summer slumber ends for Canadian penny stocks and bullish excitement returns to the cannabis and CBD sectors.

How much is a reasonable short-term stock price? Given the amount of cheap shares and warrants out there, short of a buyout, it will be a struggle to get through all that new paper. Based on a fully diluted share count of 800 million, an $80 to $120 million CAD market cap, or $0.10-0.15 per share seems like a reasonable target before the end of the year if all three of the above criteria are met.

If the stock price was to hit $0.10, the B warrants I purchased would be intrinsically worth $0.035 with some added time value. At $0.15, the warrants would be intrinsically worth $0.085 with some possible time value. At a purchase price of $0.015, that is more than double to nearly five times one's money, excluding any possible time value. The warrants offer cheap leveraged upside and given their time to expiry compared to my timeline for this investment, are a no-brainer to me compared to simply owning the stock. I encourage investors to analyze the merits and risks of holding either the stock or the warrants themselves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KALTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Kalytera through warrants listed in Canada under the symbol KLY.WT.B