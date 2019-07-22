Nemaska Lithium: There's A Light At The End Of The Tunnel

On February 13, Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF) shocked the markets with an announcement of a C$375 million cost overrun at its lithium development project. The share price tanked to levels last seen in 2015, as it was not known, how the project development will progress. Slightly more than five months later, Nemaska released news that sheds some light at the end of the tunnel. The company announced a potential C$600 million equity financing, consisting of a C$200 million private placement and C$400 million rights offering. Although the exact extent of the financing is only to be seen, the markets reacted positively, sending Nemaska's share price up by more than 40%.

Nemaska Lithium is developing a mine at Whabouchi, where it owns a spodumene hard rock deposit. The extracted lithium-containing material will be transported to Nemaska's electrochemical plant in Shawinigan. The plant, that is under construction as well, will produce high purity lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate for the battery industry. A big advantage of Nemaska Lithium is that after both the mine and the plan are completed, it will be a fully vertically integrated operation.

The Whabouchi deposit contains sizeable reserves and resources. The reserves contain 514,520 tonnes of Li 2 O at a 1.4% Li 2 O grade. The reserves should be sufficient for 33 years of operations, moreover, there is some potential for further expansion of the mine life, as a big portion of resources is not classified as reserves.

Over the first 24 years, spodumene will be extracted from an open pit. Over another 9 years, an underground operation will take place. The January 2018 feasibility study projected average annual production capacity of 213,000 tonnes of spodumene. The Shawinigan plant will be able to convert it into 23,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide and 11,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per year. The higher volume of lithium hydroxide is a big positive, as lithium hydroxide is a premium product that commands a higher market price than lithium carbonate. Right now, the price of lithium carbonate is in the $11,000-13,000 per tonne range, while the price of lithium hydroxide is in the $13,000-15,000 per tonne range. What is important, Nemaska should be able to be one of the lowest-cost producers, producing lithium hydroxide at a cost of $2,811/t and lithium carbonate at a cost of $3,403/t.

The initial CAPEX was originally estimated at C$801 million ($616 million) and the after-tax NPV (8%) was $1.8 billion, with an after-tax IRR of 30.5% (after the original C$1.1 billion financing package was taken into account). However, it is sure that the actual numbers will be worse. An updated feasibility study is being prepared. It was originally expected in June, but it hasn't been released yet. The higher CAPEX and probably also lower lithium hydroxide and carbonate prices will lead to a notably lower NPV and IRR. However, it is yet to be seen how much lower.

Given that the Pallinghurst Group seems to be willing to invest up to C$600 million in the project, it is possible to expect that the project will be still pretty attractive, even after the negative impacts of the CAPEX overrun are taken into account. The recently announced letter of intent includes a C$200 million private placement at C$0.25 per share and a stand-by purchase agreement to fully guarantee the successful completion of a rights offering of up to C$400M at C$0.25 per share. Although it is still believed that an additional C$375 million will be needed, the standby purchase agreement should warrant that the project will remain fully financed even if there is another negative surprise and further cost overrun. A special meeting of Nemaska Lithium's shareholders is expected on or before October.

The question is, how much value is there left for Nemaska's investors? It is not easy to answer this question, as there are still many unknowns. But there is enough information to make at least some rough estimates. As of the end of Q1, Nemaska Lithium had approximately 850 million shares outstanding. Let's conservatively assume that it turns out that the whole sum of C$600 million will have to be raised in order to get the mine and electrochemical plant in full production. At a price of C$0.25 per share, 2.4 billion new shares will be issued, pushing the share count to 3.25 billion. At the old post-financing NPV of $1.8 billion, approximately $0.55 would be attributable per share. However, it is sure that the number will be lower after the new feasibility study is released.

After everything is up and running, Nemaska should be able to produce 23,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide and 11,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per year. Using the current prices of approximately $14,000/tonne of lithium hydroxide and $12,000/tonne of lithium carbonate, the annual revenues should be around $454 million. According to the streaming deal with Orion Finance, Orion should get approximately 8.7% of total revenues. It would cut the revenues attributable to Nemaska approximately $414 million. At operating costs of $2,811/t of lithium hydroxide and $3,403/t of lithium carbonate, the overall annual costs should be around $102 million, leaving Nemaska with operating cash flow of approximately $300 million or $0.092 per share (using the share count of 3.25 billion). SQM (SQM), a major lithium producer, has a price-to-operating cash flow ratio of 18.1, which seems to be a little high. Its longer-term normal is around 12. Given the recent issues of Nemaska Lithium, the upcoming huge share dilution and related negative sentiment, it is reasonable to use a slightly lower ratio for Nemaska. At a price-to-operating cash flow ratio of 8, the market capitalization of the company should be around $2.4 billion or $0.74 per share. This is well above the current share price of $0.24.

Conclusion

Huge share dilution is on the horizon for Nemaska Lithium's shareholders which is not an investor-friendly outcome. However, if everything goes well and the company is able to reach production volumes and operating costs as projected in the 2018 feasibility study, there is still a sizeable potential left, even in the case that the whole sum of C$600 million is needed and the share count grows by 2.4 billion to 3.25 billion. Using the current lithium prices, the 2018 feasibility study production volumes and operating costs, the 3.25 billion share count, a conservative price-to-operating cash flow ratio of 8, and reflecting the impacts of the Orion stream, it is possible to come to a price target of $0.74, which is well above the current level of $0.24 per share. Yes, this is a very rough estimate, as there are many unknowns. And yes, many long-term investors will be happy to break even if they don't average down. But from the current perspective, there seems to be a lot of upside potential left, even after the initial 40% share price growth. More clarity should be provided by the updated feasibility study and a new development time plan.

